Rochette wins Northampton International

Emma White second, followed by Crystal Anthony

Maghalie Rochette (Cliff Pro Team) chasing Compton

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maghalie Rochette (Can) LUNA Pro Team0:41:53
2Emma White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:11
3Crystal Anthony (USA) maxxis-shimano pro cyclocross0:01:03
4Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing0:01:45
5Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:01:57
6Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling0:02:18
7Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica
8Katherine Northcott (USA) West Hill Shop0:02:24
9Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Atom Composites/ISM0:02:30
10Danielle Arman (USA) Tenspeed Hero0:02:34
11Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN0:02:59
12Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing0:03:07
13Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:03:15
14Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling0:03:19
15Regina Legge (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar0:03:43
16Clio Dinan (USA) KÜDÜ Collective CX0:04:29
17Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica0:04:35
18Elizabeth White (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN0:04:47
19Jauron (Roni) Vetter (USA) State 9 Racing p/b Vittoria0:04:55
20Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM / NCC0:04:58
21Caitlin Szymkowicz (USA) Barks X Wreck Adventure Club0:05:00
22Turner Ramsay (USA) KMS Cycling - Killington Mountain School0:05:32
23Julie Van Der Hoop (Can) MIT Cycling Team p/b Thoughtforms0:05:41
24Kathleen Wanat (USA) Bikes+Life0:05:53
25Joanne Grogan (USA) NEXT-BMB0:06:10
26Rebecca Lewandowski (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick0:06:24
27Emily Molden (USA) Nantucket Velo0:06:31
28Paige Williams (USA) ladies first racing0:06:36
29Carol Seipp (USA) Foundry Cycles0:06:45
30Leslie Lupien (USA) Dartmouth College0:07:06
31Stephanie Thompson (USA)0:07:11
32Frances Morrison (USA) BikeReg0:07:13
33Alana Heise (Can) HSC Garneau0:07:27
34Andrea Cox (USA) Riverside Racing0:07:35
35Natascha Piciga (Can) Giant Toronto/Liv pb Powerwatts0:07:44
36Jenny Wojewoda (USA) HUP United0:07:45
37Michele Smith (USA) HUP United
38Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) Woo Girl!0:07:46
39Lindsey Bauer (USA) TRT Bicycles0:08:06
40Caitlin Dowd (USA) This Team Saves Lives0:08:14
41Lydia Hausle (USA) Team Averica0:08:35
42Rhys May (USA) JAM fund0:09:03
43Alixanna Norris (USA) Cowbell Racing p/b World Bicycle Relief0:10:09
44Julie Tracy (USA) IMSHI CYCLES0:11:27
45Sara Melikian (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
46Evelyne Gagnon (Can) Stingray/Trek/Lacasse
DNFNatasja Brooijmans (USA) GREEN LINE VELO Driven by ZipCar

