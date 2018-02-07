Trending

Seventh national time trial title for Impey

Liezel Jordaan wins women's title

Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:52:38
2Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:16
3Rohan Du Plooy (RSA)0:06:49
4Jayde Julius (RSA)
5Myles Van Musschenbroek (RSA)0:09:31
6James Fourie (RSA)0:09:47
7Cuan Coetzee (RSA)0:11:16
8Reich Lategan (RSA)0:18:59
DNSJaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
DNSGert Fouche (RSA)
DNSSteven Van Heerden (RSA)
DNSDavid Maree (RSA)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liezel Jordaan (RSA)0:45:12
2Yzette Oelofse (RSA)0:00:04
3S'annara Grove (RSA)0:01:51
4Sanet Coetzee (RSA)0:02:09
5Claudia Gnudi (RSA)0:02:49

