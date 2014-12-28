Iserbyt dominates junior race in Diegem
Young Belgian beats Lares-Doltcini teammates Jaspers and Jacobs
Junior Men: Diegem -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:44:12
|2
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|3
|Johan Jacobs (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|4
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:00:55
|5
|Max Gulickx (Ned) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|6
|Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|7
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) WV Uden
|0:01:19
|8
|Gianni Siebens (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|9
|Jens Dekker (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:01:42
|10
|Stefano Sala (Ita)
|0:01:58
|11
|Giorgio Rossi (Ita)
|0:02:11
|12
|Mitch Groot (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:02:16
|13
|Gavin Haley (USA)
|0:02:21
|14
|Han Devos (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|0:02:24
|15
|Briek Hermans (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers VZW
|0:02:28
|16
|Mart Muskens (Ned)
|0:02:45
|17
|Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:02:54
|18
|Cooper Willsey (USA)
|0:03:20
|19
|Lance Haidet (USA)
|0:03:21
|20
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|0:03:48
|21
|Yari Crollet (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:59
|22
|Liam Helsocht (Bel) Lotto Olympia Tienen
|0:04:08
|23
|Federico Mandelli (Ita)
|0:04:16
|24
|Liam Dunn (USA)
|0:04:20
|25
|Dorian De Maeght (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
|0:04:26
|26
|Cameron Beard (USA)
|0:04:31
|27
|Stijn Siemons (Bel) RS-Bikes Racing Team Pulderbos
|28
|Esteban Robert (Fra)
|0:04:36
|29
|Joël Grab (Swi)
|0:04:43
|30
|Einar Steegmans (Bel)
|0:04:55
|31
|Rasmus Gotke (Nor)
|0:05:09
|32
|Jerry Dufour (USA)
|0:05:15
|32
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|34
|Thomas Verheyen (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling
|0:05:21
|35
|Jonatan Ostlund (Swe)
|0:05:23
|36
|Brannan Fix (USA)
|0:05:25
|37
|Etienne Lobera (Fra)
|0:06:07
|38
|Ted Pettersson (Swe)
|39
|Tomas Szedelyi (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|0:06:32
|40
|Cormac Dunn (USA)
|0:08:30
|41
|Andreas Lund Andresen (Nor)
|0:08:41
|42
|Andreas Van Driessche (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
|43
|Ward Jaspers (Bel) Cycling Team 99 VZW Schriek
|44
|Jeremy Couton (Bel) Hageland Cycling Team
|45
|Sander Jeurissen (Bel) Koninklijke Edegem Bicycle Club & BMX VZW
