Carla Oberholzer wins women's South African national road race
Maroesjka Matthee and Lynette Burger complete podium
Road race - Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carla Oberholzer (RSA)
|3:42:23
|2
|Maroesjka Matthee (RSA)
|0:03:33
|3
|Lynette Burger (RSA)
|4
|Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA)
|5
|Sanet Coetzee (RSA)
|0:03:35
|6
|Liezel Jordaan (RSA)
|7
|Heidi Dalton (RSA) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:03:36
|8
|Cashandra Slingerland (RSA)
|0:03:44
|9
|Yzette Ann Oelofse (RSA)
|0:05:03
|10
|Elmari De Wet (RSA)
|0:08:48
|11
|Zanri Rossouw (RSA)
|0:16:06
|12
|Claudia Anette Gnudi (RSA)
|0:18:41
|13
|Lauren Cannon (RSA)
|0:18:44
|14
|Zanele Tshoko (RSA)
|0:18:47
