Kohler surges to Swiss road race title
Albasini and Cancellara complete the podium
Elite Men Road Race: Cham -
Martin Kohler (BMC Racing Team) won the Swiss national road race, a year after holding the time trial title. He outsprinted Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) by the narrowest of margins, with Fabian Cancellara of RadioShack-Nissan taking third.
The trio were part of an eight-rider group which came to the finish together. 21 riders got away early on the race, which featured 22 laps of a difficult circuit course. More and more riders were dropped along the way, with the eight going into the final round,and Kohler taking the win by only millimeters.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Kohler
|4:42:30
|2
|Michael Albasini
|3
|Fabian Cancellara
|4
|Pirmin Lang
|5
|Andreas Dietziker
|6
|Michael Schär
|7
|Mathias Frank
|8
|Steve Morabito
|9
|Silvan Dillier
|0:04:53
|10
|Marcel Wyss
|11
|Jonathan Fumeaux
|12
|Sebastien Reichenbach
|0:04:54
|13
|Danilo Wyss
|14
|Zaugg Oliver
|15
|Gregory Rast
|0:05:07
|16
|Mirco Saggiorato
|17
|Johann Tschopp
|18
|Martin Elmiger
|0:05:11
|19
|Guillaume Bourgeois
|0:05:49
|20
|Reto Hollenstein
|0:06:25
|21
|Marcel Aregger
|0:07:37
|22
|Fabian Lienhard
|0:11:14
|23
|Timo Eicher
|24
|Lionel Wüst
|25
|Adrien Chenaux
|26
|Enea Cambianica
|27
|Yves Mercier
|28
|Moreno Angst
|29
|Kilian Moser
|30
|Andreas Moser
|31
|Andreas Anderegg
|0:15:05
|32
|Dominik Fuchs
|33
|Tristan Marguet
|34
|Lukas Müller
|35
|Simon Pellaud
|36
|Raymond Künzli
