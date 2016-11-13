Emma White wins day 2 at wins Northampton International
Ellen Noble and Maghalie Rochette complete podium
Elite Women - Day 2: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:44:57
|2
|Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:00:06
|3
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) LUNA Pro Team
|0:00:20
|4
|Crystal Anthony (USA) maxxis-shimano pro cyclocross
|0:00:30
|5
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:00:38
|6
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling
|0:02:30
|7
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling
|0:02:36
|8
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Atom Composites/ISM
|0:02:40
|9
|Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica
|0:02:43
|10
|Regina Legge (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar
|0:03:11
|11
|Daniele Arman (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|0:03:24
|12
|Katherine Northcott (USA) West Hill Shop
|0:03:28
|13
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing
|0:03:44
|14
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:04:18
|15
|Julie Van Der Hoop (Can) MIT Cycling Team p/b Thoughtforms
|0:04:26
|16
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN
|0:04:37
|17
|Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica
|0:04:42
|18
|Clio Dinan (USA) KD Collective CX
|0:04:52
|19
|Caitlin Szymkowicz (USA) Barks X Wreck Adventure Club
|0:04:59
|20
|Jauron Vetter (USA) State 9 Racing p/b Vittoria
|0:05:18
|21
|Joanne Grogan (USA) NEXT-BMB
|0:05:27
|22
|Alana Heise (Can) HSC Garneau
|0:05:29
|23
|Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:05:39
|24
|Kathleen Wanat (USA) Bikes+Life
|0:05:59
|25
|Elizabeth White (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN
|0:06:09
|26
|Natascha Piciga (Can) Giant Toronto/Liv pb Powerwatts
|0:06:12
|27
|Paige Williams (USA) Ladies First Racing
|0:06:39
|28
|Carol Jeane Seipp (USA) Foundry Cycles
|0:06:49
|29
|Leslie Lupien (USA) Dartmouth College
|0:07:12
|30
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) Woo Girl!
|0:07:30
|31
|Jenyy Wojewoda (USA) HUP United
|0:07:38
|32
|Stephanie Thompson (USA)
|0:08:15
|33
|Taryn Mudge (USA)
|0:08:19
|34
|Caitlin Dowd (USA)
|0:09:04
|35
|Sara Melikian (USA)
|0:10:48
|36
|Frances Morrison (USA)
|- 1 Lap
|37
|Lydia Hausle (USA)
|38
|Stephanie Makoujy (USA)
|- 2 Laps
|DNF
|Rebecca Lewandowski (USA)
