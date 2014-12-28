Trending

Iserbyt dominates junior race in Diegem

Young Belgian beats Lares-Doltcini teammates Jaspers and Jacobs

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) finished 4th at the junior men's World Cup 'cross race in Valkenburg

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Results

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:44:12
2Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:00:25
3Johan Jacobs (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:00:33
4Gage Hecht (USA)0:00:55
5Max Gulickx (Ned) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:03
6Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:09
7Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) WV Uden0:01:19
8Gianni Siebens (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:35
9Jens Dekker (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP0:01:42
10Stefano Sala (Ita)0:01:58
11Giorgio Rossi (Ita)0:02:11
12Mitch Groot (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP0:02:16
13Gavin Haley (USA)0:02:21
14Han Devos (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW0:02:24
15Briek Hermans (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers VZW0:02:28
16Mart Muskens (Ned)0:02:45
17Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:02:54
18Cooper Willsey (USA)0:03:20
19Lance Haidet (USA)0:03:21
20Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) RTC Buitenlust0:03:48
21Yari Crollet (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:03:59
22Liam Helsocht (Bel) Lotto Olympia Tienen0:04:08
23Federico Mandelli (Ita)0:04:16
24Liam Dunn (USA)0:04:20
25Dorian De Maeght (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant0:04:26
26Cameron Beard (USA)0:04:31
27Stijn Siemons (Bel) RS-Bikes Racing Team Pulderbos
28Esteban Robert (Fra)0:04:36
29Joël Grab (Swi)0:04:43
30Einar Steegmans (Bel)0:04:55
31Rasmus Gotke (Nor)0:05:09
32Jerry Dufour (USA)0:05:15
32Spencer Petrov (USA)
34Thomas Verheyen (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling0:05:21
35Jonatan Ostlund (Swe)0:05:23
36Brannan Fix (USA)0:05:25
37Etienne Lobera (Fra)0:06:07
38Ted Pettersson (Swe)
39Tomas Szedelyi (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek0:06:32
40Cormac Dunn (USA)0:08:30
41Andreas Lund Andresen (Nor)0:08:41
42Andreas Van Driessche (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
43Ward Jaspers (Bel) Cycling Team 99 VZW Schriek
44Jeremy Couton (Bel) Hageland Cycling Team
45Sander Jeurissen (Bel) Koninklijke Edegem Bicycle Club & BMX VZW

