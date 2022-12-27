Wout van Aert wins titanic battle with Van der Poel at Superprestige Heusden-Zolder

Image 1 of 10 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) wins Zolder round of Superprestige series in head-to-head sprint against Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) A general view of the pro men's field competing prior to the Superprestige Heusden-Zolder 2022 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) lead the men's race at Superprestige Heusden-Zolder (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Leaders Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert on the tarmac during the Zolder Superprestige race (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert descend tricky section during Superprestige Heusden-Zolder 2022 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck at Superprestige Heusden-Zolder (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Mathieu van der Poel trailing Wout van Aert on descent at Heusden-Zolder (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Tom Pidcock of Ineos Grenadiers leads chase group (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Lars van der Haar of Baloise Trek Lions battles to third place (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) Wout van Aert congratulates Mathieu van der Poel after a fierce battle. Photo/Getty Images

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) outsprinted Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) on the motor sports tarmac of the Zolder raceway to win the fifth round of Superprestige Heusden-Zolder in east Belgium.

The two giants of cyclocross marked each other on the ninth and final circuit of the course, with Van der Poel taking the initiative with a burst of speed just prior to a long muddy descent and then running the stairs. Then Van der Poel made a mistake and skipped off the bike in the woods, and the duel was back together for the massive sprint.

Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) held off World Champion Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) for third place. The podium gave Van der Haar enough points to take a solo lead in the Superprestige series.

Van der Haar and Laurens Sweeck, who finished eighth on Tuesday, began the day leading the Superprestige series after the first four rounds, level with 55 points, and Iserbyt, back in action after crashing at World Cup Val di Sole, trailing by three points. Neither Van Aert, in his first start of the series, nor Van der Poel were chasing points for the seven races in the circuit.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)