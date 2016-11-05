Guillemin wins Waaslandcross junior men's race
Turner second and Hazekamp third
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Guillemin (Fra)
|0:43:52
|2
|Ben Turner (GBr)
|3
|Bart Hazekamp (Ned)
|0:00:44
|4
|Anton Ferdinande (Bel)
|0:01:11
|5
|Thibaut De Smet (Bel)
|0:01:13
|6
|Julian Siemons (Bel)
|0:01:32
|7
|Len Dejonghe (Bel)
|0:01:34
|8
|Dolf Pemen (Bel)
|0:02:02
|9
|Harry Yates (GBr)
|0:02:12
|10
|Vince Van Den Eynde (Bel)
|0:02:35
|11
|Jasper Van Den Plas (Bel)
|0:03:04
|12
|Lander Tibackx (Bel)
|0:03:17
|13
|Wannes Vanden Bussche (Bel)
|0:03:34
|14
|Joren Thys (Bel)
|0:03:43
|15
|Luca Vreeswijk (Ned)
|0:05:15
|16
|Kwinten Stuer (Bel)
|0:05:22
|17
|Ward Deschepper (Bel)
|0:06:07
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Del Carmen Alvarado retains U23 women's European cyclo-cross titleKay and Norbert Riberolle round out podium in Silvelle
-
Thibau Nys takes junior men's gold at European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsBelgian beats Michels and Lillo as he upgrades on 2018 bronze
-
Puck Pieterse wins junior women's European cyclo-cross titleDutchwoman wins gold ahead of Onesti and Van Anrooij
-
Track World Cup: Wild wins women's OmniumMarchant takes Kierin crown
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy