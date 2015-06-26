Trending

Movistar sweeps Spanish time trial with Castroviejo repeating title

Izagirre, Herrada round out podium

Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolás (Spain)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:55:35
2Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:08
3Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:01
4Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:11
5Alejandro Manuel Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel0:03:00
6Victor De La Parte Gonzalez (Spa) Team Vorarlberg0:03:43
7Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Team Ecuador0:04:02
8Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:16
9Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:18
10Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Efapel0:04:31
11Igor Merino Cortazar (Spa) Burgos BH0:04:39
12Arnau Sole Vall (Spa) Burgos BH0:05:36
13Jesus Alberto Rubio Arribas (Spa)0:05:39
14Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa)0:06:02
15Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Murias Taldea0:06:05
16Jose Antonio De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy0:06:33
17Noel Martin Infante (Spa)0:06:39
18Aser Estevez Cividanes (Spa)0:06:46
19Sergio Miguez Bello (Spa)0:06:48
20Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa)0:07:00
21Francisco Javier Cantero Gomez (Spa)0:07:34
22Oscar Gonzalez Brea (Spa) Efapel0:07:50
23Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa)0:07:57
24Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag0:08:06
25Raul Martinez De Morentin Manzanares (Spa)0:08:14
26Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:56
27Martin Lestido Rey (Spa)0:09:07
28Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Murias Taldea0:10:01
29Oscar Sanchez Caballero (Spa)0:10:42
30Ivan Martinez Jimenez (Spa)0:11:02
31Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:13:15

