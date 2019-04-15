Trending

Moak wins Sunny King

Jorgensen, Garcia round out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Summer Moak (Rally UHC Cycling)1:01:15
2Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Cycling)
3Daniely Garcia (Cwa Racing pb Trek)
4Lily Williams (Hagens Berman Superm)0:00:01
5Christina Gokey-smith (Colavita Bialetti Racing)
6Emily Ehrlich (Cwa Racing pb Trek)
7Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman Superm)
8Janelle Cole (Fast Chance Cycling)0:00:03
9Faith Montreuil (Gray Goat - Bullseye Total Med)0:00:05
10Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman Superm)0:00:26
11Jennifer Caicedo (Finish Strong)
12Tina Pic (Colavita Bialetti Racing)
13Natalia Franco (Colavita Bialetti Racing)
14Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Cycling)
15Erica Carney (Rally UHC Cycling)0:00:27
16Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman Superm)
17Hannah Shell (Dna Pro Cycling Team)
18Debbie Milne (Supra Cycling Team)0:00:28
19Ana Casas (Cwa Racing pb Trek)
20Manuela Escobar (Milligan Cycling)
21Mia Kilburg
22Natalia Franco (ColavitaBialetti Pro Cycling)0:00:29
23Kat Sweatt (Specialized Wolfpack pb Jakroo)0:00:30
24Madeline Bemis (Milligan College)
25Madison Kelly (Cwa Racing pb Trek)0:00:31
26Merrill Thierman
27Regina Legge (Gray Goat - Bullseye Total Med)0:00:32
28Courteney Lowe (Fast Chance Womens Cycling)0:00:33
29Sommers Creed
30Jolene Holland-neve (Colavita Bialetti Racing)
31Julie Kuliecza (Hagens Berman Supermint)0:00:34
32Gracie Pendleton (Milligan College)
33Judah Sencenbaugh (Savannah College Of Art And Des)0:00:36
34Caroline Baur (Cwa Racing pb Trek)0:00:39
35Winada Spoor (Fast Chance Cycling)0:00:42
36Samantha Schneider (Cwa Racing pb Trek)0:00:49

