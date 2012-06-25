Hohl takes out Swiss road championship
Wolfer, Aubry make up minor medals
Elite Women Road Race: Cham -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Hohl
|3:21:19
|2
|Andrea Wolfer
|3
|Emilie Aubry
|4
|Desirée Ehrler
|5
|Jutta Stienen
|6
|Martina Weiss
|7
|Jasmin Achermann
|8
|Sandra Weiss
|9
|Doris Schweizer
|10
|Jennifer Sägesser
|11
|Angelika Meier
|12
|Patricia Schwager
|0:00:05
|13
|Mirjam Marzohl
|14
|Riccarda Mazzotta
|0:00:07
|15
|Larissa Brühwiler
|0:00:12
|16
|Nicole Hanselmann
|0:02:11
|17
|Andrea Büchel
|0:04:53
|18
|Jessica Ueberhart
|19
|Rita Imstepf
|20
|Jessica Schneeberger
|21
|Astrid Gruskovnjak
|22
|Esther Schmidmeister
|23
|Lise-Marie Henzelin
|0:10:13
|24
|Marcelle Moser
|0:12:01
|25
|Lauriane Guyot
|26
|Marietta Knitsch
|27
|Diana Rast
|0:12:02
|28
|Susanne Zellweger
|0:15:05
|29
|Pauope Huguette Boillat
|0:15:13
|30
|Sonja Reusser
