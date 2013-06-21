Image 1 of 35 Spanish men's time trial podium (L-R): Luis Leon Sanchez (Blanco), Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) and Ruben Plaza (Movistar) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 2 of 35 Rubén Plaza (Movistar) took the bronze medal in Spain's TT championship (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 3 of 35 Luis Leon Sanchez (Blanco) steps on stage for the podium ceremony (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 4 of 35 Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) in his time trial national champion's jersey (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 5 of 35 Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) on the podium after winning Spain's time trial championshp (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 6 of 35 Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) warms up for Spain's TT championship (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 7 of 35 Delio Fernandez (OFM-Quinta Da Lixa) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 8 of 35 Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) warms up for Spain's TT championship (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 9 of 35 Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) in the start house (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 10 of 35 Delio Fernandez (OFM-Quinta Da Lixa) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 11 of 35 Jon Larrinaga (Euskadi) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 12 of 35 Jesus Ezquerra (Leopard-Trek Continental Team) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 13 of 35 Daniel Dominguez (Doltcini-Flanders) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 14 of 35 Ruben Plaza (Movistar Team) would earn the bronze medal in Spain's TT championship (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 15 of 35 Luis Mas (Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 16 of 35 Luis Leon Sanchez (Blanco) en route to a silver medal in the 2013 Spanish TT championship (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 17 of 35 Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 18 of 35 Luis Leon Sanchez (Blanco) awaits the start (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 19 of 35 Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) about to start (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 20 of 35 Jon Larrinaga (Euskadi) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 21 of 35 Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) warming up (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 22 of 35 Oscar Pujol (Polygon Sweet Nice) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 23 of 35 Jesus Herrada (Movistar) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 24 of 35 Igor Merino (Euskadi) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 25 of 35 Ruben Plaza (Movistar) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 26 of 35 Arkaitz Duran (Efapel-Glassdrive) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 27 of 35 Alejandro Marque (OFM-Quinta Da Lixa) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 28 of 35 Victor de la Parte (SP Tableware) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 29 of 35 Omar Fraile (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 30 of 35 Markel Irizar (RadioShack Leopard) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 31 of 35 Illart Zuazubiskar (Euskadi) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 32 of 35 Newly crowned Spanish TT champion Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) is a happy man (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 33 of 35 After two straight years of second place finishes, Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) has won Spain's time trial title (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 34 of 35 Newly crowned Spanish time trial champion Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) with a fan (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 35 of 35 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the start house for the Spanish time trial championship (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)

Movistar's Jonathan Castroviejo won the Spanish Time Trial Championship today in Bembibre, defeating by a clear margin the defending title holder, Luis León Sánchez (Blanco), and his Movistar teammate Rubén Plaza. Castroviejo clocked 54:52 for the 44km course, 45 seconds faster than Sánchez and 1:46 better than bronze medalist Plaza. With this victory, his first national time trial title, Castroviejo took satisfaction with his victory over Luis León, after finishing runner-up to the Murcian rider in the two previous editions of this event.

The time trial route was 44 kilometres long and was reportedly flat; however, it proved to be tough for the competitors. "There is no easy TT," said Rubén Plaza, laughing.

Castroviejo provided his assessment of the route. "At the start, there was a relatively long section of false flat which created some [time] differences. After that, we had to face about 20 kilometres that, although flat or even descending, featured strong winds. That's the section which decided the outcome of the race, since the final kilometres were ridden with a tailwind."

Castroviejo was the best throughout the whole race, which he admitted to be "a goal" for his season. He set the fastest times at all the intermediate check points, increasingly distancing his rivals. Those included Movistar teammate Alejandro Valverde, who reportedly took part in the competition in order to test his aero position, recently improved in the wind tunnel of Sierra Nevada with an eye on the time trials at the upcoming Tour de France. As a result, Valverde took a respectable 5th place in his first participation in this event so far.

Meanwhile, youngster Carlos Verona (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) has having a good ride, 7th at the mid-race check point on a course not suited to his light weight, but the 20-year-old crashed and was forced to abandon, although no severe injuries were reported.

Defending champion Luis León Sánchez was a little disappointed, after failing to deliver what would have been his fifth championship and fourth straight. "I took part in the Tour of Belgium and the Tour de Suisse in order to get in shape for this race, but I just felt slower and slower as the kilometres went by," he said. "I think that the gear I used was too big," explained the Murcian, who was supported by the vehicle and staff of his regional federation.

The competition's mood was tempered by the serious accident which involved a Euskaltel-Euskadi bus on the eve of the race. The vehicle was severely damaged by its crash with a truck, while the bus's driver, masseur Rufino Murguía, is currently in the ICU of the Hospital de Burgos. His medical condition is considered "severe" but no information about the nature of his injuries has been made public.

Winner Jonathan Castroviejo paid tribute to Murguía after his victory, while Euskaltel's rider Jon Izagirre had a stellar performance but finished in fourth place, just 17 seconds shy of a podium result.