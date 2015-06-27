Trending

Sanchis doubles up with Spanish road race title

Wiggle Honda also takes time trial jersey

Image 1 of 3

The Spanish road race championships.

(Image credit: Luis Angel Gómez/Ciclismo a Fondo)
(Image credit: Luis Angel Gómez/Ciclismo a Fondo)
Image 2 of 3

Anna Sanchis wins the Spanish road race championship.

(Image credit: Luis Angel Gómez/Ciclismo a Fondo)
(Image credit: Luis Angel Gómez/Ciclismo a Fondo)
Image 3 of 3

Anna Sanchis Chafer (Wiggle Honda), Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (INPA Sottoli Giusfredi) and Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Lointek Team).

(Image credit: Luis Angel Gómez/Ciclismo a Fondo)
(Image credit: Luis Angel Gómez/Ciclismo a Fondo)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Wiggle Honda3:08:42
2Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi0:00:01
3Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team
4Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)
5Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
6Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek Team0:00:03
7Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira0:00:06
8Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa) Lointek Team
9Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek Team0:00:13
10Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team0:00:14
11Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa)0:00:18
12Catalina Rayo Ramis (Spa)0:00:21
13Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:00:28
14Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
15Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek Team0:08:36
16Maria Del Mar Bonnin Palou (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira0:08:51
17Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek Team0:09:00
18Maria San Jose Tejerina (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira0:10:52
19Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:10:58
20Lorena Ordinana (Spa)0:12:18
21Mireia Orengo (Spa)

