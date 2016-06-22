The 2016 Swiss time trial podium (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) won the Swiss time trial title on Wednesday in Martigny. He was the fastest to cover the 41km course, beating IAM Cycling's Reto Hollenstein and Théry Schir (EKZ Racing).

Cancellara completed the two 20.5km laps in 53:12 for an average speed of 46.24km/h to win convincingly over Hollenstein in second, 1:20 down, and Schir in third, 1:23 behind.

"It's the last, and even though I will only wear this one for half a year, a title is a title," Cancellara said. "I have to say it was one of the hardest ones. The parcours was technical, a lot of changing of rhythm, wind, and the heat – it was around 30 degrees (Celsius) – all made it pretty hard, especially after coming from the Tour de Suisse where it was cold and rainy. Today it was so warm, and your body reacts differently."

BMC's Silvan Dillier, who won the Swiss title in 2015, did not start this year's race, while Stefan Küng (BMC Racing), who was second to Cancellara in 2014, crashed heavily and did not finish.

"When a time trial is almost an hour it's never an easy effort," Cancellara said. "I feel sad for Stefan Küng because he crashed pretty hard. But I knew that on a hard course like this, you have to be really careful. It was the toughest course that I have ever done, I think. A corner, left then right, just a lot of things to take care of. But you go full gas regardless; you focus on yourself, and that is how you time trial always."

Full Results