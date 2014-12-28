Trending

Vos wins Superprestige Diegem

World champion beats Ferrand-Prévot and Nash

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Two days after her first win of the cyclo-cross season at the World Cup round in Heusden-Zolder, cyclo-cross World Champion Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Women Cycling Team) won again at the Superprestige race in a snow-covered Diegem near Brussels, Belgium.

Vos sped away from her teammate, French Champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot in the final lap. Czech Champion Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Racing) finished third after losing contact with the leaders due to a hard crash.

UCI classification leader, World Cup leader, European and Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) was ill and called off her participation for Diegem.

Ferrand-Prévot and Chainel-Lefevre took the best start in sunny though cold Diegem. Sophie de Boer took a good start too but the Dutch rider quickly lost ground and eventually abandoned the race. Vos, Nash, Van Loy and Harris joined the French duo in front to create a lead group of six. Italian champion Eva Lechner (Rusvelo) missed her start and had to chase.

In front, teammates Vos and Ferrand-Pévot gapped the rest of the group before the end of the opening lap. Nash was the first chaser with the duo Harris and Van Loy a little further back. Nash kept the leaders in sight on the rollercoaster course that swerved through the town centre of Diegem.

Nash eventually caught up with the leaders before the race was halfway. By that time Harris was confronted with a mechanical.

Halfway the race, the three leaders had a comfortable lead over Van Loy, who was well ahead of Chainel-Lefevre and Italians Lechner and Valentini. During the second half of the race, Ferrand-Prévot was setting the pace seemingly without success until Nash crashed head-first into the barriers. The Czech champion lost contact with the leaders but continued her race.

Going into the last lap, the Rabo-Liv duo would fight it out for the victory with Nash still riding in third place. Van Loy was ahead of Lechner and Chainel-Lefevre.

Vos attacked hard in the final lap, making Ferrand-Prévot suffer hard to get back on her wheel. The gap was only a couple of metres until Ferrand-Prévot made a small mistake that caused the gap to grow.

Vos held on to her small lead until the finish line, winning ahead of Ferrand-Prévot. Nash grabbed the final podium spot. Van Loy finished fourth ahead of Lechner and Chainel-Lefevre. Arzuffi was seventh ahead of Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team), Jolien Verschueren, Pavla Havlikova and Loes Sels.

In contrast to the elite men's category, there’s no general classification for the women.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling Team0:40:10
2Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling Team0:00:04
3Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:00:54
4Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:35
5Eva Lechner (Ita)0:02:02
6Lucie Chainel (Fra)0:02:14
7Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)0:02:24
8Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona0:03:32
9Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove0:02:34
10Pavla Havlíková (Cze)
11Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:36
12Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:44
13Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel)0:02:53
14Elle Anderson (USA)0:03:23
15Martina Mikulášková (Cze)0:03:40
16Katrien Thijs (Bel)0:03:56
17Lizzy Witlox (Ned)0:04:00
18Crystal Anthony (USA)0:04:20
19Erica Zaveta (USA)0:04:25
20Elena Valentini (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana0:04:39
21Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:04:47
22Cindy Bauwens (Bel)0:04:55
23Nadja Heigl (Aut)
24Laure Bouteloup (Fra)0:04:59
25Maria Erlandsson (Nor)0:05:16
26Gabriella Durrin (GBr)0:05:19
27Audrey Menut (Fra)0:05:27
28Esmee Oosterman (Ned)0:05:37
29Elizabeth White (USA)0:05:40
30Fleur Nagengast (Ned)0:06:11
31Shana Maes (Bel)0:06:33
32Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.nl-Zannata0:07:12
33Corey Coogan (USA)0:07:18
34Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Futurumshop.nl-Zannata0:07:26
35Diane Lee (GBr)0:07:34
36Mercedes Pacios (Spa)0:07:52
37Francine Meehan (Ire)0:08:01
38Mirjam Gysling (Swi)0:08:04
39Sarah Lomas (GBr)0:08:26
40Meg De Bruyne (Bel)0:08:34
41Suzie Godart (Lux)0:08:42
42Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)0:09:06
43Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:09:25
44Ksenia Lepikhina (USA)0:09:32
45Jennifer Nowlin (USA)-1Lap
46Béatrice Godart (Lux)
47Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel)
48Tine Verdeyen (Bel)
49Jessika Timmermans (Bel)
50Chris Van Dorsselaere (Bel)
DNFSandie Verriest (Bel)
DNFMaud Kaptheijns (Ned)
DNFSophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFNikki Harris (GBr) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team

