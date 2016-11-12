Rochette wins Northampton International
Emma White second, followed by Crystal Anthony
Elite Women - Day 1: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) LUNA Pro Team
|0:41:53
|2
|Emma White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:11
|3
|Crystal Anthony (USA) maxxis-shimano pro cyclocross
|0:01:03
|4
|Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:01:45
|5
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:01:57
|6
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling
|0:02:18
|7
|Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica
|8
|Katherine Northcott (USA) West Hill Shop
|0:02:24
|9
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Atom Composites/ISM
|0:02:30
|10
|Danielle Arman (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|0:02:34
|11
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN
|0:02:59
|12
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing
|0:03:07
|13
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:03:15
|14
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling
|0:03:19
|15
|Regina Legge (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar
|0:03:43
|16
|Clio Dinan (USA) KÜDÜ Collective CX
|0:04:29
|17
|Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica
|0:04:35
|18
|Elizabeth White (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN
|0:04:47
|19
|Jauron (Roni) Vetter (USA) State 9 Racing p/b Vittoria
|0:04:55
|20
|Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:04:58
|21
|Caitlin Szymkowicz (USA) Barks X Wreck Adventure Club
|0:05:00
|22
|Turner Ramsay (USA) KMS Cycling - Killington Mountain School
|0:05:32
|23
|Julie Van Der Hoop (Can) MIT Cycling Team p/b Thoughtforms
|0:05:41
|24
|Kathleen Wanat (USA) Bikes+Life
|0:05:53
|25
|Joanne Grogan (USA) NEXT-BMB
|0:06:10
|26
|Rebecca Lewandowski (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick
|0:06:24
|27
|Emily Molden (USA) Nantucket Velo
|0:06:31
|28
|Paige Williams (USA) ladies first racing
|0:06:36
|29
|Carol Seipp (USA) Foundry Cycles
|0:06:45
|30
|Leslie Lupien (USA) Dartmouth College
|0:07:06
|31
|Stephanie Thompson (USA)
|0:07:11
|32
|Frances Morrison (USA) BikeReg
|0:07:13
|33
|Alana Heise (Can) HSC Garneau
|0:07:27
|34
|Andrea Cox (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:07:35
|35
|Natascha Piciga (Can) Giant Toronto/Liv pb Powerwatts
|0:07:44
|36
|Jenny Wojewoda (USA) HUP United
|0:07:45
|37
|Michele Smith (USA) HUP United
|38
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) Woo Girl!
|0:07:46
|39
|Lindsey Bauer (USA) TRT Bicycles
|0:08:06
|40
|Caitlin Dowd (USA) This Team Saves Lives
|0:08:14
|41
|Lydia Hausle (USA) Team Averica
|0:08:35
|42
|Rhys May (USA) JAM fund
|0:09:03
|43
|Alixanna Norris (USA) Cowbell Racing p/b World Bicycle Relief
|0:10:09
|44
|Julie Tracy (USA) IMSHI CYCLES
|0:11:27
|45
|Sara Melikian (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|46
|Evelyne Gagnon (Can) Stingray/Trek/Lacasse
|DNF
|Natasja Brooijmans (USA) GREEN LINE VELO Driven by ZipCar
