Vliegen wins Junior race in Neerpelt

Vandeputte, Vrachten round out podium

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel)0:41:17
2Niels Vandeputte (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank0:00:15
3Arne Vrachten (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:21
4Brent Braes (Bel)0:00:28
5Gerben Kuypers (Bel)0:00:34
6Timo Kielich (Bel)0:00:39
7Erwann Kerraud (Fra)0:01:22
8Maxim Van Gils (Bel)
9Jarne De Meyer (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank0:01:27
10Len Dejonghe (Bel)0:01:32
11Sander Lemmens (Bel)0:01:46
12Mees Hendrikx (Ned)0:01:51
13Aron Arkesteyn (Bel)0:01:55
14Julian Siemons (Bel)0:01:56
15Dolf Pemen (Bel)0:02:01
16Joren Thys (Bel)0:02:04
17Bruno Van Duyse (Bel)0:02:11
18Sander De Vet (Bel)0:02:19
19Andres Verdonck (Bel)0:02:27
20Witse Van Rillaer (Bel)0:02:32
21Lander Tibackx (Bel)0:02:34
22Clément Horny (Bel)0:02:46
23Felix Schreiber (Lux)0:02:58
24Lloyd Sprangers (Bel)
25Jarno Jordens (Bel)
26Loeka Verdonck (Bel)0:03:12
27Jasper Van Den Plas (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank0:03:19
28Arno Van Den Broeck (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank0:03:39
29Ward Deschepper (Bel)0:04:22
30Louis Decoster (Bel)0:04:35
31Bavo Houssin (Bel)0:04:39
32Arno Van Duyse (Bel)
33Seppe Bekaert (Bel)0:05:51
34Stan Bollen (Bel)0:06:07
35Tom Rossion (Fra)0:06:57
36Gill Sempels (Bel)
37Michiel Crijns (Bel)
38Cis Peeters (Bel)
39James Bindels (Lux)
40Joris Van Der Straaten (Ned)
41Axel Dirkx (Bel)
42Lenn Verdijck (Bel)
43Philippe Leclerc (Lux)
44Leander Verheyde (Bel)

