De Boer wins in Neerpelt

Verdonschot, Brammeier round out podium

Sophie De Boer claimed victory in CrossVegas.



Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sophie De Boer (Ned) Kalas-NNOF0:46:20
2Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games0:00:32
3Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans0:00:54
4Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:32
5Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Team Steylaerts0:01:55
6Alicia Franck (Bel)0:02:18
7Loes Sels (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:26
8Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:02:57
9Githa Michiels (Bel)0:03:30
10Shana Maes (Bel)0:04:04
11Eva Maria Palm (Bel)0:04:47
12Pauline Delhaye (Fra)0:04:55
13Elena Valentini (Ita)0:04:56
14Axelle Bellaert (Bel)0:05:16
15Veerle Goossens (Ned)0:05:32
16Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:05:56
17Marthe Truyen (Bel)0:06:24
18Gertie Willems (Bel)0:07:06
19Lana Verberne (Ned)0:07:39
20Birgit Massagé (Bel)
21Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
22Tine Rombouts (Bel)
23Anke Van Rompay (Bel)

