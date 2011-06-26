Trending

Batagelj takes out the win in Slovenian women's race

Gets bonus with U/23 honours as well

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Polona* Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia - Durango1:41:57
2Urša Pintar (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin
3Živa Verbic (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin
4Tjaša Rutar (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin
5Alenka Novak (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin
6Ajda Opeka (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin
7Andreja Godec (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin
8Andreja* Holsedl (Slo) Loborika Favorit Team
9Anita Mejac (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin
10Amadeja* Teraž (Slo) Sava Kranj
11Petra Zrimšek (Slo) Loborika Favorit Team
12Marjetka Conradi (Slo) Klub Polet Garmin

