Sanchis wins Spanish time trial championship
Jurado claims men's U23 title
Elite Women, U23 Men - Time Trial: Guijuelo -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Bizkaia - Durango)
|2:57:44
|2
|Anna Ramirez Bauxel
|0:00:20
|3
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Bizkaia - Durango)
|0:01:53
|4
|Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Bizkaia - Durango)
|0:05:43
|5
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Bizkaia - Durango)
|0:05:58
|6
|Maria Alba Xandri Suets
|0:07:49
|7
|Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa)
|0:08:08
|8
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo
|0:08:31
|9
|María Mayalen Noriega
|0:08:55
|10
|Belen Lopez (LKT Team Brandenburg)
|0:10:43
|11
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (LKT Team Brandenburg)
|0:15:45
|12
|María Solera
|0:16:15
|13
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Bizkaia - Durango)
|0:16:23
|14
|Azucena Sanchez Benito (S.C. Michela Fanini Rox)
|15
|Silvia Tirado Marquez
|16
|Sara Ortiz Mato
|0:16:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcos Jurado
|0:25:15
|2
|Albert Torres Barcelo
|0:00:02
|3
|Albert Just
|0:00:05
