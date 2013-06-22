Trending

Santesteban solos to Spanish women's road title

Noriega, Gonzalez round out podium

Full results

Women Elite Championnat National d'Espagne (ESP/CN)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango2:43:23
2Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:01:19
3Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) LKT Team Brandenburg0:04:38
4Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)0:07:00
5Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) LKT Team Brandenburg
6Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
7Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
8Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) LKT Team Brandenburg
9Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
10Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa)
11Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) LKT Team Brandenburg
12Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa)
13Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:07:05
14Cristina Navarro Tapia (Spa)0:07:09
15Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) SC Michele Fanini-Rox0:07:18
16Ana López (Spa)0:08:13
17María Solera (Spa)0:08:42
18Sara Garcia Inclan (Spa)
19Ariadna Amaya Martioda (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:09:33
20Patricia Nicolas (Spa)0:10:21
21Maite Hernández (Spa)0:11:10
22Silvia Tirado Marquez (Spa)
23Lorena Ordinana (Spa)
24Elena Lloret Llinares (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
25Maria Del Mar Bonnin Palou (Spa)
26Tania Martinez Gual (Spa)
27Catalina Rayo Ramis (Spa)
28Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) LKT Team Brandenburg0:11:13
29Ainhoa Candi (Spa)0:11:14
30Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) LKT Team Brandenburg
31María Casanova (Spa)0:13:43
32Cecilia Sopena (Spa)

