Kohler surges to Swiss road race title

Albasini and Cancellara complete the podium

Martin Kohler (BMC Racing Team) won the Swiss national road race, a year after holding the time trial title. He outsprinted Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) by the narrowest of margins, with Fabian Cancellara of RadioShack-Nissan taking third.

The trio were part of an eight-rider group which came to the finish together. 21 riders got away early on the race, which featured 22 laps of a difficult circuit course. More and more riders were dropped along the way, with the eight going into the final round,and Kohler taking the win by only millimeters.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler4:42:30
2Michael Albasini
3Fabian Cancellara
4Pirmin Lang
5Andreas Dietziker
6Michael Schär
7Mathias Frank
8Steve Morabito
9Silvan Dillier0:04:53
10Marcel Wyss
11Jonathan Fumeaux
12Sebastien Reichenbach0:04:54
13Danilo Wyss
14Zaugg Oliver
15Gregory Rast0:05:07
16Mirco Saggiorato
17Johann Tschopp
18Martin Elmiger0:05:11
19Guillaume Bourgeois0:05:49
20Reto Hollenstein0:06:25
21Marcel Aregger0:07:37
22Fabian Lienhard0:11:14
23Timo Eicher
24Lionel Wüst
25Adrien Chenaux
26Enea Cambianica
27Yves Mercier
28Moreno Angst
29Kilian Moser
30Andreas Moser
31Andreas Anderegg0:15:05
32Dominik Fuchs
33Tristan Marguet
34Lukas Müller
35Simon Pellaud
36Raymond Künzli

