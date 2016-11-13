Trending

Emma White wins day 2 at wins Northampton International

Ellen Noble and Maghalie Rochette complete podium

Emma White (Cannondale) was passed by Courtenay McFadden but later regained the third position

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:44:57
2Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing0:00:06
3Maghalie Rochette (Can) LUNA Pro Team0:00:20
4Crystal Anthony (USA) maxxis-shimano pro cyclocross0:00:30
5Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:00:38
6Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling0:02:30
7Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling0:02:36
8Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Atom Composites/ISM0:02:40
9Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica0:02:43
10Regina Legge (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar0:03:11
11Daniele Arman (USA) Tenspeed Hero0:03:24
12Katherine Northcott (USA) West Hill Shop0:03:28
13Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing0:03:44
14Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:04:18
15Julie Van Der Hoop (Can) MIT Cycling Team p/b Thoughtforms0:04:26
16Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN0:04:37
17Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica0:04:42
18Clio Dinan (USA) KD Collective CX0:04:52
19Caitlin Szymkowicz (USA) Barks X Wreck Adventure Club0:04:59
20Jauron Vetter (USA) State 9 Racing p/b Vittoria0:05:18
21Joanne Grogan (USA) NEXT-BMB0:05:27
22Alana Heise (Can) HSC Garneau0:05:29
23Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM / NCC0:05:39
24Kathleen Wanat (USA) Bikes+Life0:05:59
25Elizabeth White (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN0:06:09
26Natascha Piciga (Can) Giant Toronto/Liv pb Powerwatts0:06:12
27Paige Williams (USA) Ladies First Racing0:06:39
28Carol Jeane Seipp (USA) Foundry Cycles0:06:49
29Leslie Lupien (USA) Dartmouth College0:07:12
30Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) Woo Girl!0:07:30
31Jenyy Wojewoda (USA) HUP United0:07:38
32Stephanie Thompson (USA)0:08:15
33Taryn Mudge (USA)0:08:19
34Caitlin Dowd (USA)0:09:04
35Sara Melikian (USA)0:10:48
36Frances Morrison (USA)- 1 Lap
37Lydia Hausle (USA)
38Stephanie Makoujy (USA)- 2 Laps
DNFRebecca Lewandowski (USA)

