González bests Txoperena in two-up sprint
Hernández claims third place
U23 Men - Road Race: Bembibre -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mario González (Cantabria)
|3:28:02
|2
|Beñat Txoperena (Navarra)
|3
|Óscar Hernández (Com.Valenciana)
|0:01:23
|4
|Antonio Pedrero (Catalunya)
|5
|Héctor Sáez (Castilla La Mancha)
|6
|Martín Lestido (Galicia)
|0:02:11
|7
|Cristian Cañada (Castilla La Mancha)
|0:02:19
|8
|Arnau Solé (Catalunya)
|0:02:29
|9
|Manuel Sola (Andalucia)
|0:02:31
|10
|Daniel Sánchez (Extremadura)
|0:02:43
|11
|Juan Carlos Ramírez (Andalucia)
|0:02:45
|12
|Sebastiá Mascaró (Illes Balears)
|0:02:50
|13
|Rodrigo Araque (Castilla y Leon)
|0:03:02
|14
|Jesús Alberto Rubio (Castilla La Mancha)
|15
|Rubén Martínez (Murcia)
|16
|Israel Nuño (Asturias)
|17
|Antonio Molina (Com.Valenciana)
|18
|Íñigo Ojeda (Rioja)
|19
|Alain Santamaría (Rioja)
|20
|Roberto Méndez (Castilla y Leon)
|21
|Miguel Ángel Aguilera (Andalucia)
|22
|Bernardo Ayuso (Cantabria)
|23
|Víctor Etxeberria (Navarra)
|24
|Antonio Angulo (Cantabria)
|0:03:40
|25
|Rubén Sánchez (Illes Balears)
|0:03:41
|26
|Francesc Zurita (Catalunya)
|27
|David Casillas (Madrid)
|28
|Vicente Pastor (Illes Balears)
|29
|David Santillana (Murcia)
|30
|Carlos Antonio Jiménez (Castilla La Mancha)
|31
|Adrián González (Castilla y Leon)
|32
|Francisco García (Murcia)
|33
|Ibai Daboz (Euskadi)
|34
|Adriá Moreno (Catalunya)
|35
|Ángel Sánchez (Galicia)
|36
|José Miguel Culebras (Madrid)
|37
|Iván Unsión (Castilla y Leon)
|38
|Erik Altuna (Navarra)
|39
|Alberto Lucas (Asturias)
|40
|Eduardo Armengol (Rioja)
|41
|Francisco José Medina (Andalucia)
|42
|Ander Plazaola (Euskadi)
|43
|Diego Rubio (Castilla y Leon)
|44
|Juan Antonio López-Cózar (Andalucia)
|45
|Gabriel Reguero (Andalucia)
|46
|Iván Roade (Galicia)
|47
|Germán Sánchez (Murcia)
|48
|Pedro García (Castilla La Mancha)
|49
|Álvaro Trueba (Cantabria)
|0:03:50
|50
|Sergio Rodríguez (Navarra)
|51
|Cristian Astals (Catalunya)
|0:04:56
|52
|Eric Valiente (Com.Valenciana)
|53
|Álvaro Robredo (Rioja)
|54
|Marc Muñoz (Catalunya)
|55
|Cristian Perdiguero (Madrid)
|0:05:41
|56
|Aitor Rey (Euskadi)
|57
|Alejandro Álvarez (Castilla y Leon)
|58
|Bernardo Ordiñana (Com.Valenciana)
|59
|Gonzalo Serrano (Madrid)
|60
|Alexis Gandía (Com.Valenciana)
|61
|Marcos Jurado (Castilla La Mancha)
|62
|Miguel Abellán (Madrid)
