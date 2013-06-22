Santesteban solos to Spanish women's road title
Noriega, Gonzalez round out podium
Elite Women - Road Race: Bembibre -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|2:43:23
|2
|Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:01:19
|3
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:04:38
|4
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)
|0:07:00
|5
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) LKT Team Brandenburg
|6
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|7
|Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|8
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) LKT Team Brandenburg
|9
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|10
|Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa)
|11
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) LKT Team Brandenburg
|12
|Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa)
|13
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:07:05
|14
|Cristina Navarro Tapia (Spa)
|0:07:09
|15
|Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) SC Michele Fanini-Rox
|0:07:18
|16
|Ana López (Spa)
|0:08:13
|17
|María Solera (Spa)
|0:08:42
|18
|Sara Garcia Inclan (Spa)
|19
|Ariadna Amaya Martioda (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:09:33
|20
|Patricia Nicolas (Spa)
|0:10:21
|21
|Maite Hernández (Spa)
|0:11:10
|22
|Silvia Tirado Marquez (Spa)
|23
|Lorena Ordinana (Spa)
|24
|Elena Lloret Llinares (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|25
|Maria Del Mar Bonnin Palou (Spa)
|26
|Tania Martinez Gual (Spa)
|27
|Catalina Rayo Ramis (Spa)
|28
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:11:13
|29
|Ainhoa Candi (Spa)
|0:11:14
|30
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) LKT Team Brandenburg
|31
|María Casanova (Spa)
|0:13:43
|32
|Cecilia Sopena (Spa)
