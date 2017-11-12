Curtis White goes two-for-two at Northampton International
Lindine is second, Kisseberth third
Elite Men: Day 2: -
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld
|0:57:52
|2
|Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / Nbx / Hyperthreads
|0:00:22
|3
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) Jam/Ncc
|0:00:34
|4
|Anthony Clark (USA) Squid Squad
|0:00:35
|5
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Pro Racing
|0:01:39
|6
|Scott Smith (USA) Jam / Ncc
|0:01:47
|7
|Derrick St John (Can) Van Dessel P/B Hyperthreades
|0:01:56
|8
|Dan Chabanov (USA) House Ind/Nokia Health/Simplehuman
|0:02:07
|9
|Merwin Davis (USA) Cycle-Smart Inc.
|0:02:24
|10
|Patrick Collins (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:02:51
|11
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) Polartec
|0:03:18
|12
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:03:28
|13
|Kevin Bouchard-Hall (USA) Wrenegade Sports/Team Placid Planet
|0:03:29
|14
|Ian Gielar (USA) Ncc / Jam Fund
|15
|Andy Scott (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:03:39
|16
|Andrew Borden (USA) X-Men
|0:03:57
|17
|Chris Niesen (USA) Jam / Ncc
|0:04:19
|18
|Travis Wold (USA) Spin Arts Cycling
|19
|Christopher Rabadi (USA) Unattached
|0:04:20
|20
|Bryan Horsley (USA) Sea Sports Cyclery & Outdoor
|0:04:21
|21
|Jacob Fetty (USA) Cycle-Smart
|22
|Doug Thorp (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company
|23
|Nick Lando (USA) Hands-On Cycling
|0:04:23
|24
|Michael Landry (USA) Voler/Clif/Hrs/Rock Lobster
|0:04:32
|25
|Gerald Adasavage (USA) Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|0:04:57
|26
|Tim Willis (USA) Jam / Ncc
|0:05:01
|27
|Bradford Smith (USA) The Drifters
|28
|Matthew sousa (USA) B2C2/Jra
|0:05:24
|29
|James Norris (USA) Cowbell Racing P/B World Bicycle Relief
|0:05:34
|30
|Nate Morse (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:05:46
|31
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Drapac
|0:05:53
|32
|Zachary Curtis (USA) Bmb Racing
|0:05:56
|33
|Daniel FitzGibbons (USA) Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar
|34
|Peter Mancini (Can) Crank Studio
|0:05:58
|35
|Johannes Stromski (USA) Killington Mountain School
|0:06:12
|36
|Cameron Scott (USA) Competitive Edge
|0:06:13
|37
|Colin Reuter (USA) Crossresults.Com
|0:06:39
|38
|Ben Powers (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:07:12
|39
|Gennaro Ameno (USA) Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar
|0:07:18
|40
|Matt Perreault (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company
|0:07:26
|41
|John Eckert (USA) Cycleloft
|0:08:16
|42
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|0:08:55
|2L
|A.J. Moran (USA) Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar
|2L
|Gregory Colby (USA) B2C2/Jra Cycles
|2L
|Ben Ryan (USA) New England Devo P/B Cadence Wealth Management
|DNF
|Clyde Sebastian Logue (USA) Colonial Bicycle Co
|DNF
|Sam Hedlund (USA) Uvm Cycling
|DNF
|Patrick Torpey (USA) Crca/To Be Determined
|DNF
|Kale Wenczel (USA) Jam / Ncc
|DNS
|Justin Morgan (USA) Top Club Cyclocross
|DNS
|Trent Blackburn (USA) Jam / Ncc
|DNS
|Ian Clarke (USA) Uvm Cycling
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dimension Data rebrands and goes blue as NTT Pro Cycling for 2020African team confirms 27-rider roster and reveals new colours
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy