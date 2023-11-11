Superprestige Niel: Iserbyt powers away from Nieuwenhuis for the win

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) took his third win of the season and made it three from three in the Superprestige series after overhauling Joris Nieuwenhuis (Baloise Trek Lions) on the final lap.

The Belgian took advantage of a mistake in the pits late on by the Dutchman to bounce back from a disappointing sixth place at last week’s European Championships and solo home for the victory by 16 seconds.

Spanish rider Felipe Orts (Burgos-BH) scored the best Superprestige result of his career with third place at 41 seconds down, a rarely seen podium spot at a top-level cyclocross race from a southern European.

Behind Orts, Laurens Sweeck led home Crelan-Corendon teammate Toon Vandebosch to take fourth place over a minute down on Iserbyt.

