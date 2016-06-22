Trending

Schweizer wins Swiss time trial title

Hanselmann second and Stienen third

Swiss champion Doris Schweizer (Cylance Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Velofocus)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling0:31:01
2Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:11
3Jutta Stienen (Swi)0:00:27
4Marcia Eicher-Vouets (Swi)0:00:43
5Larissa Brühwiler (Swi)0:01:25
6Caroline Baur (Swi)0:02:24
7Virginie Pointet (Swi)0:02:27
8Aline Seitz (Swi)0:02:39
9Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)0:03:41
10Michelle Andres (Swi)0:04:05
11Crystel Matthey (Swi)0:04:31
12Andrea Rudin (Swi)0:09:16

