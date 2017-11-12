White beats Hyde for Northampton opener win
Kisseberth is third
Elite Men: Day 1: -
Image 1 of 9
Image 2 of 9
Image 3 of 9
Image 4 of 9
Image 5 of 9
Image 6 of 9
Image 7 of 9
Image 8 of 9
Image 9 of 9
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Curtis White (USA)
|1:02:46
|2
|Stephen Hyde (USA)
|3
|Jack Kisseberth (USA)
|0:01:48
|4
|Justin Lindine (USA)
|5
|Anthony Clark (USA)
|0:01:49
|6
|Scott Smith (USA)
|0:02:37
|7
|Adam Myerson (USA)
|0:02:46
|8
|Merwin Davis (USA)
|9
|Daniel Chabanov (USA)
|10
|Derrick St John (Can)
|0:03:31
|11
|Patrick Collins (USA)
|0:04:27
|12
|Clyde Logue (USA)
|0:04:31
|13
|Zachary Curtis (USA)
|0:04:38
|14
|Ian Gielar (USA)
|0:04:39
|15
|Nicholas Lando (USA)
|0:05:13
|16
|Dylan Mcnicholas (USA)
|0:05:14
|17
|Michael Landry (USA)
|18
|Trent Blackburn (USA)
|0:05:16
|19
|Christopher Niesen (USA)
|0:05:19
|20
|Kevin Bouchard-Hall (USA)
|0:05:21
|21
|Bryan Horsley (USA)
|0:05:32
|22
|James Norris (USA)
|0:05:51
|23
|Jacob Fetty (USA)
|0:05:58
|24
|Tim Willis (USA)
|0:06:09
|25
|Christopher Rabadi (USA)
|0:06:12
|26
|Travis Wold (USA)
|0:06:21
|27
|Nathaniel Morse (USA)
|0:06:26
|28
|Kyle Murphy (USA)
|0:06:28
|29
|Doug Thorp (USA)
|0:06:29
|30
|Colin Reuter (USA)
|0:06:44
|31
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA)
|0:06:45
|32
|Kale Wenczel (USA)
|0:06:57
|33
|Matthew Sousa (USA)
|0:07:26
|34
|Andy Scott (USA)
|0:07:30
|35
|Ben Powers (USA)
|36
|Peter Mancini (Can)
|0:07:33
|37
|Patrick Torpey (USA)
|0:07:35
|38
|Daniel Fitzgibbons (USA)
|39
|Matt Perreault (USA)
|0:07:56
|40
|Justin Morgan (USA)
|0:08:17
|41
|Cameron Scott (USA)
|0:08:33
|42
|Gennaro Ameno (USA)
|1 lap
|43
|Andrew Borden (USA)
|1 lap
|44
|Benjamin Ryan (USA)
|2 laps
|45
|Bradford Smith (USA)
|2 laps
|46
|Erik Saunders (USA)
|2 laps
|47
|Benjamin Coleman (USA)
|3 laps
|48
|Samuel Hedlund (USA)
|3 laps
|49
|Ian Clarke (USA)
|4 laps
|DNF
|Gregory Colby (USA)
|DNF
|Gerald Adasavage (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy