Fabian Cancellara put the disappointment of his second-place finish at last week’s Tour de Suisse by blitzing the course nearly two minutes faster than his closest rival, Thomas Frei (Christina Watches-Onfone) at the Swiss national time trial championships. It was Cancellara's seventh national time trial title. The small but select field saw Martin Elimiger (AG2R La Mondiale) round out the final podium spot.

Defending champion Martin Kohler (BMC Racing Team) was unable to repeat his success of last year and came in fourth place, nearly three-minutes behind the reigning Olympic and former world champion.

The national title was Cancellara’s first win since his return from injury during this year’s Tour of Flanders.

"It’s an honour to wear to the colours of your country" he said.

Cancellara will no doubt be looking to wear his national championship "colours" to another Tour de France prologue win.

There was extra motivation for the Swiss champion to win at ‘home’ as the course was held close to his residence.

"The race was only twenty kilometers from my home so this win is extra special" he said.

Results

Elite Men 50km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack - Nissan 1:00:39.34 2 Thomas Frei (Swi) Christina Watches-Onfone 1:02:33.73 3 Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2r La Mondiale 1:02:39.44 4 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:03:35.93 5 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp 1:03:48.06 6 Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Team ATLAS Personal - JAKROO 1:05:41.57 DNS Nicolas Winter (Swi) Team ATLAS Personal - JAKROO DNS Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team DNS Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Team ATLAS Personal - JAKROO

Elite Women 25km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team GSD-Gestion 0:35:10.09 2 Jutta Stienen (Swi) 0:35:57.90 3 Andrea Wolfer (Swi) 0:36:18.21 4 Désirée Ehrler (Swi) bigla cycling team 0:36:21.45 5 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Fassa Bortolo Servetto 0:36:23.71 6 Larissa Brühwiler (Swi) bigla cycling team 0:37:05.14 7 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Team GSD-Gestion 0:37:05.65 8 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) bigla cycling team 0:37:11.07 9 Cathrine Lohri (Swi) 0:37:17.41 10 Diana Rast (Swi) 0:37:35.87 11 Rita Imstepf (Swi) bigla cycling team 0:37:46.65 12 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Forno d'Asolo - Colavita 0:38:17.40 13 Ricarda Mazzotta (Swi) 0:38:30.77 14 Jennifer Sägesser (Swi) 0:38:34.04 15 Paupe Boillat (Swi) 0:38:46.57 16 Sonja Reusser (Swi) Team Pissei Italia 0:38:55.28 17 Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) 0:39:07.56 18 Esther Schmidmeister (Swi) 0:39:14.19 19 Mirjam Marzohl (Swi) GD Cycling Sports 0:39:18.97 20 Martina Weiss (Swi) bigla cycling team 0:39:22.49 21 Aurore Brahier (Swi) 0:39:27.76 22 Angelika Meier (Swi) Team Hobi Bau AG - M.F. Hügler - Wetzikon 0:39:38.30 23 Sandra Weiss (Swi) bigla cycling team 0:39:39.10 24 Stefanie Bergmann (Swi) 0:39:39.89 25 Astrid Gruskovnjak (Swi) 0:40:09.23 26 Lise- Henzelin (Swi) 0:40:09.45 27 Marietta Knitsch (Swi) 0:40:14.10 28 Desirée Schriber (Swi) 0:40:31.86 29 Marcelle Moser (Swi) 0:40:45.18 DNS Sara Tretola (Swi) DNS Nadège Matthey (Swi) DNS Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Team Faren Honda

U23 Men 25km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silvan Dillier (Swi) EKZ Racing Team 0:31:37.37 2 Schelling Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team ATLAS Personal - JAKROO 0:31:41.68 3 Chavanne Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) Chambéry Cyclisme Formation 0:31:43.60 4 Stefan Küng (Swi) Pro Ter Focus Track Team 0:31:45.46 5 Cyrille Thièry (Swi) Charvieu Chavagneux Isère Cyclisme 0:31:49.76 6 Tizian Rausch (Swi) RRZ goldwurst.ch Nordwest 0:32:23.50 7 Loic Aubert (Swi) VC Mendrisio - PL Valli SA 0:32:29.31 8 Reto Stäuble (Swi) BH-Cycling-Team 0:32:39.19 9 Thèry Schir (Swi) Roth Echafaudage Cycling Team 0:32:46.40 10 Lukas Müller (Swi) GD Cycling Sports 0:32:59.05 11 Olivier Beer (Swi) VC Mendrisio - PL Valli SA 0:32:59.86 12 Livio Waldispühl (Swi) Team Hörmann 0:33:25.35 13 Jonas Elmiger (Swi) Team Hörmann 0:33:38.39 14 Adrien Chenaux (Swi) MACA LOCA SCOTT Cycling Team 0:33:43.69 15 Jan Freuler (Swi) GD Cycling Sports 0:33:47.40 16 David Tschan (Swi) 0:33:55.04 17 Patrick Luternauer (Swi) MACA LOCA SCOTT Cycling Team 0:33:56.50 18 Colin Stüssi (Swi) MACA LOCA SCOTT Cycling Team 0:34:12.41 19 Dominik Fuchs (Swi) EKZ Racing Team 0:34:16.77 20 Silvan Dietrich (Swi) Team Hobi Bau AG - M.F. Hügler 0:34:17.02 21 Lukas Jaun (Swi) MACA LOCA SCOTT Cycling Team 0:34:31.01 22 Gael Suter (Swi) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme 0:34:49.25 23 Dimitri Woerner (Swi) RRZ goldwurst.ch Nordwest 0:34:54.21 24 Vincent Kälin (Swi) 0:34:54.75 25 Gian Gasser (Swi) Team Hörmann 0:36:04.00 26 Marco Guidi (Swi) 0:36:12.86 27 Daniele Bossi (Swi) VC Mendrisio - PL Valli SA 0:36:14.16 28 Arend Keller (Swi) Team Hobi Bau AG - M.F. Hügler 0:36:14.46 29 Andrea Costi (Swi) VC Mendrisio - PL Valli SA 0:36:27.71 30 Fabian Graf (Swi) BH-Cycling-Team 0:36:59.97 31 Patrick Obrist (Swi) 0:39:20.77 DNS Jan Heldstab (Swi) DNS Diego Castelli (Swi) DNS Jan Keller (Swi) Team ATLAS Personal - JAKROO DNS Claudio Imhof (Swi) Team Vorarlberg DNS Marcel Aregger (Swi) Team ATLAS Personal - JAKROO DNS Lorenzo Rossi (Swi) MACA LOCA SCOTT Cycling Team

U19 Men 25km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Bohli (Swi) VC Eschenbach 0:32:26.05 2 Fabian Kiser (Swi) RMV Cham Hagendorn 0:33:50.13 3 Lukas Spengler (Swi) RRC Diessenhofen 0:33:50.93 4 Andreas Nef (Swi) RMV Elgg 0:34:06.30 5 Gianluca Ocanha (Swi) Velo Club Bellinzona 0:34:10.54 6 Michael Harnisch (Swi) RC Olympia Biel 0:34:23.83 7 David Trachsel (Swi) VC Basilisk 0:34:30.79 8 Niels Knipp (Swi) RC Olympia Biel 0:34:33.87 9 Simon Brühlmann (Swi) RV Wetzikon 0:34:34.85 10 Noah Köppel (Swi) RV Hemmental 0:35:29.61 11 Aurel Schär (Swi) VC Kerzers 0:35:48.02 12 Maxime Froidevaux (Swi) VC Kerzers 0:36:29.16 13 Dominic von (Swi) RRC Nordwest 0:36:34.52 14 Luca Cairoli (Swi) Velo Club Bellinzona 0:36:48.05 15 Simone Balestra (Swi) Velo Club Bellinzona 0:36:48.66 16 Jean-François Ponzetta (Swi) Les Cyclos du GSA Ajoie 0:37:00.83 17 Lorenzo Delco (Swi) VC Mendrisio 0:37:04.55 18 Rico Zaugg (Swi) RC Olympia Biel 0:37:19.39 19 Gabriel Turtschi (Swi) Pro Cycling Uttigen 0:38:16.97 20 Michael Hadorn (Swi) RRC Nordwest 0:38:40.28 21 Cédéric Stähli (Swi) VC Basilisk 0:39:26.60 22 Nico Garcia (Swi) RSC Aaretal Münsingen 0:40:11.69 23 Marco Marchetti (Swi) VMC Aarwangen 0:40:17.59 DNS Stephan Nef (Swi) RMV Elgg DNS Steeve Pannatier (Swi) Cyclophile Sédunois DNS Jan Beyeler (Swi) RRC Magglingen DNS Samuele Deluigi (Swi) Velo Club Bellinzona DNS Steve Hays (Swi) Cyclophile Sédunois