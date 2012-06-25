Trending

Hohl takes out Swiss road championship

Wolfer, Aubry make up minor medals

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Hohl3:21:19
2Andrea Wolfer
3Emilie Aubry
4Desirée Ehrler
5Jutta Stienen
6Martina Weiss
7Jasmin Achermann
8Sandra Weiss
9Doris Schweizer
10Jennifer Sägesser
11Angelika Meier
12Patricia Schwager0:00:05
13Mirjam Marzohl
14Riccarda Mazzotta0:00:07
15Larissa Brühwiler0:00:12
16Nicole Hanselmann0:02:11
17Andrea Büchel0:04:53
18Jessica Ueberhart
19Rita Imstepf
20Jessica Schneeberger
21Astrid Gruskovnjak
22Esther Schmidmeister
23Lise-Marie Henzelin0:10:13
24Marcelle Moser0:12:01
25Lauriane Guyot
26Marietta Knitsch
27Diana Rast0:12:02
28Susanne Zellweger0:15:05
29Pauope Huguette Boillat0:15:13
30Sonja Reusser

