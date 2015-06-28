Image 1 of 6 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) comes out on top in Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) defeats Carlos Barbero (Caja Rural) and Jesús Herrada (Movistar Team) to take the 'rojigualda' (Image credit: Luis Angel Gómez/Ciclismo a Fondo) Image 3 of 6 The peloton of the Spanish National Championships was driven during the best part of the race by Caja Rural (Image credit: Luis Angel Gómez/Ciclismo a Fondo) Image 4 of 6 The breakaway, led here by Héctor Sáez (Caja Rural) and Aitor González (Ampo) (Image credit: Luis Angel Gómez/Ciclismo a Fondo) Image 5 of 6 The final podium. Left to right: Barbero, Valverde, Herrada, Cáceres' mayor and José Luis López Cerrón, president of the RFEC (Spanish cycling federation). (Image credit: Luis Angel Gómez/Ciclismo a Fondo) Image 6 of 6 Carlos Barbero, Alejandro Valverde and Jesus Herrada. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Alejandro Valverde snatched his second road title at the Spanish National Championships in Cáceres Sunday, following an impressive effort by his Movistar teammates – a sixth straight win for the squad. The veteran outsprinted Carlos Barbeo (Caja Rural) and Movistar teammate Jesús Hernandez in the final 300 meters, showing his form ahead of the Tour de France.

After finishing second in last years' race, Valverde had chosen to skip defending his time trial title on Friday, to focus his full effort for Sunday’s race. The 189.5 kilometre course was mostly flat with an uphill section heading into the finish. The race began in sweltering heat, reaching 40°C (104°F) in the shade. As a result, organizers could be seen spraying fresh water over the riders out on course.

“I don't ride bad with strong heat,” Valverde said, “But it was a really extreme race today, just like when I won in Talavera.” Recalling his 2008 national road title he won in similar conditions.

Perhaps due to the heat, the peloton allowed a six man breakaway to go shortly after the start, including Movistar's Imanol Erviti and riders from Caja Rural. Erviti took the opportunity to shine as he attacked the break, leading a 30k solo effort before being caught with 10k to go.

At the finish, Valverde was full of praise for his team’s effort in controlling the race. "We have been good, the team has been well controlled at all times. In the end, I seized my power in the last slope to win," he added. "It was a very intense and tough race."

The 35-year-old looks ahead to the Tour de France, content with his form. “The Dauphiné was intense, difficult, but it left me really good form and we could profit from it today,” he concluded. “Now it's time to go to the Tour.”

