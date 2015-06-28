Valverde wins Spanish road race championship
Barbero and Herrada round out podium
Road race - Men: Caceres - Caceres
Alejandro Valverde snatched his second road title at the Spanish National Championships in Cáceres Sunday, following an impressive effort by his Movistar teammates – a sixth straight win for the squad. The veteran outsprinted Carlos Barbeo (Caja Rural) and Movistar teammate Jesús Hernandez in the final 300 meters, showing his form ahead of the Tour de France.
After finishing second in last years' race, Valverde had chosen to skip defending his time trial title on Friday, to focus his full effort for Sunday’s race. The 189.5 kilometre course was mostly flat with an uphill section heading into the finish. The race began in sweltering heat, reaching 40°C (104°F) in the shade. As a result, organizers could be seen spraying fresh water over the riders out on course.
“I don't ride bad with strong heat,” Valverde said, “But it was a really extreme race today, just like when I won in Talavera.” Recalling his 2008 national road title he won in similar conditions.
Perhaps due to the heat, the peloton allowed a six man breakaway to go shortly after the start, including Movistar's Imanol Erviti and riders from Caja Rural. Erviti took the opportunity to shine as he attacked the break, leading a 30k solo effort before being caught with 10k to go.
At the finish, Valverde was full of praise for his team’s effort in controlling the race. "We have been good, the team has been well controlled at all times. In the end, I seized my power in the last slope to win," he added. "It was a very intense and tough race."
The 35-year-old looks ahead to the Tour de France, content with his form. “The Dauphiné was intense, difficult, but it left me really good form and we could profit from it today,” he concluded. “Now it's time to go to the Tour.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:27:23
|2
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Carlos Jimenez Lozano (Spa)
|0:00:03
|5
|Francesc Zurita (Spa)
|6
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|7
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea
|8
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Team Ecuador
|9
|Sergio Míguez (Spa)
|10
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM - UNE - Area Metropolitana
|11
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador
|12
|Benjamin Prades (Spa) Matrix Powertag
|13
|Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
|14
|Juan Carlos Riutort Martinez (Spa) Burgos BH
|15
|Mikel Elorza (Spa)
|16
|Jorge Cubero (Spa)
|17
|Jorge Arcas (Spa)
|18
|Juan Ignacio Perez Martin (Spa) W52 - Quinta da Lixa
|19
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Efapel
|20
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH
|21
|Sergio Rodríguez (Spa)
|22
|Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Team Ecuador
|23
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) AWT Greenway
|24
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
|25
|Aser Estevez Cividanes (Spa)
|26
|Noel Martin Infante (Spa)
|27
|David Francisco Delgado (Spa)
|28
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa)
|30
|Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:00:11
|31
|Javier Sardá (Spa)
|32
|Manuel Jiménez (Spa)
|0:00:13
|33
|Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa)
|34
|Óscar González (Spa) Efapel
|35
|Ivan Martinez Jimenez (Spa)
|36
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Cycling Academy Team
|37
|David Santillana (Spa)
|38
|Peio Goikoetxea (Spa)
|39
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg
|40
|Moises Duenas Nevado (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:00:17
|41
|Daniel Sánchez (Spa)
|42
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Israel Nuno Arguelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|44
|Iñaki Gozálbez (Spa)
|45
|Martin Lestido (Spa)
|0:00:20
|46
|Jose Antonio De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|47
|Marc Vilanova Marsa (Spa) Start - Massi Cycling Team
|48
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:21
|49
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg)
|50
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|51
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa)
|52
|Miguel Gomez Crespo (Spa)
|0:00:25
|53
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|54
|Axel Costa Soria (Spa) Start - Massi Cycling Team
|55
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:29
|56
|Pedro Gregori (Spa)
|57
|Iñigo Ojeda (Spa)
|58
|Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa)
|59
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Victor Martinez Garcia (Spa)
|63
|Rafael Márquez (Spa)
|64
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|65
|Isidoro García (Spa)
|66
|Sergio Pérez (Spa)
|67
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|68
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel
|69
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|70
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:00:41
|71
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa)
|0:00:45
|72
|Alberto Lucas (Spa)
|0:01:07
|73
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:11
|74
|Carlos Iván Vidal (Spa)
|0:01:37
|75
|Sergio González (Spa)
|0:01:40
|76
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:58
|77
|Cristián Cañada (Spa)
|0:02:00
|78
|Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:02:09
|79
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:12
|80
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:02:17
|81
|Cristian Astals Fernandez (Spa)
|0:02:20
|82
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Activejet Team
|83
|Jose Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Keith Mobel Partizan
|0:02:22
|84
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa)
|85
|Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|86
|Óscar Sánchez (Spa)
|0:02:41
|87
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:51
|88
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:03:01
|89
|Jesús Alberto Rubio (Spa)
|90
|Santiago Ramírez (Spa)
|0:03:28
|91
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
|92
|Genís Soriano (Spa)
|93
|Ignacio Ramón (Spa)
|94
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel
|0:03:45
|95
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|96
|Mikel Ugarte (Spa)
|0:04:04
|97
|Angel Rebollido (Spa) W52 - Quinta da Lixa
|0:04:16
|98
|Unai Mendikute (Spa)
|0:04:19
|99
|José Luis Marino (Spa)
|0:04:24
|100
|Igor Merino Cortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:04:48
|101
|Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
|102
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)
|0:08:04
|103
|Armando Ortego (Spa)
|104
|Rubén Caseny (Spa) Start - Massi Cycling Team
|0:09:26
|105
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Murias Taldea
|106
|Ander Plazaola (Spa)
|107
|Diego Álvarez (Spa)
|108
|Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Murias Taldea
|109
|Julio Pintado (And)
|110
|Ruben Garcia (Spa)
|111
|Bernardo Ordiñana (Spa)
|0:13:19
|112
|José Manuel Gutierrez Revuelta (Spa)
|0:14:24
|113
|Llibert Sendros (Spa)
