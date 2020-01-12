Laurens Sweeck wins Belgian cyclo-cross title
Eli Iserbyt and Toon Aerts complete podium with Wout van Aert fifth
Elite Men: Antwerp -
Laurens Sweeck won the Belgian national cyclo-cross title on Sunday. Sweeck finished ahead of Eli Iserbyt and Toon Aerts to win the title, while Wout Van Aert continued his recovery from injury to finish fifth.
More to follow...
