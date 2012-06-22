Just like his colleague Sylvain Chavanel in France, Luis León Sánchez (Rabobank) has won his national time trial championship for the fourth time this year. The Spaniard defended his 2011 title on the 42.3km course in Béjar, relegating Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar Team) to second and Alejandro Marque (Carmin-Prio) to third. He dominated his rivals, finishing the race against the clock in 54:55, while Castroviejo was 1:23 down.

Luis León Sánchez already won the championship in 2008, 2010 and 2011. The Béjar course was one for the specialists, with long straight roads in the beginning which got more complicated in the finale. "You couldn't give it everything, you had to keep a reserve for the finale because if you're empty then you'll pay for it. It's true that the first part was important, but the final section was also decisive," Sánchez said.

