Van Avermaet wins Tour de Luxembourg

BMC leader claims final stage and wraps up overall title

Greg Van Avermaet celebrates a stage win and the overall title at the Tour de Luxembourg

Greg Van Avermaet on the Tour de Luxembourg podium

The Tour de Luxembourg peloton

Greg Van Avermaet rounding a corner on the final stage of the Tour de Luxembourg

Greg Van Avermaet wins the final stage of the Tour de Luxembourg.

Greg Van Avermaet in yellow at the Tour de Luxembourg

Greg Van Avermaet celebrating his Tour de Luxembourg final stage victory

Greg Van Avermaet at the Tour de Luxembourg

Brice Feillu in the mountains jersey at the Tour de Luxembourg

The Tour de Luxembourg GC podium

Greg Van Avermaet in yellow after the Tour de Luxembourg's final stage

The final podium at the Tour de Luxembourg

BMC on the front at the Tour de Luxembourg

Piet Allegaert at the Tour de Luxembourg

Jean-Pierre Drucker at the Tour de Luxembourg

Greg Van Avermaet and Brice Feillu at the Tour de Luxembourg

Greg Van Avermaet wins stage 4 of the Tour de Luxembourg

Greg Van Avermaet salutes the sponsors after his Tour de Luxembourg victory.

The podium celebration after the Tour de Luxembourg's final stage

Greg Van Avermaet pops the champagne after stage 4 of the Tour de Luxembourg.

The Tour de Luxembourg final podium

Greg Van Avermaet celebrates his Tour de Luxembourg victory.

The Tour de Luxembourg peloton on stage 4

Anthony Perez at the Tour de Luxembourg

Alex Kirsch in the pack at the Tour de Luxembourg

The Tour de Luxembourg classification leaders before stage 4

Greg Van Avermaet the Tour de Luxembourg

Greg Van Avermaet secured the overall victory at the Skoda Tour de Luxembourg on Sunday, winning the final stage to seal his win in the short stage race.

The BMC team chased down the break of the 174.6km stage and stopped a counter-attack on the three laps of the 3.8km finishing circuit, which included a category-one climb up the Pabeierbierg.

Just two riders remained in front as the final bell rang and BMC brought the race back together under the flamme rouge.

The riders headed onto the final climb at full speed with Van Avermaet tucked on the wheel of teammate Loïc Vliegen and then began his sprint with 150 metres to go, gaining enough of a gap to celebrate his double win as he hit the line. Alex Kirsch (WB-Veranclassic) was second and Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) was third.

Van Avermaet finished 29 seconds ahead of Meurisse in the final overall classification, with Anthony Perez (Cofidis) third at 36 seconds.

It was Van Avermaet first race since his break following his hugely successful spring Classics campaign.

"It's always good to start with a win again. This might not be a UCI WorldTour race but every victory counts, and it is always good to get into this mindset,” Van Avermaet said.

"When I came into this race, I was just thinking about improving my form and being a little bit better every day so, I was surprised when I was second in the prologue. From there, the expectation to do well came from me. Every day was a parcours suited to me, so it became easier and easier to take a victory and I am really happy to win."

"I felt a little bit of pressure because I really wanted to win especially after the effort of all the guys. You have to prove that you are the leader of your team by finishing off the job. It was a good experience. I think today was a better climb for me. Yesterday was a little bit longer, and I didn't time my sprint as well as I did today. It was much better today. It was a stage more suited to puncheur like me but, I have to say, the team did a really good job to bring me where I wanted to be."

Van Avermaet is due to ride the Tour de Suisse to polish his form for the Tour de France, which will lay the foundations for the second part of his season.

"The main goal for me is winning a stage in the Tour de France, and that is the most important thing," he said of his goals for the rest of the season."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4:46:08
2Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
3Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:03
5Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:04
6Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
8Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Rasmus Guldhammer Poulsen (Den) Team Veloconcept
10Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
11Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
12Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:07
13Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
16Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
17Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:14
18Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
19Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
20Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:16
21Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:18
22Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:19
23Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
24Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:23
25Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
26Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:27
27Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:29
28Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre0:00:30
29Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:32
30Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Veloconcept0:00:37
31Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
32Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:39
33Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:41
34Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:48
35Nicolaj Steen (Den) Team Veloconcept0:00:49
36Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:50
38Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:53
39Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:57
40Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:04
41Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:19
42Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
43Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:32
44Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:37
45Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:01:39
46Tom Wirtgen (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling0:01:45
47Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
48Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
49Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre0:01:57
50Aksel Nommela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling0:01:59
51Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:01
52Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:02:02
53Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:04
54Tom Vermeer (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch0:02:07
55Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
56Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:21
57Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
58Michael Reihs (Den) Team Veloconcept0:02:34
59Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Team Veloconcept
60Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:44
61Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
62Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:02:48
63Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:02:54
64Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
65Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
66Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
67Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
68Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
69Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
70Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
71Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
72Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:03:04
73Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
74Andreas Hyldgaard Jepssen (Den) Team Veloconcept0:03:21
75Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Veloconcept
76Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
77Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
78Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:03:28
79Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:35
80Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:37
81Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
82Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:03:44
83Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:50
84Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:04:56
85Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
87Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
88Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept0:05:20
89Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:05:59
90Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
91Richard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:10:02
92Gaeten Pons (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
DNFPim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFJustin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFHugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRuben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFMike Diener (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFJohn Mandrysch (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
DNFElias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFDamien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFBryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFLuc Turchi (Lux) Team Lotto - Kern Haus

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team18:27:50
2Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:29
3Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:36
4Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre0:00:40
5Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
6Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:43
7Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre0:00:44
8Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:47
9Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:48
10Rasmus Guldhammer Poulsen (Den) Team Veloconcept0:00:50
11Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:52
12Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:53
13Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:56
14Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:58
15Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
16Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
17Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:01
18Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:09
19Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:22
20Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:27
21Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
22Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
23Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:28
24Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Veloconcept0:01:35
25Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:37
26Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:50
27Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:53
28Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:59
29Nicolaj Steen (Den) Team Veloconcept
30Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:03
31Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:11
32Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:39
33Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:02:47
34Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:53
35Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre0:02:59
36Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:03:21
37Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:34
38Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:04:09
39Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:04:16
40Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
41Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:24
42Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:05:37
43Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:48
44Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:06:59
45Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:28
46Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:07:33
47Tom Vermeer (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch0:07:59
48Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre0:08:35
49Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:08:57
50Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Veloconcept0:10:03
51Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:10:25
52Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:10:40
53Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:11:27
54Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:11:51
55Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:12:34
56Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:12:39
57Aksel Nommela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling0:12:51
58Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:14:13
59Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre0:14:22
60Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:45
61Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
62Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:15:08
63Michael Reihs (Den) Team Veloconcept0:15:28
64Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:15:37
65Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
66Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling0:16:00
67Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:18:30
68Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:33
69Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:19
70Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:19:31
71Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:19:35
72Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:20:11
73Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:20:13
74Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:14
75Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Team Veloconcept0:20:57
76Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:20:59
77Gaeten Pons (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
78Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch0:21:29
79Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:21:35
80Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
81Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:21:40
82Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:22:05
83Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept0:24:27
84Andreas Hyldgaard Jepssen (Den) Team Veloconcept0:24:44
85Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:25:07
86Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:25:25
87Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:26:20
88Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:26:42
89Tom Wirtgen (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling0:28:26
90Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:29:02
91Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre0:30:57
92Richard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:31:40

