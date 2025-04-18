'Remco slowly killed me' - Wout van Aert left questioning his sprint after Evenepoel beats him to win De Brabantse Pijl

'I had hoped to beat him in the sprint, but apparently I don't have a sprint anymore' says Visma-Lease a Bike rider

Wout Van Aert struggles to stay with Remco Evenepoel
Wout Van Aert struggles to stay with Remco Evenepoel (Image credit: Nico Vereecken / PhotoNews / Getty Images)

Wout van Aert admitted that Remco Evenepoel was simply stronger and faster in the final hour of De Brabantse Pijl, and that he lacked the speed and power to match Evenepoel's determination and long sprint after the climb to Overijse.   

Van Aert has still to win a race in 2025 and has struggled to be competitive in the cobbled Classics, finishing fourth at the Tour of Flanders and at Paris-Roubaix. He arguably 'needed' the victory more than Evenepoel but could only hug his fellow Belgian beyond the finish line and accept defeat.  

