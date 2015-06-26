Trending

Sanchis wins Spanish time trial title

Gutierrez, Olaberria round out podium

Anna Sanchis (Wiggle)

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Sanchis (Spa) Wiggle Honda0:36:21
2Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek Team0:00:59
3Leire Olaberria (Spa)0:01:20
4Irene Usabiaga (Spa)0:01:50
5Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek0:01:51
6Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:01:58
7Lourdes Oiarbide (Spa)0:02:08
8Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek Team0:02:34
9Anna Ramírez (Spa)0:02:51
10Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek Team0:02:55
11Ainhara Elbusto (Spa)0:03:00
12Gloria Rodríguez (Spa)0:03:33
13Ziortza Isasi (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira0:03:56
14Alba Teruel (Spa) Lointek Team0:04:33
15Maria Del Mar Bonnin (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira0:04:42
16Maria Del Mar Solera (Spa)0:05:49
17Sandra Jordà (Spa)0:06:42
18Cristina Barrado (Spa)
19Sandra Moral (Spa)0:07:10
20María San José (Spa)0:07:45
21Leydi Jojann Valencia (Spa)0:09:26

