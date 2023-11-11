Superprestige Niel: Iserbyt powers away from Nieuwenhuis for the win
Orts takes third for first Superprestige podium for Spaniard
Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) took his third win of the season and made it three from three in the Superprestige series after overhauling Joris Nieuwenhuis (Baloise Trek Lions) on the final lap.
The Belgian took advantage of a mistake in the pits late on by the Dutchman to bounce back from a disappointing sixth place at last week’s European Championships and solo home for the victory by 16 seconds.
Spanish rider Felipe Orts (Burgos-BH) scored the best Superprestige result of his career with third place at 41 seconds down, a rarely seen podium spot at a top-level cyclocross race from a southern European.
Behind Orts, Laurens Sweeck led home Crelan-Corendon teammate Toon Vandebosch to take fourth place over a minute down on Iserbyt.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1