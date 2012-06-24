Martin Kohler (BMC Racing Team) won the Swiss national road race, a year after holding the time trial title. He outsprinted Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) by the narrowest of margins, with Fabian Cancellara of RadioShack-Nissan taking third.

The trio were part of an eight-rider group which came to the finish together. 21 riders got away early on the race, which featured 22 laps of a difficult circuit course. More and more riders were dropped along the way, with the eight going into the final round,and Kohler taking the win by only millimeters.

Results