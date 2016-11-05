Trending

Guillemin wins Waaslandcross junior men's race

Turner second and Hazekamp third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Guillemin (Fra)0:43:52
2Ben Turner (GBr)
3Bart Hazekamp (Ned)0:00:44
4Anton Ferdinande (Bel)0:01:11
5Thibaut De Smet (Bel)0:01:13
6Julian Siemons (Bel)0:01:32
7Len Dejonghe (Bel)0:01:34
8Dolf Pemen (Bel)0:02:02
9Harry Yates (GBr)0:02:12
10Vince Van Den Eynde (Bel)0:02:35
11Jasper Van Den Plas (Bel)0:03:04
12Lander Tibackx (Bel)0:03:17
13Wannes Vanden Bussche (Bel)0:03:34
14Joren Thys (Bel)0:03:43
15Luca Vreeswijk (Ned)0:05:15
16Kwinten Stuer (Bel)0:05:22
17Ward Deschepper (Bel)0:06:07

