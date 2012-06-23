Sanchis doubles in Spanish championships
Santesteban top U23
Elite Women - Road Race: La Alberca -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anna Sanchis (Comunidad Valenciana)
|2
|Anna Ramírez (Catalunya)
|3
|Ane Santesteban (Euskadi)*
|4
|Cristina Alcalde (Navarra)
|5
|Dorleta Eskamendi (Euskadi)
|6
|Maria Alba Xandri (Catalunya)
|7
|Irene San Sebastián (Euskadi)
|8
|Sandra Santanyes (Catalunya)
|9
|Mayalen Noruega (Catalunya)
|10
|Belén López (Lointek)
|11
|Lucía González (Lointek)
|12
|Maria del Mar Solera (Extremadura)
|13
|Gloria Rodríguez (Murcia)
|14
|Azucena Sánchez (Comunidad Valenciana)
|15
|Silvia Tirado (Comunidad Valenciana)
|16
|Sara Ortiz (Black Rose)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy