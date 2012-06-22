Luis León Sánchez defends Spanish time trial crown
Fourth TT title for Rabobank rider
Elite Men - Time Trial: Bejar -
Just like his colleague Sylvain Chavanel in France, Luis León Sánchez (Rabobank) has won his national time trial championship for the fourth time this year. The Spaniard defended his 2011 title on the 42.3km course in Béjar, relegating Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar Team) to second and Alejandro Marque (Carmin-Prio) to third. He dominated his rivals, finishing the race against the clock in 54:55, while Castroviejo was 1:23 down.
Luis León Sánchez already won the championship in 2008, 2010 and 2011. The Béjar course was one for the specialists, with long straight roads in the beginning which got more complicated in the finale. "You couldn't give it everything, you had to keep a reserve for the finale because if you're empty then you'll pay for it. It's true that the first part was important, but the final section was also decisive," Sánchez said.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sánchez (Rabobank)
|0:54:55
|2
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar Team)
|0:01:23
|3
|Alejandro Marque (Carmin-Prio)
|0:01:40
|4
|Iker Camaño (Endura Racing)
|0:02:01
|5
|Iván Gutiérrez (Movistar Team)
|0:02:11
|6
|Jesús Herrada (Movistar Team)
|0:02:30
|7
|Víctor de la Parte (SP Tableware)
|0:02:32
|8
|Gustavo César Veloso (Andalucía)
|0:02:42
|9
|Javier Chacón (Andalucía)
|0:03:06
|10
|Juan José Cobo (Movistar Team)
|0:03:25
|11
|Omar Fraile (Orbea)
|0:03:44
|12
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Orbea)
|0:03:55
|13
|Daniel Domínguez (Team NSP)
|0:04:00
|14
|Adrián Sáez de Arregi (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
|0:04:01
|15
|José Antonio Carrasco (Gios-Deyser)
|0:04:18
|16
|Óscar Pujol (Azad)
|0:04:32
|17
|Lluis Mas (Burgos-BH)
|0:04:33
|18
|Enrique Salgueiro (LA-Antarte)
|0:04:46
|19
|José Rafael Martínez (Gios-Deyer)
|0:05:10
|20
|Carlos Verona (Burgos BH)
|0:07:03
|21
|Efrén Carazo (Burgos-BH)
|0:07:27
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy