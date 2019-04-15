Eric Young wins Sunny King criterium
Elevate-KHS go 1-2 with Rodriguez, Travieso third
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Young (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|1:32:58
|2
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|3
|Frank Travieso (Eda Evolution Cycling Team)
|0:00:01
|4
|Thomas Gibbons (New Jersey Bicycling Associatio)
|5
|George Simpson (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|6
|Kyle Swanson (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:00:02
|7
|Brock Mason (Storage Squad Racing pb The Gea)
|8
|Tanner Ward (Dna Racing)
|9
|Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|0:00:03
|10
|Gavin Hoover (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:00:08
|11
|Kyle Tiesler (Midtown Cycling)
|0:00:19
|12
|Taylor Warren (Cs Velo Racing pb Cannondale)
|0:00:59
|13
|Ulises Castillo (Elevate-Khs Pro Cycling)
|0:01:00
|14
|John Purvis (Dna Racing)
|0:01:01
|15
|Sait Arana (Team Skyline)
|0:01:15
|16
|Sean Burger (Cs Velo Racing pb Cannondale)
|17
|Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College)
|18
|Andrew Giniat (Cs Velo Racing pb Cannondale)
|19
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|20
|Brandon Feehery (Project Echelon Racing)
|21
|Hamish Beadle
|0:01:16
|22
|Unknown
|23
|Jake Magee
|24
|William Guillen (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|25
|Daniel Lausin (VelovitPalmer Safety)
|0:01:17
|26
|Gaelen Merritt (Toronto Hustle)
|27
|Patrick Collins (Cs Velo Racing pb Cannondale)
|28
|Seth Jones (Arapahoe Hincapie pb)
|0:01:18
|29
|Trevor Odonnell (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|30
|Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)
|31
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling Team)
|32
|Andrew Scarano
|33
|Unknown
|0:01:19
|34
|Logan Lakota Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|35
|William Cooper (Cs Velo Racing pb Cannondale)
|36
|Ryan Joyce (Carolina Crit Squad)
|0:01:20
|37
|Artur Sagat
|38
|Penno Kurt (Toronto Hustle)
|39
|Akil Campbell (Ngca Elite Team Presented Tyler)
|0:01:21
|40
|James Snitzer (Specialized-Bmw)
|0:01:22
|41
|Michaelee Bowes (Nashville Local Cycling)
|0:01:24
|42
|Hugo Scala Jr (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:01:26
|43
|Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|0:01:29
|44
|Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Hincapie pb)
|0:01:46
|45
|Isaac Bryant (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:01:52
|46
|Daniel Summerhill (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|0:05:20
|47
|Cristhian Ravelo (Cs Velo pb Cannondale)
|48
|Chad Conley
|49
|Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|50
|Justin Mcquerry (Team Skyline)
|0:05:23
|51
|Davis Adams (VelovitPalmer Safety)
|52
|Dmitriy Ponkratov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|53
|Unknown
|0:05:24
|54
|David Dawson (Team Skyline)
|55
|Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|56
|Austin Gomes (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|57
|Willem Kaiser (Team United Healthcare Georgia7)
|58
|Jure Rupnik (Dc Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|59
|Darel Christopher (East Point Track Club)
|60
|Unknown
|61
|Brian Sciba (Velobrew Cycling Club)
|62
|John Butler
|63
|Przemyslaw Kotulski (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|64
|Alwyn Steenkamp (Ngca Elite Team Presented By Ty)
|65
|Sam Titter-dower
|66
|Lucas Dauge (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|67
|Tanguy Dulac (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|68
|Andy Prickett (Team Dayton Bicycling)
|69
|Richard Keller (Support Clean SportGuttenplan C)
|70
|Harold Phil Southerland (Team Type 1 Foundation)
|DNF
|Lance Abshire (Strike Cycling Elite Team)
|DNF
|Emile Abraham (Ngca Elite pb Tyler Perry Studi)
