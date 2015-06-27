Sanchis doubles up with Spanish road race title
Wiggle Honda also takes time trial jersey
Road race - Women: Caceres - Caceres
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Wiggle Honda
|3:08:42
|2
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|0:00:01
|3
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team
|4
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)
|5
|Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|6
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek Team
|0:00:03
|7
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
|0:00:06
|8
|Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa) Lointek Team
|9
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek Team
|0:00:13
|10
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team
|0:00:14
|11
|Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa)
|0:00:18
|12
|Catalina Rayo Ramis (Spa)
|0:00:21
|13
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:00:28
|14
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|15
|Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek Team
|0:08:36
|16
|Maria Del Mar Bonnin Palou (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
|0:08:51
|17
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek Team
|0:09:00
|18
|Maria San Jose Tejerina (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
|0:10:52
|19
|Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:10:58
|20
|Lorena Ordinana (Spa)
|0:12:18
|21
|Mireia Orengo (Spa)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy