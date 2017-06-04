Van Avermaet wins Tour de Luxembourg
BMC leader claims final stage and wraps up overall title
Stage 4: Mersch - Luxembourg
Greg Van Avermaet secured the overall victory at the Skoda Tour de Luxembourg on Sunday, winning the final stage to seal his win in the short stage race.
The BMC team chased down the break of the 174.6km stage and stopped a counter-attack on the three laps of the 3.8km finishing circuit, which included a category-one climb up the Pabeierbierg.
Just two riders remained in front as the final bell rang and BMC brought the race back together under the flamme rouge.
The riders headed onto the final climb at full speed with Van Avermaet tucked on the wheel of teammate Loïc Vliegen and then began his sprint with 150 metres to go, gaining enough of a gap to celebrate his double win as he hit the line. Alex Kirsch (WB-Veranclassic) was second and Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) was third.
Van Avermaet finished 29 seconds ahead of Meurisse in the final overall classification, with Anthony Perez (Cofidis) third at 36 seconds.
It was Van Avermaet first race since his break following his hugely successful spring Classics campaign.
"It's always good to start with a win again. This might not be a UCI WorldTour race but every victory counts, and it is always good to get into this mindset,” Van Avermaet said.
"When I came into this race, I was just thinking about improving my form and being a little bit better every day so, I was surprised when I was second in the prologue. From there, the expectation to do well came from me. Every day was a parcours suited to me, so it became easier and easier to take a victory and I am really happy to win."
"I felt a little bit of pressure because I really wanted to win especially after the effort of all the guys. You have to prove that you are the leader of your team by finishing off the job. It was a good experience. I think today was a better climb for me. Yesterday was a little bit longer, and I didn't time my sprint as well as I did today. It was much better today. It was a stage more suited to puncheur like me but, I have to say, the team did a really good job to bring me where I wanted to be."
Van Avermaet is due to ride the Tour de Suisse to polish his form for the Tour de France, which will lay the foundations for the second part of his season.
"The main goal for me is winning a stage in the Tour de France, and that is the most important thing," he said of his goals for the rest of the season."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4:46:08
|2
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|3
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:03
|5
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:04
|6
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|8
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Rasmus Guldhammer Poulsen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|10
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|11
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|12
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:07
|13
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|16
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|17
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:14
|18
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|19
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|20
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:16
|21
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:18
|22
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:19
|23
|Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|24
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:23
|25
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|26
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:27
|27
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:29
|28
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:00:30
|29
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:32
|30
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Veloconcept
|0:00:37
|31
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|32
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:39
|33
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:41
|34
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:48
|35
|Nicolaj Steen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|0:00:49
|36
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:50
|38
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:53
|39
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:57
|40
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:04
|41
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:19
|42
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|43
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:32
|44
|Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:37
|45
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:39
|46
|Tom Wirtgen (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:01:45
|47
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:01:57
|50
|Aksel Nommela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:01:59
|51
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:01
|52
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:02
|53
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:04
|54
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:02:07
|55
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|56
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:21
|57
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|58
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Veloconcept
|0:02:34
|59
|Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Team Veloconcept
|60
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:44
|61
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|62
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:02:48
|63
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:02:54
|64
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|65
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|66
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|67
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|68
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|69
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|70
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|71
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
|72
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:03:04
|73
|Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|74
|Andreas Hyldgaard Jepssen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|0:03:21
|75
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|76
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|77
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|78
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:03:28
|79
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:35
|80
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:37
|81
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|82
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:03:44
|83
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:50
|84
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:04:56
|85
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|87
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|88
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept
|0:05:20
|89
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:05:59
|90
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|91
|Richard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:10:02
|92
|Gaeten Pons (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNF
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Mike Diener (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|John Mandrysch (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Luc Turchi (Lux) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18:27:50
|2
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:29
|3
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:36
|4
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:00:40
|5
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|6
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:43
|7
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:00:44
|8
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:47
|9
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:48
|10
|Rasmus Guldhammer Poulsen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|0:00:50
|11
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:52
|12
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:53
|13
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:56
|14
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|15
|Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|16
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|17
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:01
|18
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:09
|19
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:22
|20
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:27
|21
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|22
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|23
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:28
|24
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Veloconcept
|0:01:35
|25
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:37
|26
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:50
|27
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:53
|28
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:59
|29
|Nicolaj Steen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|30
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:03
|31
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:11
|32
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:39
|33
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:02:47
|34
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:53
|35
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:02:59
|36
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:21
|37
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:34
|38
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:04:09
|39
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:04:16
|40
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|41
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:24
|42
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:05:37
|43
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:48
|44
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:06:59
|45
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:28
|46
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:07:33
|47
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:07:59
|48
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:08:35
|49
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:08:57
|50
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|0:10:03
|51
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:10:25
|52
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:10:40
|53
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:11:27
|54
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:11:51
|55
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:12:34
|56
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:12:39
|57
|Aksel Nommela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:12:51
|58
|Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:14:13
|59
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:14:22
|60
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:45
|61
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:15:08
|63
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Veloconcept
|0:15:28
|64
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:15:37
|65
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|66
|Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:16:00
|67
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:18:30
|68
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:18:33
|69
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:19
|70
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:19:31
|71
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:19:35
|72
|Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:20:11
|73
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:13
|74
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:14
|75
|Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Team Veloconcept
|0:20:57
|76
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:20:59
|77
|Gaeten Pons (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
|78
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:21:29
|79
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:21:35
|80
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|81
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:21:40
|82
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:22:05
|83
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept
|0:24:27
|84
|Andreas Hyldgaard Jepssen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|0:24:44
|85
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:25:07
|86
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:25:25
|87
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:20
|88
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:26:42
|89
|Tom Wirtgen (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:28:26
|90
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:29:02
|91
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:30:57
|92
|Richard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:31:40
