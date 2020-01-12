Trending

Laurens Sweeck wins Belgian cyclo-cross title

Eli Iserbyt and Toon Aerts complete podium with Wout van Aert fifth

Laurens Sweeck, koksijde
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Laurens Sweeck won the Belgian national cyclo-cross title on Sunday. Sweeck finished ahead of Eli Iserbyt and Toon Aerts to win the title, while Wout Van Aert continued his recovery from injury to finish fifth.

More to follow...

