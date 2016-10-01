De Boer wins in Neerpelt
Verdonschot, Brammeier round out podium
Elite Women: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Kalas-NNOF
|0:46:20
|2
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games
|0:00:32
|3
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans
|0:00:54
|4
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:32
|5
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Team Steylaerts
|0:01:55
|6
|Alicia Franck (Bel)
|0:02:18
|7
|Loes Sels (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:26
|8
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:02:57
|9
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|0:03:30
|10
|Shana Maes (Bel)
|0:04:04
|11
|Eva Maria Palm (Bel)
|0:04:47
|12
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|0:04:55
|13
|Elena Valentini (Ita)
|0:04:56
|14
|Axelle Bellaert (Bel)
|0:05:16
|15
|Veerle Goossens (Ned)
|0:05:32
|16
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:05:56
|17
|Marthe Truyen (Bel)
|0:06:24
|18
|Gertie Willems (Bel)
|0:07:06
|19
|Lana Verberne (Ned)
|0:07:39
|20
|Birgit Massagé (Bel)
|21
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|22
|Tine Rombouts (Bel)
|23
|Anke Van Rompay (Bel)
