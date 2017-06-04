Image 1 of 27 Greg Van Avermaet celebrates a stage win and the overall title at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 27 Greg Van Avermaet on the Tour de Luxembourg podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 27 The Tour de Luxembourg peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 27 Greg Van Avermaet rounding a corner on the final stage of the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 27 Greg Van Avermaet wins the final stage of the Tour de Luxembourg. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 27 Greg Van Avermaet in yellow at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 27 Greg Van Avermaet celebrating his Tour de Luxembourg final stage victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 27 Greg Van Avermaet at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 27 Brice Feillu in the mountains jersey at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 27 The Tour de Luxembourg GC podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 27 Greg Van Avermaet in yellow after the Tour de Luxembourg's final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 27 The final podium at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 27 BMC on the front at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 27 Piet Allegaert at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 27 Jean-Pierre Drucker at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 27 Greg Van Avermaet and Brice Feillu at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 27 Greg Van Avermaet wins stage 4 of the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 27 Greg Van Avermaet salutes the sponsors after his Tour de Luxembourg victory. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 27 The podium celebration after the Tour de Luxembourg's final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 27 Greg Van Avermaet pops the champagne after stage 4 of the Tour de Luxembourg. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 27 The Tour de Luxembourg final podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 27 Greg Van Avermaet celebrates his Tour de Luxembourg victory. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 27 The Tour de Luxembourg peloton on stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 27 Anthony Perez at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 27 Alex Kirsch in the pack at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 27 The Tour de Luxembourg classification leaders before stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 27 Greg Van Avermaet the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Greg Van Avermaet secured the overall victory at the Skoda Tour de Luxembourg on Sunday, winning the final stage to seal his win in the short stage race.

The BMC team chased down the break of the 174.6km stage and stopped a counter-attack on the three laps of the 3.8km finishing circuit, which included a category-one climb up the Pabeierbierg.

Just two riders remained in front as the final bell rang and BMC brought the race back together under the flamme rouge.

The riders headed onto the final climb at full speed with Van Avermaet tucked on the wheel of teammate Loïc Vliegen and then began his sprint with 150 metres to go, gaining enough of a gap to celebrate his double win as he hit the line. Alex Kirsch (WB-Veranclassic) was second and Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) was third.

Van Avermaet finished 29 seconds ahead of Meurisse in the final overall classification, with Anthony Perez (Cofidis) third at 36 seconds.

It was Van Avermaet first race since his break following his hugely successful spring Classics campaign.

"It's always good to start with a win again. This might not be a UCI WorldTour race but every victory counts, and it is always good to get into this mindset,” Van Avermaet said.

"When I came into this race, I was just thinking about improving my form and being a little bit better every day so, I was surprised when I was second in the prologue. From there, the expectation to do well came from me. Every day was a parcours suited to me, so it became easier and easier to take a victory and I am really happy to win."

"I felt a little bit of pressure because I really wanted to win especially after the effort of all the guys. You have to prove that you are the leader of your team by finishing off the job. It was a good experience. I think today was a better climb for me. Yesterday was a little bit longer, and I didn't time my sprint as well as I did today. It was much better today. It was a stage more suited to puncheur like me but, I have to say, the team did a really good job to bring me where I wanted to be."

Van Avermaet is due to ride the Tour de Suisse to polish his form for the Tour de France, which will lay the foundations for the second part of his season.

"The main goal for me is winning a stage in the Tour de France, and that is the most important thing," he said of his goals for the rest of the season."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4:46:08 2 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 3 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:03 5 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:04 6 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 8 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 Rasmus Guldhammer Poulsen (Den) Team Veloconcept 10 Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre 11 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 12 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:07 13 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 16 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre 17 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:14 18 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 19 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 20 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:16 21 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:18 22 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:19 23 Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 24 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:23 25 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 26 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:27 27 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:29 28 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:00:30 29 Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:32 30 Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Veloconcept 0:00:37 31 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 32 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:39 33 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:41 34 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:48 35 Nicolaj Steen (Den) Team Veloconcept 0:00:49 36 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 37 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:50 38 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:53 39 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:57 40 Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 0:01:04 41 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:19 42 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 43 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:32 44 Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 0:01:37 45 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:01:39 46 Tom Wirtgen (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:01:45 47 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 48 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:01:57 50 Aksel Nommela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:01:59 51 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:01 52 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:02 53 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:04 54 Tom Vermeer (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch 0:02:07 55 Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 56 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:21 57 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 58 Michael Reihs (Den) Team Veloconcept 0:02:34 59 Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Team Veloconcept 60 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:44 61 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 62 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 0:02:48 63 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:02:54 64 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 65 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 66 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 67 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 68 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 69 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 70 Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 71 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch 72 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:03:04 73 Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling 74 Andreas Hyldgaard Jepssen (Den) Team Veloconcept 0:03:21 75 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Veloconcept 76 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 77 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre 78 Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 0:03:28 79 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:35 80 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:37 81 Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 82 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:03:44 83 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:50 84 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:04:56 85 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 86 Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 87 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 88 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept 0:05:20 89 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:05:59 90 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 91 Richard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 0:10:02 92 Gaeten Pons (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling DNF Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij DNF Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect DNF Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Mike Diener (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch DNF John Mandrysch (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling DNF Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan DNF Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre DNF Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre DNF Luc Turchi (Lux) Team Lotto - Kern Haus