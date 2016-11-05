Cant wins women's Waaslandcross
Verschueren second and Verdonschot third
Elite Women: -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank
|0:40:31
|2
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:06
|3
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games
|0:01:46
|4
|Elle Anderson (USA)
|0:02:09
|5
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:21
|6
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) AA Drink-Kalas
|0:02:38
|7
|Loes Sels (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:47
|8
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned)
|9
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Team Steylaerts
|0:02:59
|10
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|0:03:05
|11
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|0:03:36
|12
|Shana Maes (Bel) AA Drink-Kalas
|0:04:46
|13
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
|0:04:54
|14
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|0:05:07
