Northampton International: Curtis White doubles up
Powers and Mcnicholas round out podium
Elite Men - Day 2: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:56:16
|2
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:00:05
|3
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) Polartec
|0:01:24
|4
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|5
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Focus CX Team Canada
|0:01:47
|6
|Peter Goguen (USA) RACE CF
|0:02:14
|7
|Cameron Beard (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com Devo
|0:02:22
|8
|Andrew Juiliano (USA) VOLER/CLIF/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER
|0:02:25
|9
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:02:30
|10
|Derrick St John (Can) Van Dessel p/b Hyperthreads
|11
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:03:24
|12
|Evan Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|0:03:33
|13
|Jordan Snyder (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:03:36
|14
|Trent Blackburn (USA) NCC / JAM Fund
|0:03:47
|15
|Marc-Andre Daigle (Can) Garneau Easton Cycling
|16
|Nicholas Lemke (USA) Kona/HiFi/Cycle-Smart
|0:03:55
|17
|Michael Mihalik (USA) Jmac Cycling/Novacare
|0:04:06
|18
|Jules Goguely (USA) Apex/NBX/Trek
|0:04:19
|19
|Adam St. Germain (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek Pro Cycling
|0:04:21
|20
|Dan Chabanov (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN
|0:04:26
|21
|Michael Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling p/b Giant
|0:04:52
|22
|Nick Lando (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:04:59
|23
|Matthew Clements (USA) Bike Doctor Frederick
|0:05:19
|24
|Max Judelson (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
|0:05:26
|25
|John Eckert (USA) STAMPEDE!
|0:05:31
|26
|Daniel Fitzgibbons (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar
|0:05:32
|27
|Gerald Adasavage (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|0:05:34
|28
|Charles Berhtram (USA) B2C2 / Boloco
|29
|Tim Willis (USA) King Kog
|0:05:36
|30
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|0:05:37
|31
|Fred Prescott (USA) Dr. Naylor-Treadwelltraining Racing
|0:05:44
|32
|Bradford Smith (USA) The Drifters
|0:05:49
|33
|Zachary Curtis (USA) Bridgewater State University
|0:05:52
|34
|Andrew Borden (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers
|0:06:03
|35
|Chris Niesen (USA) NCC / JAM
|0:06:06
|36
|Cameron Scott (USA) Barks + Wreck
|0:06:07
|37
|Matt Mollo (USA) ECV | Essex County Velo
|0:06:17
|38
|Case Butler (USA) NCC/JAM
|0:06:27
|39
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:06:36
|40
|Ted Willard (USA)
|0:06:45
|41
|Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com
|0:06:48
|42
|Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2/Boloco
|0:06:53
|43
|Abe Goorskey (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:07:02
|44
|Aaron Oakes (USA) Wenzel Coaching
|0:07:12
|45
|David Kessler (USA) Rhode Island School of Design
|0:07:15
|46
|Matthew Tyler (USA) KD Collective CX
|0:07:21
|47
|Peter Bradshaw (USA) CrossResults.com
|0:07:22
|48
|Jayson Jacobs (USA) BREISMEISTER FACTORY RACING
|0:07:23
|49
|Gregg Griffo (USA) Park Ave Bike Shop
|0:07:24
|50
|Olivier Vrambout (USA) Waffle Power
|0:07:30
|51
|Andy Scott (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:07:50
|52
|Andrew Frank (USA)
|0:07:58
|53
|Preston Buehrer (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|0:08:01
|54
|Kale Wenczel (USA) Joe's Garage
|0:08:48
|55
|Ian Schon (USA) B2C2/Boloco
|0:08:55
|56
|Derrick Butler (USA) University of Pennsylvania
|0:09:02
|57
|Matthew Sousa (USA) B2C2/Boloco
|0:09:19
|58
|Anson Ross (USA) Southbridge bikes/cannondale
|0:09:30
|59
|Andrew Nicholas (USA) RPI
|- 2 Laps
|60
|Tristan Manderfeld (USA) Army West Point Cycling Team
|61
|Spencer Perry (USA) RIT Cycling
|62
|Chris Goguen (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org
|63
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Drapac
|64
|Ian Keough (USA) Keough CX
|DNF
|Kailin Waterman (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rocklobster
|DNF
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|DNF
|A.J. Moran (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar
|DNF
|Matthew Erchull (USA) KD Collective CX
|DNF
|Trevor Raab (USA)
