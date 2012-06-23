Trending

Sanchis wins Spanish time trial championship

Jurado claims men's U23 title

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Sanchis Chafer (Bizkaia - Durango)2:57:44
2Anna Ramirez Bauxel0:00:20
3Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Bizkaia - Durango)0:01:53
4Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Bizkaia - Durango)0:05:43
5Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Bizkaia - Durango)0:05:58
6Maria Alba Xandri Suets0:07:49
7Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa)0:08:08
8Sandra Santanyes Murillo0:08:31
9María Mayalen Noriega0:08:55
10Belen Lopez (LKT Team Brandenburg)0:10:43
11Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (LKT Team Brandenburg)0:15:45
12María Solera0:16:15
13Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Bizkaia - Durango)0:16:23
14Azucena Sanchez Benito (S.C. Michela Fanini Rox)
15Silvia Tirado Marquez
16Sara Ortiz Mato0:16:31

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcos Jurado0:25:15
2Albert Torres Barcelo0:00:02
3Albert Just0:00:05

