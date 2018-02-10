Trending

Carla Oberholzer wins women's South African national road race

Maroesjka Matthee and Lynette Burger complete podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carla Oberholzer (RSA)3:42:23
2Maroesjka Matthee (RSA)0:03:33
3Lynette Burger (RSA)
4Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA)
5Sanet Coetzee (RSA)0:03:35
6Liezel Jordaan (RSA)
7Heidi Dalton (RSA) Aromitalia Vaiano0:03:36
8Cashandra Slingerland (RSA)0:03:44
9Yzette Ann Oelofse (RSA)0:05:03
10Elmari De Wet (RSA)0:08:48
11Zanri Rossouw (RSA)0:16:06
12Claudia Anette Gnudi (RSA)0:18:41
13Lauren Cannon (RSA)0:18:44
14Zanele Tshoko (RSA)0:18:47

Latest on Cyclingnews