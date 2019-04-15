Moak wins Sunny King
Jorgensen, Garcia round out podium
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Summer Moak (Rally UHC Cycling)
|1:01:15
|2
|Laura Jorgensen (Fast Chance Cycling)
|3
|Daniely Garcia (Cwa Racing pb Trek)
|4
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman Superm)
|0:00:01
|5
|Christina Gokey-smith (Colavita Bialetti Racing)
|6
|Emily Ehrlich (Cwa Racing pb Trek)
|7
|Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman Superm)
|8
|Janelle Cole (Fast Chance Cycling)
|0:00:03
|9
|Faith Montreuil (Gray Goat - Bullseye Total Med)
|0:00:05
|10
|Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman Superm)
|0:00:26
|11
|Jennifer Caicedo (Finish Strong)
|12
|Tina Pic (Colavita Bialetti Racing)
|13
|Natalia Franco (Colavita Bialetti Racing)
|14
|Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Cycling)
|15
|Erica Carney (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:00:27
|16
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman Superm)
|17
|Hannah Shell (Dna Pro Cycling Team)
|18
|Debbie Milne (Supra Cycling Team)
|0:00:28
|19
|Ana Casas (Cwa Racing pb Trek)
|20
|Manuela Escobar (Milligan Cycling)
|21
|Mia Kilburg
|22
|Natalia Franco (ColavitaBialetti Pro Cycling)
|0:00:29
|23
|Kat Sweatt (Specialized Wolfpack pb Jakroo)
|0:00:30
|24
|Madeline Bemis (Milligan College)
|25
|Madison Kelly (Cwa Racing pb Trek)
|0:00:31
|26
|Merrill Thierman
|27
|Regina Legge (Gray Goat - Bullseye Total Med)
|0:00:32
|28
|Courteney Lowe (Fast Chance Womens Cycling)
|0:00:33
|29
|Sommers Creed
|30
|Jolene Holland-neve (Colavita Bialetti Racing)
|31
|Julie Kuliecza (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|0:00:34
|32
|Gracie Pendleton (Milligan College)
|33
|Judah Sencenbaugh (Savannah College Of Art And Des)
|0:00:36
|34
|Caroline Baur (Cwa Racing pb Trek)
|0:00:39
|35
|Winada Spoor (Fast Chance Cycling)
|0:00:42
|36
|Samantha Schneider (Cwa Racing pb Trek)
|0:00:49
