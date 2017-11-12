Trending

White beats Hyde for Northampton opener win

Kisseberth is third

Image 1 of 9

Stephen Hyde passed teammate Curtis White to chase down the lead group

Stephen Hyde passed teammate Curtis White to chase down the lead group
(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Image 2 of 9

Curtis White leads Stephen Hyde

Curtis White leads Stephen Hyde
(Image credit: Chris McIntosh)
Image 3 of 9

Hyde and White in the woods

Hyde and White in the woods
(Image credit: Chris McIntosh)
Image 4 of 9

The men's podium on day 1 in Northampton

The men's podium on day 1 in Northampton
(Image credit: Chris McIntosh)
Image 5 of 9

The men's podium on day 1 in Northampton

The men's podium on day 1 in Northampton
(Image credit: Chris McIntosh)
Image 6 of 9

The Verge series leader

The Verge series leader
(Image credit: Chris McIntosh)
Image 7 of 9

Whites takes Hyde on the Northampton sprint

Whites takes Hyde on the Northampton sprint
(Image credit: Chris McIntosh)
Image 8 of 9

Stephen Hyde and Curtis White after the race

Stephen Hyde and Curtis White after the race
(Image credit: Chris McIntosh)
Image 9 of 9

The leaders on course

The leaders on course
(Image credit: Chris McIntosh)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Curtis White (USA)1:02:46
2Stephen Hyde (USA)
3Jack Kisseberth (USA)0:01:48
4Justin Lindine (USA)
5Anthony Clark (USA)0:01:49
6Scott Smith (USA)0:02:37
7Adam Myerson (USA)0:02:46
8Merwin Davis (USA)
9Daniel Chabanov (USA)
10Derrick St John (Can)0:03:31
11Patrick Collins (USA)0:04:27
12Clyde Logue (USA)0:04:31
13Zachary Curtis (USA)0:04:38
14Ian Gielar (USA)0:04:39
15Nicholas Lando (USA)0:05:13
16Dylan Mcnicholas (USA)0:05:14
17Michael Landry (USA)
18Trent Blackburn (USA)0:05:16
19Christopher Niesen (USA)0:05:19
20Kevin Bouchard-Hall (USA)0:05:21
21Bryan Horsley (USA)0:05:32
22James Norris (USA)0:05:51
23Jacob Fetty (USA)0:05:58
24Tim Willis (USA)0:06:09
25Christopher Rabadi (USA)0:06:12
26Travis Wold (USA)0:06:21
27Nathaniel Morse (USA)0:06:26
28Kyle Murphy (USA)0:06:28
29Doug Thorp (USA)0:06:29
30Colin Reuter (USA)0:06:44
31Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA)0:06:45
32Kale Wenczel (USA)0:06:57
33Matthew Sousa (USA)0:07:26
34Andy Scott (USA)0:07:30
35Ben Powers (USA)
36Peter Mancini (Can)0:07:33
37Patrick Torpey (USA)0:07:35
38Daniel Fitzgibbons (USA)
39Matt Perreault (USA)0:07:56
40Justin Morgan (USA)0:08:17
41Cameron Scott (USA)0:08:33
42Gennaro Ameno (USA)1 lap
43Andrew Borden (USA)1 lap
44Benjamin Ryan (USA)2 laps
45Bradford Smith (USA)2 laps
46Erik Saunders (USA)2 laps
47Benjamin Coleman (USA)3 laps
48Samuel Hedlund (USA)3 laps
49Ian Clarke (USA)4 laps
DNFGregory Colby (USA)
DNFGerald Adasavage (USA)

