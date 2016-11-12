Trending

Curtis White takes Northampton International win

Kisseberth is second, Durrin third

Curtis White (Cannondale) had time to celebrate his victory while his rivals had to sprint for second place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com1:01:56
2Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM/NCC0:00:13
3Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team0:00:16
4Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing0:00:34
5Dylan Mcnicholas (USA) POLARTEC0:00:38
6Jeremy Martin (Can) Focus CX Team Canada0:00:39
7Peter Goguen (USA) RACE CF0:00:45
8Derrick St John (Can) Van Dessel p/b Hyperthreads0:01:39
9Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:01:40
10Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
11Dan Chabanov (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN0:01:43
12Raphael Gagné (Can) Cannondale 360Fly pb Sugoi0:01:56
13Cameron Beard (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.com Devo0:02:35
14Adam St. Germain (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek Pro Cycling0:02:51
15Andy Scott (USA) Riverside Racing
16Max Judelson (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
17Jordan Snyder (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:02:56
18Kyle Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing0:03:41
19Jules Goguely (USA) Apex/NBX/Trek0:03:48
20Trent Blackburn (USA) NCC / JAM Fund0:03:51
21Marc-André Daigle (Can) Garneau Easton Cycling
22Case Butler (USA) NCC/JAM0:03:56
23Brendan Mccormack (USA) CCB Racing0:04:10
24Tim Willis (USA) KING KOG0:04:13
25Michael Mihalik (USA) Jmac Cycling/Novacare0:04:27
26Matthew Sousa (USA) B2C2/Boloco0:04:32
27David Kessler (USA) Rhode Island School of Design0:04:37
28Michael Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling p/b Giant0:04:40
29Kale Wenczel (USA) Joe's Garage0:04:43
30Nicholas Lemke (USA) Kona/HiFi/Cycle-Smart0:04:57
31Andrew Borden (USA) Squadra Flying Tigers
32Daniel Fitzgibbons (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar0:05:07
33Michael Landry (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster0:05:09
34Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2/Boloco0:05:13
35Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Drapac0:05:14
36Chris Field (USA) ECV | Essex County Velo0:05:23
37Matt Clements (USA) Bike Doctor Frederick0:05:25
38Gerald Adasavage (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing0:05:29
39Bradford Smith (USA) the drifters0:05:37
40Evan Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing0:05:55
41Matthew Erchull (USA) KÜDÜ Collective CX0:06:01
42Nick Lando (USA) UVM Cycling0:06:04
43Zachary Curtis (USA) Bridgewater State University0:06:05
44Chris Niesen (USA) NCC / JAM0:06:08
45Matthew Tyler (USA) KÜDÜ Collective CX0:06:27
46Preston Buehrer (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco0:06:32
47Ted Willard (USA)0:06:38
48Scott Yarosh (USA) Northampton Bicycle0:06:42
49Andrew Juiliano (USA) VOLER/CLIF/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER0:06:47
50Tristan Manderfeld (USA) Army West Point Cycling Team0:06:48
51Andrew Frank (USA)
52Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com
53Gregg Griffo (USA) Park Ave Bike Shop0:06:50
54Jayson Jacobs (USA) BREISMEISTER FACTORY RACING0:06:56
55Olivier Vrambout (USA) waffle power0:06:58
56Cameron Scott (USA) Barks + Wreck0:07:12
57Aaron Oakes (USA) Wenzel Coaching0:07:22
58Peter Bradshaw (USA) CrossResults.com0:07:37
59Ian Schon (USA) B2C2/Boloco
60Derrick Butler (USA) University of Pennsylvania0:07:48
61Anson Ross (USA) Southbridge bikes/cannondale0:07:50
62Abe Goorskey (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:08:08
63Trevor Raab (USA)0:08:43
64Kailin Waterman (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rocklobster
65Benjamin Coleman (USA) Pro Tested Gear
66Chris Goguen (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org
67Sam Dries (USA) No. 22 CX TEAM
68Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective
69Eric Carlson (USA) Team Edge
70Andrew Nicholas (USA) RPI
71Spencer Perry (USA) RIT Cycling
72A.J. Moran (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar
DNFIan Clarke (USA) UVM Cycling
DNFJohn Eckert (USA) STAMPEDE!
DNFIan Keough (USA) Keough CX
DNFNicholas Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
DNFIan Gielar (USA) NCC / JAM Fund
DNFScott Smith (USA) Jam/NCC/Vittoria
DNFAntonin Marecaille (Fra) Avc Aix en Provence
DNFAdam Sullivan (USA) Grinta! p/b Best Buddies Challenge
DNFFred Prescott (USA) Dr. Naylor-Treadwelltraining Racing

