Cant wins women's Waaslandcross

Verschueren second and Verdonschot third

Sanne Cant (IKO Enertherm-Beobank)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank0:40:31
2Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:06
3Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games0:01:46
4Elle Anderson (USA)0:02:09
5Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:21
6Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) AA Drink-Kalas0:02:38
7Loes Sels (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:47
8Geerte Hoeke (Ned)
9Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Team Steylaerts0:02:59
10Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)0:03:05
11Githa Michiels (Bel)0:03:36
12Shana Maes (Bel) AA Drink-Kalas0:04:46
13Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)0:04:54
14Pauline Delhaye (Fra)0:05:07

