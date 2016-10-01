Trending

Sweeck wins Soudal Classics Neerpelt

Adams, Vanthourenhout round out podium

Laurens Sweeck (Era-Circus) leading the race at the barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens Sweeck (Bel) ERA-Circus0:58:20
2Jens Adams (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:00:11
3Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games0:00:22
4Michael Boros (Cze) ERA-Circus0:00:29
5Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:31
6Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:00:37
7Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank-Corendon0:00:50
8Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:09
9Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:16
10Stan Godrie (Ned)0:01:18
11Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Team Steylaerts
12Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned)0:01:47
13Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) ERA-Circus0:01:59
14Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games0:02:10
15Joeri Adams (Bel) Kalas-NNOF0:02:20
16Adam Toupalik (Cze) Beobank-Corendon0:02:34
17Gert Smets (Bel)0:02:53
18Marcel Meisen (Ger) Steylaerts-Verona0:03:15
19Quincy Vens (Bel)0:03:21
20Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel)0:03:41
21Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)0:04:00
22Lucas Dubau (Fra)0:04:59
23Joshua Dubau (Fra)0:05:24
24Kyle De Proost (Bel)
25Maarten Van Staeyen (Bel)
26Marvin Schmidt (Ger)
27Gianni Vermeiren (Ita)
28Alec Lang (Lux)

