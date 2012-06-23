Trending

Sanchis doubles in Spanish championships

Santesteban top U23

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anna Sanchis (Comunidad Valenciana)
2Anna Ramírez (Catalunya)
3Ane Santesteban (Euskadi)*
4Cristina Alcalde (Navarra)
5Dorleta Eskamendi (Euskadi)
6Maria Alba Xandri (Catalunya)
7Irene San Sebastián (Euskadi)
8Sandra Santanyes (Catalunya)
9Mayalen Noruega (Catalunya)
10Belén López (Lointek)
11Lucía González (Lointek)
12Maria del Mar Solera (Extremadura)
13Gloria Rodríguez (Murcia)
14Azucena Sánchez (Comunidad Valenciana)
15Silvia Tirado (Comunidad Valenciana)
16Sara Ortiz (Black Rose)

