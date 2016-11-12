Curtis White takes Northampton International win
Kisseberth is second, Durrin third
Elite Men - Day 1: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|1:01:56
|2
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM/NCC
|0:00:13
|3
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:00:34
|5
|Dylan Mcnicholas (USA) POLARTEC
|0:00:38
|6
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Focus CX Team Canada
|0:00:39
|7
|Peter Goguen (USA) RACE CF
|0:00:45
|8
|Derrick St John (Can) Van Dessel p/b Hyperthreads
|0:01:39
|9
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:01:40
|10
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|11
|Dan Chabanov (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN
|0:01:43
|12
|Raphael Gagné (Can) Cannondale 360Fly pb Sugoi
|0:01:56
|13
|Cameron Beard (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.com Devo
|0:02:35
|14
|Adam St. Germain (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek Pro Cycling
|0:02:51
|15
|Andy Scott (USA) Riverside Racing
|16
|Max Judelson (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
|17
|Jordan Snyder (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:02:56
|18
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|0:03:41
|19
|Jules Goguely (USA) Apex/NBX/Trek
|0:03:48
|20
|Trent Blackburn (USA) NCC / JAM Fund
|0:03:51
|21
|Marc-André Daigle (Can) Garneau Easton Cycling
|22
|Case Butler (USA) NCC/JAM
|0:03:56
|23
|Brendan Mccormack (USA) CCB Racing
|0:04:10
|24
|Tim Willis (USA) KING KOG
|0:04:13
|25
|Michael Mihalik (USA) Jmac Cycling/Novacare
|0:04:27
|26
|Matthew Sousa (USA) B2C2/Boloco
|0:04:32
|27
|David Kessler (USA) Rhode Island School of Design
|0:04:37
|28
|Michael Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling p/b Giant
|0:04:40
|29
|Kale Wenczel (USA) Joe's Garage
|0:04:43
|30
|Nicholas Lemke (USA) Kona/HiFi/Cycle-Smart
|0:04:57
|31
|Andrew Borden (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers
|32
|Daniel Fitzgibbons (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar
|0:05:07
|33
|Michael Landry (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
|0:05:09
|34
|Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2/Boloco
|0:05:13
|35
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Drapac
|0:05:14
|36
|Chris Field (USA) ECV | Essex County Velo
|0:05:23
|37
|Matt Clements (USA) Bike Doctor Frederick
|0:05:25
|38
|Gerald Adasavage (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|0:05:29
|39
|Bradford Smith (USA) the drifters
|0:05:37
|40
|Evan Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|0:05:55
|41
|Matthew Erchull (USA) KÜDÜ Collective CX
|0:06:01
|42
|Nick Lando (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:06:04
|43
|Zachary Curtis (USA) Bridgewater State University
|0:06:05
|44
|Chris Niesen (USA) NCC / JAM
|0:06:08
|45
|Matthew Tyler (USA) KÜDÜ Collective CX
|0:06:27
|46
|Preston Buehrer (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|0:06:32
|47
|Ted Willard (USA)
|0:06:38
|48
|Scott Yarosh (USA) Northampton Bicycle
|0:06:42
|49
|Andrew Juiliano (USA) VOLER/CLIF/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER
|0:06:47
|50
|Tristan Manderfeld (USA) Army West Point Cycling Team
|0:06:48
|51
|Andrew Frank (USA)
|52
|Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com
|53
|Gregg Griffo (USA) Park Ave Bike Shop
|0:06:50
|54
|Jayson Jacobs (USA) BREISMEISTER FACTORY RACING
|0:06:56
|55
|Olivier Vrambout (USA) waffle power
|0:06:58
|56
|Cameron Scott (USA) Barks + Wreck
|0:07:12
|57
|Aaron Oakes (USA) Wenzel Coaching
|0:07:22
|58
|Peter Bradshaw (USA) CrossResults.com
|0:07:37
|59
|Ian Schon (USA) B2C2/Boloco
|60
|Derrick Butler (USA) University of Pennsylvania
|0:07:48
|61
|Anson Ross (USA) Southbridge bikes/cannondale
|0:07:50
|62
|Abe Goorskey (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:08:08
|63
|Trevor Raab (USA)
|0:08:43
|64
|Kailin Waterman (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rocklobster
|65
|Benjamin Coleman (USA) Pro Tested Gear
|66
|Chris Goguen (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org
|67
|Sam Dries (USA) No. 22 CX TEAM
|68
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|69
|Eric Carlson (USA) Team Edge
|70
|Andrew Nicholas (USA) RPI
|71
|Spencer Perry (USA) RIT Cycling
|72
|A.J. Moran (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar
|DNF
|Ian Clarke (USA) UVM Cycling
|DNF
|John Eckert (USA) STAMPEDE!
|DNF
|Ian Keough (USA) Keough CX
|DNF
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|DNF
|Ian Gielar (USA) NCC / JAM Fund
|DNF
|Scott Smith (USA) Jam/NCC/Vittoria
|DNF
|Antonin Marecaille (Fra) Avc Aix en Provence
|DNF
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Grinta! p/b Best Buddies Challenge
|DNF
|Fred Prescott (USA) Dr. Naylor-Treadwelltraining Racing
