Vliegen wins Junior race in Neerpelt
Vandeputte, Vrachten round out podium
Junior Men: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel)
|0:41:17
|2
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank
|0:00:15
|3
|Arne Vrachten (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:21
|4
|Brent Braes (Bel)
|0:00:28
|5
|Gerben Kuypers (Bel)
|0:00:34
|6
|Timo Kielich (Bel)
|0:00:39
|7
|Erwann Kerraud (Fra)
|0:01:22
|8
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel)
|9
|Jarne De Meyer (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank
|0:01:27
|10
|Len Dejonghe (Bel)
|0:01:32
|11
|Sander Lemmens (Bel)
|0:01:46
|12
|Mees Hendrikx (Ned)
|0:01:51
|13
|Aron Arkesteyn (Bel)
|0:01:55
|14
|Julian Siemons (Bel)
|0:01:56
|15
|Dolf Pemen (Bel)
|0:02:01
|16
|Joren Thys (Bel)
|0:02:04
|17
|Bruno Van Duyse (Bel)
|0:02:11
|18
|Sander De Vet (Bel)
|0:02:19
|19
|Andres Verdonck (Bel)
|0:02:27
|20
|Witse Van Rillaer (Bel)
|0:02:32
|21
|Lander Tibackx (Bel)
|0:02:34
|22
|Clément Horny (Bel)
|0:02:46
|23
|Felix Schreiber (Lux)
|0:02:58
|24
|Lloyd Sprangers (Bel)
|25
|Jarno Jordens (Bel)
|26
|Loeka Verdonck (Bel)
|0:03:12
|27
|Jasper Van Den Plas (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank
|0:03:19
|28
|Arno Van Den Broeck (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank
|0:03:39
|29
|Ward Deschepper (Bel)
|0:04:22
|30
|Louis Decoster (Bel)
|0:04:35
|31
|Bavo Houssin (Bel)
|0:04:39
|32
|Arno Van Duyse (Bel)
|33
|Seppe Bekaert (Bel)
|0:05:51
|34
|Stan Bollen (Bel)
|0:06:07
|35
|Tom Rossion (Fra)
|0:06:57
|36
|Gill Sempels (Bel)
|37
|Michiel Crijns (Bel)
|38
|Cis Peeters (Bel)
|39
|James Bindels (Lux)
|40
|Joris Van Der Straaten (Ned)
|41
|Axel Dirkx (Bel)
|42
|Lenn Verdijck (Bel)
|43
|Philippe Leclerc (Lux)
|44
|Leander Verheyde (Bel)
