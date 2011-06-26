Trending

Brajkovic confirms form with time trial title

Batageli takes women's win

Full Results

U23 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Polona Batagelj (Bizikaia - Durango)0:25:20
2Amadeja Teraž (Sava Kranj)0:03:21
3Andreja Holsedl (Loborika Favorit Team)0:05:35

U23 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Klemen Štimulak (Radenska)0:47:59
2Jan Polanc (Radenska)0:00:04
3Andrej Rajšp (Radenska)0:01:52
4Mark Džamastagic (Sava)0:01:59
5Robert Jenko (Radenska)0:02:05
6Pavel Gorenc (Adria Mobil)0:03:02
7Jure Bitenc (Sava)0:04:22
8Jan Kresnik (Perutnina Ptuj)0:04:46

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jani Brajkovic (Team Radioshack)0:45:54
2Robert Vrecer (Perutnina Ptuj)0:00:22
3Koren Kristjan (Liquigas - Cannondale)0:01:00
4Blaž Jarc (Adria Mobil)0:01:46
5Gregor Gazvoda (Perutnina Ptuj)0:02:13
6Luka Mezgec (Sava)0:03:48
7Aldo Ino Ilešic (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis)0:04:13

