Movistar sweeps Spanish time trial with Castroviejo repeating title
Izagirre, Herrada round out podium
Time trial - Men: Caceres - Caceres
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:55:35
|2
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:08
|3
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:01
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:11
|5
|Alejandro Manuel Marque Porto (Spa) Efapel
|0:03:00
|6
|Victor De La Parte Gonzalez (Spa) Team Vorarlberg
|0:03:43
|7
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Team Ecuador
|0:04:02
|8
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:16
|9
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:18
|10
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Efapel
|0:04:31
|11
|Igor Merino Cortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:04:39
|12
|Arnau Sole Vall (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:05:36
|13
|Jesus Alberto Rubio Arribas (Spa)
|0:05:39
|14
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa)
|0:06:02
|15
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:06:05
|16
|Jose Antonio De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Ray Just Energy
|0:06:33
|17
|Noel Martin Infante (Spa)
|0:06:39
|18
|Aser Estevez Cividanes (Spa)
|0:06:46
|19
|Sergio Miguez Bello (Spa)
|0:06:48
|20
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa)
|0:07:00
|21
|Francisco Javier Cantero Gomez (Spa)
|0:07:34
|22
|Oscar Gonzalez Brea (Spa) Efapel
|0:07:50
|23
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa)
|0:07:57
|24
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag
|0:08:06
|25
|Raul Martinez De Morentin Manzanares (Spa)
|0:08:14
|26
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:56
|27
|Martin Lestido Rey (Spa)
|0:09:07
|28
|Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:10:01
|29
|Oscar Sanchez Caballero (Spa)
|0:10:42
|30
|Ivan Martinez Jimenez (Spa)
|0:11:02
|31
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:13:15
