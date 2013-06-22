Trending

González bests Txoperena in two-up sprint

Hernández claims third place

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario González (Cantabria)3:28:02
2Beñat Txoperena (Navarra)
3Óscar Hernández (Com.Valenciana)0:01:23
4Antonio Pedrero (Catalunya)
5Héctor Sáez (Castilla La Mancha)
6Martín Lestido (Galicia)0:02:11
7Cristian Cañada (Castilla La Mancha)0:02:19
8Arnau Solé (Catalunya)0:02:29
9Manuel Sola (Andalucia)0:02:31
10Daniel Sánchez (Extremadura)0:02:43
11Juan Carlos Ramírez (Andalucia)0:02:45
12Sebastiá Mascaró (Illes Balears)0:02:50
13Rodrigo Araque (Castilla y Leon)0:03:02
14Jesús Alberto Rubio (Castilla La Mancha)
15Rubén Martínez (Murcia)
16Israel Nuño (Asturias)
17Antonio Molina (Com.Valenciana)
18Íñigo Ojeda (Rioja)
19Alain Santamaría (Rioja)
20Roberto Méndez (Castilla y Leon)
21Miguel Ángel Aguilera (Andalucia)
22Bernardo Ayuso (Cantabria)
23Víctor Etxeberria (Navarra)
24Antonio Angulo (Cantabria)0:03:40
25Rubén Sánchez (Illes Balears)0:03:41
26Francesc Zurita (Catalunya)
27David Casillas (Madrid)
28Vicente Pastor (Illes Balears)
29David Santillana (Murcia)
30Carlos Antonio Jiménez (Castilla La Mancha)
31Adrián González (Castilla y Leon)
32Francisco García (Murcia)
33Ibai Daboz (Euskadi)
34Adriá Moreno (Catalunya)
35Ángel Sánchez (Galicia)
36José Miguel Culebras (Madrid)
37Iván Unsión (Castilla y Leon)
38Erik Altuna (Navarra)
39Alberto Lucas (Asturias)
40Eduardo Armengol (Rioja)
41Francisco José Medina (Andalucia)
42Ander Plazaola (Euskadi)
43Diego Rubio (Castilla y Leon)
44Juan Antonio López-Cózar (Andalucia)
45Gabriel Reguero (Andalucia)
46Iván Roade (Galicia)
47Germán Sánchez (Murcia)
48Pedro García (Castilla La Mancha)
49Álvaro Trueba (Cantabria)0:03:50
50Sergio Rodríguez (Navarra)
51Cristian Astals (Catalunya)0:04:56
52Eric Valiente (Com.Valenciana)
53Álvaro Robredo (Rioja)
54Marc Muñoz (Catalunya)
55Cristian Perdiguero (Madrid)0:05:41
56Aitor Rey (Euskadi)
57Alejandro Álvarez (Castilla y Leon)
58Bernardo Ordiñana (Com.Valenciana)
59Gonzalo Serrano (Madrid)
60Alexis Gandía (Com.Valenciana)
61Marcos Jurado (Castilla La Mancha)
62Miguel Abellán (Madrid)

Latest on Cyclingnews