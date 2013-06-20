Sanchis repeats as Spanish women's time trial champion
Just powers to U23 men's title
Elite Women, U23 Men - Time Trial: Bembibre -
|1
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Bizkaia-Durango)
|0:31:26
|2
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro
|0:00:39
|3
|Belen Lopez Morales (Lointek)
|0:00:45
|4
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Lointek)
|0:01:24
|5
|Aida Valino Gomez
|0:01:27
|6
|Maria Mayalen Noriega Belausteguigoitia (Bizkaia-Durango)
|0:02:01
|7
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Bizkaia-Durango)
|0:02:09
|8
|Anna Ramirez Bauxel
|0:02:26
|9
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Lointek)
|0:02:34
|10
|Ana Lopez Moreno
|0:02:49
|11
|Cristina Navarro Tapia
|0:03:05
|12
|Maria Del mar Bonnin Palou
|0:03:31
|13
|Maria Del mar Solera Garcia
|0:03:40
|14
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Lointek)
|0:03:45
|15
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Lointek)
|0:03:48
|16
|Sara Garcia
|0:03:51
|17
|Amaia Martioda Lizarralde (Bizkaia-Durango)
|0:03:58
|18
|Catalina Rayo Ramis
|0:04:13
|19
|Sonia Julia Sanchez
|0:04:26
|20
|Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Bizkaia-Durango)
|0:04:38
|21
|Silvia Tirado Marquez
|22
|Maite Hernandes Rodriguez
|0:05:05
|23
|Sandra Anton Santana
|0:05:32
|24
|Elena Lloret Llinares (Bizkaia-Durango)
|0:05:51
|25
|Ainhoa Candil Pascual
|0:06:54
|26
|Maria Pando
|0:07:42
|27
|Raquel Acinas Poncelas
|0:08:34
|1
|Alberto Just (Aragon)
|0:28:33
|2
|Marcos Jurado (Castilla La Mancha)
|0:00:08
|3
|Mario González (Cantabria)
|0:00:19
|4
|Arnau Solé (Catalunya)
|0:00:23
|5
|Ion Ander Insausti (Euskadi)
|0:00:24
|6
|Francisco José Medina (Andalucia)
|0:00:27
|7
|Peio Goikoetxea (Euskadi)
|0:00:32
|8
|Diego Rubio (Castilla y Leon)
|0:00:37
|9
|Álvaro Trueba (Cantabria)
|0:00:39
|10
|Cristian Astals (Catalunya)
|0:00:41
|11
|Sebastiá Mascaró (Baleares)
|0:00:42
|12
|Bernardo Ayuso (Cantabria)
|0:00:47
|13
|Ibai Daboz (Euskadi)
|0:00:49
|14
|Miguel Ángel Aguilera (Andalucia)
|0:01:01
|15
|Jesús Alberto Rubio (Castilla La Mancha)
|0:01:03
|16
|Óscar González (Galicia)
|0:01:04
|17
|Beñat Txoperena (Navarra)
|0:01:09
|18
|Álvaro Martínez (Murcia)
|0:01:15
|19
|Rodrigo Araque (Castilla y Leon)
|0:01:21
|20
|Alexis Gandía (Com.Valenciana)
|0:01:23
|21
|Sergio Rodríguez (Navarra)
|0:01:30
|22
|Gonzalo Serrano (Madrid)
|0:01:31
|23
|Jorge Arcas (Aragon)
|0:01:33
|24
|Illán Suárez (Asturias)
|0:01:46
|25
|Francisco García (Murcia)
|0:01:49
|26
|Pedro García (Castilla La Mancha)
|27
|Vicente Pastor (Baleares)
|0:01:51
|28
|Roberto Mediero (Galicia)
|0:01:58
|29
|Antonio Jesús Soto (Murcia)
|0:02:05
|30
|Miguel Abellán (Madrid)
|0:02:08
|31
|Eric Valiente (Com.Valenciana)
|0:02:26
|32
|Antonio Sureda (Baleares)
|0:02:47
|33
|Álvaro Robredo (Rioja)
|0:02:48
|34
|Erik Altuna (Navarra)
|0:02:52
|35
|Alberto Lucas (Asturias)
|0:03:02
|36
|Alain Santamaría (Rioja)
|37
|Cristian Galván (Extremadura)
|0:03:03
|38
|Mauro Rato (Asturias)
|0:03:39
|39
|Marcos Cuesta (Madrid)
|0:05:15
