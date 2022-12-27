Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado wins Superprestige Heusden-Zolder 2022

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado has taken a spectacular solo victory in the Superprestige Heusden-Zolder ahead of Inge van der Heijden and Lucinda Brand on the fast, technical course in east Belgium.

Alvarado moved ahead half-way through four of the five laps round the Zolder motor race track when she dropped van der Heijden on a short but punchy uphill section and from thereon the Dutch racer gained time steadily to the finish.

Series leader Denise Betsema was forced to settle for fifth and is now only one point ahead of Alvarado with three rounds remaining, while Van der Heiden is just three points back.

“I found the first two laps were quite tough to get to the front,” Alvarado, whose victory in Zolder was preceded by two second places in the same race in 2020 and 2019, said afterwards, “but then I got into my stride.”

“I think I was the strongest rider in the race, I had more power on the climbs and I could use that to get rid of Van der Heijden. And on the second try, it worked.”

“From then on, I wanted to ride alone because I know it feels really good when you cross the line alone.”