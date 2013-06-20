Trending

Sanchis repeats as Spanish women's time trial champion

Just powers to U23 men's title

Elite women
1Anna Sanchis Chafer (Bizkaia-Durango)0:31:26
2Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro0:00:39
3Belen Lopez Morales (Lointek)0:00:45
4Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Lointek)0:01:24
5Aida Valino Gomez0:01:27
6Maria Mayalen Noriega Belausteguigoitia (Bizkaia-Durango)0:02:01
7Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Bizkaia-Durango)0:02:09
8Anna Ramirez Bauxel0:02:26
9Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Lointek)0:02:34
10Ana Lopez Moreno0:02:49
11Cristina Navarro Tapia0:03:05
12Maria Del mar Bonnin Palou0:03:31
13Maria Del mar Solera Garcia0:03:40
14Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Lointek)0:03:45
15Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Lointek)0:03:48
16Sara Garcia0:03:51
17Amaia Martioda Lizarralde (Bizkaia-Durango)0:03:58
18Catalina Rayo Ramis0:04:13
19Sonia Julia Sanchez0:04:26
20Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Bizkaia-Durango)0:04:38
21Silvia Tirado Marquez
22Maite Hernandes Rodriguez0:05:05
23Sandra Anton Santana0:05:32
24Elena Lloret Llinares (Bizkaia-Durango)0:05:51
25Ainhoa Candil Pascual0:06:54
26Maria Pando0:07:42
27Raquel Acinas Poncelas0:08:34

U23 men
1Alberto Just (Aragon)0:28:33
2Marcos Jurado (Castilla La Mancha)0:00:08
3Mario González (Cantabria)0:00:19
4Arnau Solé (Catalunya)0:00:23
5Ion Ander Insausti (Euskadi)0:00:24
6Francisco José Medina (Andalucia)0:00:27
7Peio Goikoetxea (Euskadi)0:00:32
8Diego Rubio (Castilla y Leon)0:00:37
9Álvaro Trueba (Cantabria)0:00:39
10Cristian Astals (Catalunya)0:00:41
11Sebastiá Mascaró (Baleares)0:00:42
12Bernardo Ayuso (Cantabria)0:00:47
13Ibai Daboz (Euskadi)0:00:49
14Miguel Ángel Aguilera (Andalucia)0:01:01
15Jesús Alberto Rubio (Castilla La Mancha)0:01:03
16Óscar González (Galicia)0:01:04
17Beñat Txoperena (Navarra)0:01:09
18Álvaro Martínez (Murcia)0:01:15
19Rodrigo Araque (Castilla y Leon)0:01:21
20Alexis Gandía (Com.Valenciana)0:01:23
21Sergio Rodríguez (Navarra)0:01:30
22Gonzalo Serrano (Madrid)0:01:31
23Jorge Arcas (Aragon)0:01:33
24Illán Suárez (Asturias)0:01:46
25Francisco García (Murcia)0:01:49
26Pedro García (Castilla La Mancha)
27Vicente Pastor (Baleares)0:01:51
28Roberto Mediero (Galicia)0:01:58
29Antonio Jesús Soto (Murcia)0:02:05
30Miguel Abellán (Madrid)0:02:08
31Eric Valiente (Com.Valenciana)0:02:26
32Antonio Sureda (Baleares)0:02:47
33Álvaro Robredo (Rioja)0:02:48
34Erik Altuna (Navarra)0:02:52
35Alberto Lucas (Asturias)0:03:02
36Alain Santamaría (Rioja)
37Cristian Galván (Extremadura)0:03:03
38Mauro Rato (Asturias)0:03:39
39Marcos Cuesta (Madrid)0:05:15

