Curtis White goes two-for-two at Northampton International

Lindine is second, Kisseberth third

Image 1 of 5

Curtis White

(Image credit: Chris McIntosh)
Image 2 of 5

Curtis White leads on day 2 in Northampton

(Image credit: Chris McIntosh)
Image 3 of 5

The men's leaders on the climb in Northampton

(Image credit: Chris McIntosh)
Image 4 of 5

The day 2 podium in Northampton

(Image credit: Chris McIntosh)
Image 5 of 5

Curtis White wins in Northampton

(Image credit: Chris McIntosh)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Curtis White (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld0:57:52
2Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / Nbx / Hyperthreads0:00:22
3Jack Kisseberth (USA) Jam/Ncc0:00:34
4Anthony Clark (USA) Squid Squad0:00:35
5Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Pro Racing0:01:39
6Scott Smith (USA) Jam / Ncc0:01:47
7Derrick St John (Can) Van Dessel P/B Hyperthreades0:01:56
8Dan Chabanov (USA) House Ind/Nokia Health/Simplehuman0:02:07
9Merwin Davis (USA) Cycle-Smart Inc.0:02:24
10Patrick Collins (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:02:51
11Dylan McNicholas (USA) Polartec0:03:18
12Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:03:28
13Kevin Bouchard-Hall (USA) Wrenegade Sports/Team Placid Planet0:03:29
14Ian Gielar (USA) Ncc / Jam Fund
15Andy Scott (USA) Riverside Racing0:03:39
16Andrew Borden (USA) X-Men0:03:57
17Chris Niesen (USA) Jam / Ncc0:04:19
18Travis Wold (USA) Spin Arts Cycling
19Christopher Rabadi (USA) Unattached0:04:20
20Bryan Horsley (USA) Sea Sports Cyclery & Outdoor0:04:21
21Jacob Fetty (USA) Cycle-Smart
22Doug Thorp (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company
23Nick Lando (USA) Hands-On Cycling0:04:23
24Michael Landry (USA) Voler/Clif/Hrs/Rock Lobster0:04:32
25Gerald Adasavage (USA) Ludwig & Larsen Racing0:04:57
26Tim Willis (USA) Jam / Ncc0:05:01
27Bradford Smith (USA) The Drifters
28Matthew sousa (USA) B2C2/Jra0:05:24
29James Norris (USA) Cowbell Racing P/B World Bicycle Relief0:05:34
30Nate Morse (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:05:46
31Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Drapac0:05:53
32Zachary Curtis (USA) Bmb Racing0:05:56
33Daniel FitzGibbons (USA) Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar
34Peter Mancini (Can) Crank Studio0:05:58
35Johannes Stromski (USA) Killington Mountain School0:06:12
36Cameron Scott (USA) Competitive Edge0:06:13
37Colin Reuter (USA) Crossresults.Com0:06:39
38Ben Powers (USA) Riverside Racing0:07:12
39Gennaro Ameno (USA) Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar0:07:18
40Matt Perreault (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company0:07:26
41John Eckert (USA) Cycleloft0:08:16
42Kyle Murphy (USA) Ludwig & Larsen Racing0:08:55
2LA.J. Moran (USA) Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar
2LGregory Colby (USA) B2C2/Jra Cycles
2LBen Ryan (USA) New England Devo P/B Cadence Wealth Management
DNFClyde Sebastian Logue (USA) Colonial Bicycle Co
DNFSam Hedlund (USA) Uvm Cycling
DNFPatrick Torpey (USA) Crca/To Be Determined
DNFKale Wenczel (USA) Jam / Ncc
DNSJustin Morgan (USA) Top Club Cyclocross
DNSTrent Blackburn (USA) Jam / Ncc
DNSIan Clarke (USA) Uvm Cycling

