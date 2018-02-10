Impey does South African double with maiden road race title
Silver for Jacques Janse Van Rensburg, bronze for Nolan Hoffman
Road race - Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|3:42:25
|2
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:01
|3
|Nolan Hoffman (RSA)
|0:04:14
|4
|Reynard Butler (RSA)
|0:04:15
|5
|Tyler Day (RSA)
|0:05:41
|6
|Calvin Beneke (RSA)
|0:05:42
|7
|Eddie Van Heerden (RSA)
|0:07:32
|8
|Chris Jooste (RSA)
|9
|Brandon Downes (RSA)
|0:07:43
|10
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|11
|David Maree (RSA)
|0:08:36
|12
|Jayde Julius (RSA)
|0:10:08
|13
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:27
|14
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA)
|0:12:42
|15
|Casper Kruger (RSA)
|0:20:20
|16
|Etnard Louw (RSA)
|17
|Jan Montdhioa (RSA)
|18
|Songezo Jim (RSA)
|0:20:21
|19
|Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA)
|20
|Nico Thiart (RSA)
|0:36:18
|21
|Jacob Charles Van Dyk (RSA)
|0:36:19
|22
|Reece Barr Piper (RSA)
|0:40:27
