Impey does South African double with maiden road race title

Silver for Jacques Janse Van Rensburg, bronze for Nolan Hoffman

Daryl Impey after the confirmation of his status as race leader

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott3:42:25
2Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:01
3Nolan Hoffman (RSA)0:04:14
4Reynard Butler (RSA)0:04:15
5Tyler Day (RSA)0:05:41
6Calvin Beneke (RSA)0:05:42
7Eddie Van Heerden (RSA)0:07:32
8Chris Jooste (RSA)
9Brandon Downes (RSA)0:07:43
10Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
11David Maree (RSA)0:08:36
12Jayde Julius (RSA)0:10:08
13Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:27
14Rohan Du Plooy (RSA)0:12:42
15Casper Kruger (RSA)0:20:20
16Etnard Louw (RSA)
17Jan Montdhioa (RSA)
18Songezo Jim (RSA)0:20:21
19Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA)
20Nico Thiart (RSA)0:36:18
21Jacob Charles Van Dyk (RSA)0:36:19
22Reece Barr Piper (RSA)0:40:27

