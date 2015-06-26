Sanchis wins Spanish time trial title
Gutierrez, Olaberria round out podium
Time trial - Women: Caceres - Caceres
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Sanchis (Spa) Wiggle Honda
|0:36:21
|2
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Lointek Team
|0:00:59
|3
|Leire Olaberria (Spa)
|0:01:20
|4
|Irene Usabiaga (Spa)
|0:01:50
|5
|Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
|0:01:51
|6
|Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:01:58
|7
|Lourdes Oiarbide (Spa)
|0:02:08
|8
|Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek Team
|0:02:34
|9
|Anna Ramírez (Spa)
|0:02:51
|10
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek Team
|0:02:55
|11
|Ainhara Elbusto (Spa)
|0:03:00
|12
|Gloria Rodríguez (Spa)
|0:03:33
|13
|Ziortza Isasi (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
|0:03:56
|14
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Lointek Team
|0:04:33
|15
|Maria Del Mar Bonnin (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
|0:04:42
|16
|Maria Del Mar Solera (Spa)
|0:05:49
|17
|Sandra Jordà (Spa)
|0:06:42
|18
|Cristina Barrado (Spa)
|19
|Sandra Moral (Spa)
|0:07:10
|20
|María San José (Spa)
|0:07:45
|21
|Leydi Jojann Valencia (Spa)
|0:09:26
