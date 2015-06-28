Trending

Valverde wins Spanish road race championship

Barbero and Herrada round out podium

Image 1 of 6

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) comes out on top in Liege-Bastogne-Liege

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 6

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) defeats Carlos Barbero (Caja Rural) and Jesús Herrada (Movistar Team) to take the 'rojigualda'

(Image credit: Luis Angel Gómez/Ciclismo a Fondo)
Image 3 of 6

The peloton of the Spanish National Championships was driven during the best part of the race by Caja Rural

(Image credit: Luis Angel Gómez/Ciclismo a Fondo)
Image 4 of 6

The breakaway, led here by Héctor Sáez (Caja Rural) and Aitor González (Ampo)

(Image credit: Luis Angel Gómez/Ciclismo a Fondo)
Image 5 of 6

The final podium. Left to right: Barbero, Valverde, Herrada, Cáceres' mayor and José Luis López Cerrón, president of the RFEC (Spanish cycling federation).

(Image credit: Luis Angel Gómez/Ciclismo a Fondo)
Image 6 of 6

Carlos Barbero, Alejandro Valverde and Jesus Herrada.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Alejandro Valverde snatched his second road title at the Spanish National Championships in Cáceres Sunday, following an impressive effort by his Movistar teammates – a sixth straight win for the squad. The veteran outsprinted Carlos Barbeo (Caja Rural) and Movistar teammate Jesús Hernandez in the final 300 meters, showing his form ahead of the Tour de France.

After finishing second in last years' race, Valverde had chosen to skip defending his time trial title on Friday, to focus his full effort for Sunday’s race. The 189.5 kilometre course was mostly flat with an uphill section heading into the finish. The race began in sweltering heat, reaching 40°C (104°F) in the shade. As a result, organizers could be seen spraying fresh water over the riders out on course.

“I don't ride bad with strong heat,” Valverde said, “But it was a really extreme race today, just like when I won in Talavera.” Recalling his 2008 national road title he won in similar conditions.

Perhaps due to the heat, the peloton allowed a six man breakaway to go shortly after the start, including Movistar's Imanol Erviti and riders from Caja Rural. Erviti took the opportunity to shine as he attacked the break, leading a 30k solo effort before being caught with 10k to go.

At the finish, Valverde was full of praise for his team’s effort in controlling the race. "We have been good, the team has been well controlled at all times. In the end, I seized my power in the last slope to win," he added. "It was a very intense and tough race."

The 35-year-old looks ahead to the Tour de France, content with his form. “The Dauphiné was intense, difficult, but it left me really good form and we could profit from it today,” he concluded. “Now it's time to go to the Tour.”

 

Results

 

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team4:27:23
2Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
4Carlos Jimenez Lozano (Spa)0:00:03
5Francesc Zurita (Spa)
6Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
7Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Murias Taldea
8Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Team Ecuador
9Sergio Míguez (Spa)
10Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) EPM - UNE - Area Metropolitana
11Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Team Ecuador
12Benjamin Prades (Spa) Matrix Powertag
13Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
14Juan Carlos Riutort Martinez (Spa) Burgos BH
15Mikel Elorza (Spa)
16Jorge Cubero (Spa)
17Jorge Arcas (Spa)
18Juan Ignacio Perez Martin (Spa) W52 - Quinta da Lixa
19David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Efapel
20David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH
21Sergio Rodríguez (Spa)
22Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Spa) Team Ecuador
23Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) AWT Greenway
24Imanol Estevez (Spa) Murias Taldea
25Aser Estevez Cividanes (Spa)
26Noel Martin Infante (Spa)
27David Francisco Delgado (Spa)
28Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa)
30Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Murias Taldea0:00:11
31Javier Sardá (Spa)
32Manuel Jiménez (Spa)0:00:13
33Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa)
34Óscar González (Spa) Efapel
35Ivan Martinez Jimenez (Spa)
36Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Cycling Academy Team
37David Santillana (Spa)
38Peio Goikoetxea (Spa)
39Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg
40Moises Duenas Nevado (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:00:17
41Daniel Sánchez (Spa)
42Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
43Israel Nuno Arguelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
44Iñaki Gozálbez (Spa)
45Martin Lestido (Spa)0:00:20
46Jose Antonio De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
47Marc Vilanova Marsa (Spa) Start - Massi Cycling Team
48Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:21
49Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg)
50Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:23
51Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa)
52Miguel Gomez Crespo (Spa)0:00:25
53Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
54Axel Costa Soria (Spa) Start - Massi Cycling Team
55Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:29
56Pedro Gregori (Spa)
57Iñigo Ojeda (Spa)
58Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa)
59José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
60Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
61Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
62Victor Martinez Garcia (Spa)
63Rafael Márquez (Spa)
64Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
65Isidoro García (Spa)
66Sergio Pérez (Spa)
67Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:33
68Diego Rubio (Spa) Efapel
69Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
70Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea0:00:41
71Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa)0:00:45
72Alberto Lucas (Spa)0:01:07
73Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:11
74Carlos Iván Vidal (Spa)0:01:37
75Sergio González (Spa)0:01:40
76Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:58
77Cristián Cañada (Spa)0:02:00
78Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH0:02:09
79Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:12
80Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea0:02:17
81Cristian Astals Fernandez (Spa)0:02:20
82Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Activejet Team
83Jose Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Keith Mobel Partizan0:02:22
84Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa)
85Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:02:38
86Óscar Sánchez (Spa)0:02:41
87David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:51
88Marcos Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:03:01
89Jesús Alberto Rubio (Spa)
90Santiago Ramírez (Spa)0:03:28
91Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
92Genís Soriano (Spa)
93Ignacio Ramón (Spa)
94Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Efapel0:03:45
95Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
96Mikel Ugarte (Spa)0:04:04
97Angel Rebollido (Spa) W52 - Quinta da Lixa0:04:16
98Unai Mendikute (Spa)0:04:19
99José Luis Marino (Spa)0:04:24
100Igor Merino Cortazar (Spa) Burgos BH0:04:48
101Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
102Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)0:08:04
103Armando Ortego (Spa)
104Rubén Caseny (Spa) Start - Massi Cycling Team0:09:26
105Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Murias Taldea
106Ander Plazaola (Spa)
107Diego Álvarez (Spa)
108Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Murias Taldea
109Julio Pintado (And)
110Ruben Garcia (Spa)
111Bernardo Ordiñana (Spa)0:13:19
112José Manuel Gutierrez Revuelta (Spa)0:14:24
113Llibert Sendros (Spa)

 

