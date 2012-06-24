Ventoso brings Spanish title to Movistar
Fernandez out-sprinted, Pacheco claims third
Elite Men - Road Race: Salamanca -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Movistar Team)
|5:08:48
|2
|Koldo Fernandez (Garmin-Barracuda)
|3
|Francisco Jose Pacheco Torres (Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro)
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Movistar Team)
|5
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Androni Giocattoli)
|6
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Rabobank Cycling Team)
|7
|Manuel Anton (Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon)
|8
|Jesus Ezquerra (Leopard - Trek Continental Team)
|9
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
|10
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Andalucia)
|11
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
|12
|Pablo Torres Muino (Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon)
|13
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
|14
|Jose Luis Cano (Andalucia)
|15
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Caja Rural)
|16
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Sky Procycling)
|17
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Onda)
|18
|Marcos Garcia (Caja Rural)
|19
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
|20
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)
|21
|Imanol Erviti (Movistar Team)
|22
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Movistar Team)
|23
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
|24
|Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
|25
|Joaquin Sobrino (SP Tableware Cycling Team)
|0:00:06
|26
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Caja Rural)
|0:00:08
|27
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Caja Rural)
|28
|Daniel Dominguez Barragan (Team NSP - Ghost)
|29
|Javier Chacon (Andalucia)
|30
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Caja Rural)
|31
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
|0:00:11
|32
|Efren Carazo (Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon)
|33
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:00:15
|34
|Luis Mas Bonet (Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon)
|0:00:31
|35
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
|0:00:48
|36
|Adrian Saez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
|0:00:49
|37
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Andalucia)
|0:00:52
|38
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Andalucia)
|0:01:14
|39
|Víctor De La Parte (SP Tableware Cycling Team)
|0:01:18
|40
|Aritz Bagües (Orbea Continental)
|41
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Orbea Continental)
|42
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Movistar Team)
|0:01:56
|43
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Caja Rural)
|0:02:46
|44
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Andalucia)
|0:03:07
|45
|David Belda Garcia (Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon)
|46
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Movistar Team)
|0:03:24
|47
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Caja Rural)
|0:03:26
|48
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro)
|49
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Onda)
|0:04:09
|50
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Movistar Team)
|0:04:11
|51
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Movistar Team)
|52
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Movistar Team)
|0:05:55
|53
|David Arroyo Duran (Movistar Team)
|54
|Jose Antonio Carrasco Ramirez (Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro)
|55
|Jose Luis Roldan Carmona (Andalucia)
|0:07:02
|56
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro)
|57
|Javier Iriarte (Movistar Team)
|0:10:49
|58
|Mikel Bizkarra (Orbea Continental)
|59
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Orbea Continental)
|0:11:47
|60
|Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Orbea Continental)
|61
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Andalucia)
|62
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Andalucia)
|63
|Roman Osuna Montes (Andalucia)
|64
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Andalucia)
|65
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon)
|66
|Pascual Orengo Lopez (Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon)
|67
|Jose Rafael Martinez Castillo (Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro)
