Eric Young wins Sunny King criterium

Elevate-KHS go 1-2 with Rodriguez, Travieso third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)1:32:58
2Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
3Frank Travieso (Eda Evolution Cycling Team)0:00:01
4Thomas Gibbons (New Jersey Bicycling Associatio)
5George Simpson (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
6Kyle Swanson (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:00:02
7Brock Mason (Storage Squad Racing pb The Gea)
8Tanner Ward (Dna Racing)
9Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)0:00:03
10Gavin Hoover (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:00:08
11Kyle Tiesler (Midtown Cycling)0:00:19
12Taylor Warren (Cs Velo Racing pb Cannondale)0:00:59
13Ulises Castillo (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)0:01:00
14John Purvis (Dna Racing)0:01:01
15Sait Arana (Team Skyline)0:01:15
16Sean Burger (Cs Velo Racing pb Cannondale)
17Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College)
18Andrew Giniat (Cs Velo Racing pb Cannondale)
19Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
20Brandon Feehery (Project Echelon Racing)
21Hamish Beadle0:01:16
22Unknown
23Jake Magee
24William Guillen (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
25Daniel Lausin (VelovitPalmer Safety)0:01:17
26Gaelen Merritt (Toronto Hustle)
27Patrick Collins (Cs Velo Racing pb Cannondale)
28Seth Jones (Arapahoe Hincapie pb)0:01:18
29Trevor Odonnell (Gateway Devo Cycling)
30Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)
31Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling Team)
32Andrew Scarano
33Unknown0:01:19
34Logan Lakota Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
35William Cooper (Cs Velo Racing pb Cannondale)
36Ryan Joyce (Carolina Crit Squad)0:01:20
37Artur Sagat
38Penno Kurt (Toronto Hustle)
39Akil Campbell (Ngca Elite Team Presented Tyler)0:01:21
40James Snitzer (Specialized-Bmw)0:01:22
41Michaelee Bowes (Nashville Local Cycling)0:01:24
42Hugo Scala Jr (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:01:26
43Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)0:01:29
44Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Hincapie pb)0:01:46
45Isaac Bryant (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:01:52
46Daniel Summerhill (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)0:05:20
47Cristhian Ravelo (Cs Velo pb Cannondale)
48Chad Conley
49Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
50Justin Mcquerry (Team Skyline)0:05:23
51Davis Adams (VelovitPalmer Safety)
52Dmitriy Ponkratov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
53Unknown0:05:24
54David Dawson (Team Skyline)
55Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)
56Austin Gomes (Gateway Devo Cycling)
57Willem Kaiser (Team United Healthcare Georgia7)
58Jure Rupnik (Dc Bank Pro Cycling Team)
59Darel Christopher (East Point Track Club)
60Unknown
61Brian Sciba (Velobrew Cycling Club)
62John Butler
63Przemyslaw Kotulski (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
64Alwyn Steenkamp (Ngca Elite Team Presented By Ty)
65Sam Titter-dower
66Lucas Dauge (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
67Tanguy Dulac (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
68Andy Prickett (Team Dayton Bicycling)
69Richard Keller (Support Clean SportGuttenplan C)
70Harold Phil Southerland (Team Type 1 Foundation)
DNFLance Abshire (Strike Cycling Elite Team)
DNFEmile Abraham (Ngca Elite pb Tyler Perry Studi)

