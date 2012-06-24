Trending

Ventoso brings Spanish title to Movistar

Fernandez out-sprinted, Pacheco claims third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Movistar Team)5:08:48
2Koldo Fernandez (Garmin-Barracuda)
3Francisco Jose Pacheco Torres (Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro)
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Movistar Team)
5Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Androni Giocattoli)
6Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Rabobank Cycling Team)
7Manuel Anton (Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon)
8Jesus Ezquerra (Leopard - Trek Continental Team)
9Pablo Urtasun Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
10Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Andalucia)
11Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
12Pablo Torres Muino (Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon)
13Alan Perez Lezaun (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
14Jose Luis Cano (Andalucia)
15Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Caja Rural)
16Xabier Zandio Echaide (Sky Procycling)
17Delio Fernandez Cruz (Onda)
18Marcos Garcia (Caja Rural)
19Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
20Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)
21Imanol Erviti (Movistar Team)
22Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Movistar Team)
23Ruben Perez Moreno (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
24Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
25Joaquin Sobrino (SP Tableware Cycling Team)0:00:06
26David De La Fuente Rasilla (Caja Rural)0:00:08
27Antonio Piedra Perez (Caja Rural)
28Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Team NSP - Ghost)
29Javier Chacon (Andalucia)
30Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Caja Rural)
31Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Euskaltel-Euskadi)0:00:11
32Efren Carazo (Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon)
33Francisco Mancebo Perez (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:15
34Luis Mas Bonet (Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon)0:00:31
35Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Euskaltel-Euskadi)0:00:48
36Adrian Saez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)0:00:49
37Jesus Rosendo Prado (Andalucia)0:00:52
38Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Andalucia)0:01:14
39Víctor De La Parte (SP Tableware Cycling Team)0:01:18
40Aritz Bagües (Orbea Continental)
41Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Orbea Continental)
42Ruben Plaza Molina (Movistar Team)0:01:56
43David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Caja Rural)0:02:46
44Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Andalucia)0:03:07
45David Belda Garcia (Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon)
46José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Movistar Team)0:03:24
47Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Caja Rural)0:03:26
48Jaume Rovira Pous (Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro)
49David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Onda)0:04:09
50Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Movistar Team)0:04:11
51Javier Moreno Bazan (Movistar Team)
52Jesus Herrada Lopez (Movistar Team)0:05:55
53David Arroyo Duran (Movistar Team)
54Jose Antonio Carrasco Ramirez (Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro)
55Jose Luis Roldan Carmona (Andalucia)0:07:02
56Aitor Perez Arrieta (Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro)
57Javier Iriarte (Movistar Team)0:10:49
58Mikel Bizkarra (Orbea Continental)
59Omar Fraile Matarranz (Orbea Continental)0:11:47
60Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Orbea Continental)
61Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Andalucia)
62Jordi Simon Casulleras (Andalucia)
63Roman Osuna Montes (Andalucia)
64Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Andalucia)
65Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon)
66Pascual Orengo Lopez (Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon)
67Jose Rafael Martinez Castillo (Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro)

