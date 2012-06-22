Trending

Luis León Sánchez defends Spanish time trial crown

Fourth TT title for Rabobank rider

Just like his colleague Sylvain Chavanel in France, Luis León Sánchez (Rabobank) has won his national time trial championship for the fourth time this year. The Spaniard defended his 2011 title on the 42.3km course in Béjar, relegating Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar Team) to second and Alejandro Marque (Carmin-Prio) to third. He dominated his rivals, finishing the race against the clock in 54:55, while Castroviejo was 1:23 down.

Luis León Sánchez already won the championship in 2008, 2010 and 2011. The Béjar course was one for the specialists, with long straight roads in the beginning which got more complicated in the finale. "You couldn't give it everything, you had to keep a reserve for the finale because if you're empty then you'll pay for it. It's true that the first part was important, but the final section was also decisive," Sánchez said.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sánchez (Rabobank)0:54:55
2Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar Team)0:01:23
3Alejandro Marque (Carmin-Prio)0:01:40
4Iker Camaño (Endura Racing)0:02:01
5Iván Gutiérrez (Movistar Team)0:02:11
6Jesús Herrada (Movistar Team)0:02:30
7Víctor de la Parte (SP Tableware)0:02:32
8Gustavo César Veloso (Andalucía)0:02:42
9Javier Chacón (Andalucía)0:03:06
10Juan José Cobo (Movistar Team)0:03:25
11Omar Fraile (Orbea)0:03:44
12Illart Zuazubiskar (Orbea)0:03:55
13Daniel Domínguez (Team NSP)0:04:00
14Adrián Sáez de Arregi (Euskaltel-Euskadi)0:04:01
15José Antonio Carrasco (Gios-Deyser)0:04:18
16Óscar Pujol (Azad)0:04:32
17Lluis Mas (Burgos-BH)0:04:33
18Enrique Salgueiro (LA-Antarte)0:04:46
19José Rafael Martínez (Gios-Deyer)0:05:10
20Carlos Verona (Burgos BH)0:07:03
21Efrén Carazo (Burgos-BH)0:07:27

