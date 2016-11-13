Trending

Northampton International: Curtis White doubles up

Powers and Mcnicholas round out podium

Curtis White (Cannondale) had time to celebrate his victory while his rivals had to sprint for second place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:56:16
2Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing0:00:05
3Dylan McNicholas (USA) Polartec0:01:24
4Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team0:01:26
5Jeremy Martin (Can) Focus CX Team Canada0:01:47
6Peter Goguen (USA) RACE CF0:02:14
7Cameron Beard (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com Devo0:02:22
8Andrew Juiliano (USA) VOLER/CLIF/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER0:02:25
9Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:02:30
10Derrick St John (Can) Van Dessel p/b Hyperthreads
11Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:03:24
12Evan Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing0:03:33
13Jordan Snyder (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:03:36
14Trent Blackburn (USA) NCC / JAM Fund0:03:47
15Marc-Andre Daigle (Can) Garneau Easton Cycling
16Nicholas Lemke (USA) Kona/HiFi/Cycle-Smart0:03:55
17Michael Mihalik (USA) Jmac Cycling/Novacare0:04:06
18Jules Goguely (USA) Apex/NBX/Trek0:04:19
19Adam St. Germain (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek Pro Cycling0:04:21
20Dan Chabanov (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN0:04:26
21Michael Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling p/b Giant0:04:52
22Nick Lando (USA) UVM Cycling0:04:59
23Matthew Clements (USA) Bike Doctor Frederick0:05:19
24Max Judelson (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster0:05:26
25John Eckert (USA) STAMPEDE!0:05:31
26Daniel Fitzgibbons (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar0:05:32
27Gerald Adasavage (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing0:05:34
28Charles Berhtram (USA) B2C2 / Boloco
29Tim Willis (USA) King Kog0:05:36
30Kyle Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing0:05:37
31Fred Prescott (USA) Dr. Naylor-Treadwelltraining Racing0:05:44
32Bradford Smith (USA) The Drifters0:05:49
33Zachary Curtis (USA) Bridgewater State University0:05:52
34Andrew Borden (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers0:06:03
35Chris Niesen (USA) NCC / JAM0:06:06
36Cameron Scott (USA) Barks + Wreck0:06:07
37Matt Mollo (USA) ECV | Essex County Velo0:06:17
38Case Butler (USA) NCC/JAM0:06:27
39Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:06:36
40Ted Willard (USA)0:06:45
41Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com0:06:48
42Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2/Boloco0:06:53
43Abe Goorskey (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:07:02
44Aaron Oakes (USA) Wenzel Coaching0:07:12
45David Kessler (USA) Rhode Island School of Design0:07:15
46Matthew Tyler (USA) KD Collective CX0:07:21
47Peter Bradshaw (USA) CrossResults.com0:07:22
48Jayson Jacobs (USA) BREISMEISTER FACTORY RACING0:07:23
49Gregg Griffo (USA) Park Ave Bike Shop0:07:24
50Olivier Vrambout (USA) Waffle Power0:07:30
51Andy Scott (USA) Riverside Racing0:07:50
52Andrew Frank (USA)0:07:58
53Preston Buehrer (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco0:08:01
54Kale Wenczel (USA) Joe's Garage0:08:48
55Ian Schon (USA) B2C2/Boloco0:08:55
56Derrick Butler (USA) University of Pennsylvania0:09:02
57Matthew Sousa (USA) B2C2/Boloco0:09:19
58Anson Ross (USA) Southbridge bikes/cannondale0:09:30
59Andrew Nicholas (USA) RPI- 2 Laps
60Tristan Manderfeld (USA) Army West Point Cycling Team
61Spencer Perry (USA) RIT Cycling
62Chris Goguen (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org
63Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Drapac
64Ian Keough (USA) Keough CX
DNFKailin Waterman (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rocklobster
DNFNicholas Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
DNFA.J. Moran (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar
DNFMatthew Erchull (USA) KD Collective CX
DNFTrevor Raab (USA)

