Schweizer wins Swiss women's road race title

Hanselmann second and Stienen third

The 2016 Swiss women's road race title podium

(Image credit: Radsportphoto.net)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling3:42:26
2Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:44
3Jutta Stienen (Swi) Tempo Sport bikespeed.ch
4Marcia Eicher (Swi) BH-Cycling-Team
5Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) VC Morteau-Montbenoît0:07:22
6Martina Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling-Team0:09:15
7Sandra Weiss (Swi) BH-Cycling-Team0:09:26
8Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Hagens Berman Supermint0:09:32
9Larissa Bruhwiler (Swi)0:14:05
OTLDésirée Ehrler (Swi)
OTLVirginie Pointet (Swi) DN Dames Saint Julien
OTLCaroline Baur (Swi)
OTLCrystel Matthey (Swi) Team Humard Vélo-Passion
OTLMichelle Andres (Swi) BH-Cycling-Team
OTLZina Barhoumi (Swi)
OTLJulia Scheidegger (Swi) BH-Cycling-Team
DNSAline Seitz (Swi) Team Schmid Velosport
DNSAndrea Rudin (Swi)
DNSSina Frei (Swi) jb BRUNEX Felt Team

