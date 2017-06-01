Drucker wins Tour du Luxembourg stage 1
BMC rider takes race lead in crash-marred sprint
Stage 1: Luxembourg - Bascharage
A day after his third place in the prologue, BMC's Jempy Drucker sprinted to his first win of the season and moved into the Tour de Luxembourg leader's jersey. Drucker took the win ahead of Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems Crelan) and Aksel Nommela (Leopard Pro Cycling) and now leads Damien Gaudin (Armee de Terre) by six seconds in the GC. Teammate Greg Van Avermaet sits third overall at seven seconds.
"It feels really good. I'm working for the team a lot of the time and I don't have many chances like this so, if I get the opportunity I always try to win. But, it's not always easy. I'm a sprinter, and there are a lot of strong guys, and I'm not always as fast as the likes of [Marcel] Kittel," said Drucker.
"Most of the time, I don't have a specific sprint train, but today the guys were perfect. I had Greg as my main lead-out man and Loïc setting the pace in the last kilometer. But, everyone did a great job in the final. We came in with a plan to win this stage today so, it is perfect that it worked out."
Drucker finished his home race in second place overall last year despite crashing on the Steinfort to Walferdange stage. With a slender lead in the GC, Drucker explained he expects the stage to again be a tough day but is aiming to retain the yellow jersey.
"We know it will be a hard day, but now I have won a stage, it is already a good race for me. Plus, I will be wearing yellow tomorrow which is also a nice feeling. I think we are in a good position overall as we have Greg Van Avermaet up there and he is also in great shape," he added.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|4:06:06
|2
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|3
|Aksel Nommela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
|4
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept
|7
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|8
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|9
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|10
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|11
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|13
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|14
|Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|15
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|18
|John Mandrysch (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|19
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|21
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|22
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|23
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|24
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|25
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Rasmus Guldhammer Poulsen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|27
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|29
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|30
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre
|31
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch
|32
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|34
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|35
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|36
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Veloconcept
|37
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|38
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|39
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|40
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|41
|Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Team Veloconcept
|42
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|43
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
|45
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|46
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|48
|Gaeten Pons (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
|49
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|50
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
|51
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|52
|Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|53
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|54
|Richard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|55
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|56
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|57
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|58
|Nicolaj Steen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|59
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|61
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|62
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|63
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|64
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|65
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|66
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|67
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|68
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|70
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|72
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|74
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|75
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|76
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|77
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|79
|Andreas Hyldgaard Jepssen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|80
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|81
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|82
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Veloconcept
|83
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|84
|Mike Diener (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|85
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|86
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|88
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|90
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|91
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|92
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|94
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|95
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|96
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|97
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|98
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|100
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:02:24
|101
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|102
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|103
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:06:27
|104
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|105
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|106
|Tom Wirtgen (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:08:11
|107
|Luc Turchi (Lux) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:10:04
|108
|Claudio Catania (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|16
|3
|Aksel Nommela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
|13
|4
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|6
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept
|7
|7
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|5
|8
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|9
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|2
|10
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Wirtgen (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|2
|3
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Wirtgen (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|2
|3
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|4:09:00
|2
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:00:06
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:00:08
|5
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:10
|6
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:00:11
|7
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:12
|8
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Aksel Nommela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:13
|10
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:14
|11
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|13
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:15
|16
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|17
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|18
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:16
|19
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:17
|21
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre
|22
|Andreas Hyldgaard Jepssen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|23
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:18
|24
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|26
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|28
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:19
|30
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|31
|Gaeten Pons (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
|32
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|33
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|34
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|35
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|37
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|38
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|39
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:21
|40
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|41
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|42
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|43
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:22
|45
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|46
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|48
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|50
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|51
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|52
|Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|53
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|55
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|56
|Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|57
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|58
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|59
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:24
|60
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|61
|Rasmus Guldhammer Poulsen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|62
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:25
|63
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|64
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|66
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|68
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:26
|69
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|70
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|72
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:27
|73
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept
|74
|Mike Diener (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|75
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|76
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:28
|77
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Veloconcept
|78
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:29
|79
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:30
|80
|Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|81
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|82
|John Mandrysch (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|83
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:00:31
|84
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|85
|Richard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:00:32
|86
|Nicolaj Steen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|87
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|88
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:33
|89
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|90
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|91
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:34
|92
|Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Team Veloconcept
|93
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:36
|94
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:37
|95
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch
|96
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:40
|97
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Veloconcept
|98
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:45
|99
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:46
|100
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:49
|101
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:05
|102
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:03:00
|103
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:06:48
|104
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:06:55
|105
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:06:58
|106
|Tom Wirtgen (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:08:24
|107
|Luc Turchi (Lux) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:10:35
|108
|Claudio Catania (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:10:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|16
|3
|Aksel Nommela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
|13
|4
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|6
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept
|7
|7
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|5
|8
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|9
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|2
|10
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Wirtgen (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|4
|3
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|4:09:08
|2
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:02
|3
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:00:03
|4
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:04
|5
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Aksel Nommela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:05
|7
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:06
|8
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:08
|10
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:09
|11
|Andreas Hyldgaard Jepssen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|12
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:10
|13
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|14
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:11
|16
|Gaeten Pons (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
|17
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|18
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|19
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|20
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|21
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|22
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|23
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:13
|24
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:00:14
|26
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|28
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|29
|Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|30
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|32
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|33
|Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|34
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|35
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:17
|36
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|39
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|40
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:18
|41
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|43
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept
|0:00:19
|44
|Mike Diener (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|45
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:21
|46
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:22
|47
|Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|48
|John Mandrysch (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|49
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:00:23
|50
|Richard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:00:24
|51
|Nicolaj Steen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|52
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|53
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:00:25
|54
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|55
|Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Team Veloconcept
|0:00:26
|56
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:28
|57
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:32
|58
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Veloconcept
|59
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:38
|60
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:41
|61
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:06:40
|62
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:06:50
|63
|Tom Wirtgen (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:08:16
|64
|Luc Turchi (Lux) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:10:27
|65
|Claudio Catania (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:10:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|12:18:18
|2
|Team Veloconcept
|3
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Team Differdange - Losch
|5
|Leopard Pro Cycling
|6
|WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|7
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|9
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|10
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|11
|Armee de Terre
|12
|Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|13
|Veranda's Willems Crelan
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
