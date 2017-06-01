Trending

Drucker wins Tour du Luxembourg stage 1

BMC rider takes race lead in crash-marred sprint

Image 1 of 6

Jempy Drucker (BMC) takes the victory

Jempy Drucker (BMC) takes the victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 6

Jempy Drucker (BMC) soaks in the victory

Jempy Drucker (BMC) soaks in the victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 6

Stage winner Jempy Drucker (BMC)

Stage winner Jempy Drucker (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 6

Jempy Drucker (BMC) in the leader's yellow jersey

Jempy Drucker (BMC) in the leader's yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 6

Jempy Drucker (BMC) beats home Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems Crelan) and Aksel Nommela (Leopard Pro Cycling)

Jempy Drucker (BMC) beats home Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems Crelan) and Aksel Nommela (Leopard Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 6

Jempy Drucker (BMC) takes out stage 1 in the KOM jersey

Jempy Drucker (BMC) takes out stage 1 in the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

A day after his third place in the prologue, BMC's Jempy Drucker sprinted to his first win of the season and moved into the Tour de Luxembourg leader's jersey. Drucker took the win ahead of Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems Crelan) and Aksel Nommela (Leopard Pro Cycling) and now leads Damien Gaudin (Armee de Terre) by six seconds in the GC. Teammate Greg Van Avermaet sits third overall at seven seconds.

"It feels really good. I'm working for the team a lot of the time and I don't have many chances like this so, if I get the opportunity I always try to win. But, it's not always easy. I'm a sprinter, and there are a lot of strong guys, and I'm not always as fast as the likes of [Marcel] Kittel," said Drucker.

"Most of the time, I don't have a specific sprint train, but today the guys were perfect. I had Greg as my main lead-out man and Loïc setting the pace in the last kilometer. But, everyone did a great job in the final. We came in with a plan to win this stage today so, it is perfect that it worked out."

Drucker finished his home race in second place overall last year despite crashing on the Steinfort to Walferdange stage. With a slender lead in the GC, Drucker explained he expects the stage to again be a tough day but is aiming to retain the yellow jersey.

"We know it will be a hard day, but now I have won a stage, it is already a good race for me. Plus, I will be wearing yellow tomorrow which is also a nice feeling. I think we are in a good position overall as we have Greg Van Avermaet up there and he is also in great shape," he added. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team4:06:06
2Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
3Aksel Nommela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
4Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept
7Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
8Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
9Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
10Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
11Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Veloconcept
13Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
14Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
15Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
17Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
18John Mandrysch (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
19Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
20Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
21Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
22Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
23Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
24Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
25Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Rasmus Guldhammer Poulsen (Den) Team Veloconcept
27Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
29Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
30Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre
31Tom Vermeer (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch
32Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
33Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
34Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
35Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
36Michael Reihs (Den) Team Veloconcept
37Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
38Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
39Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
40Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
41Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Team Veloconcept
42Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
43Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
45Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
46Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
48Gaeten Pons (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
49Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
50Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
51Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
52Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
53Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
54Richard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
55Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
56Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
57Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
58Nicolaj Steen (Den) Team Veloconcept
59Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
60Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
61Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
62Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
63Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
64Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
65Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
66Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
67Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
68Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
70Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
74Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
75Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
76Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
77Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
78Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
79Andreas Hyldgaard Jepssen (Den) Team Veloconcept
80Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
81Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
82Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Veloconcept
83Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
84Mike Diener (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
85Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
86Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
87Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
88Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
90Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
91Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
92Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
93Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
94Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
95Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
96Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
97Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
98Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
100Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:02:24
101Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
102Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
103Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre0:06:27
104Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
105Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
106Tom Wirtgen (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling0:08:11
107Luc Turchi (Lux) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:10:04
108Claudio Catania (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team20pts
2Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan16
3Aksel Nommela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling13
4Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise11
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
6Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept7
7Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect5
8Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
9Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch2
10Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1

Mountain 1 (Cat 2) km. 47.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Wirtgen (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling3pts
2Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus2
3Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) km. 68.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Wirtgen (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling3pts
2Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus2
3Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team4:09:00
2Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre0:00:06
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
4Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:00:08
5Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:10
6Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre0:00:11
7Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:12
8Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Aksel Nommela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:13
10Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:14
11Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
13Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:15
16Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
17Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
18Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:16
19Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
20Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:17
21Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre
22Andreas Hyldgaard Jepssen (Den) Team Veloconcept
23Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:18
24Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
25Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
26Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
27Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
28Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
29Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:19
30Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
31Gaeten Pons (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
32Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
33Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
34Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:20
35Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
37Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
38Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
39Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:21
40Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
41Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
42Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
43Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:22
45Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
46Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
48Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
50Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
51Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
52Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
53Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
54Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
55Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Veloconcept
56Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
57Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
58Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
59Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:24
60Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
61Rasmus Guldhammer Poulsen (Den) Team Veloconcept
62Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:25
63Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
64Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
66Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
67Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
68Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:26
69Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
70Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
72Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:27
73Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept
74Mike Diener (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
75Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
76Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:28
77Michael Reihs (Den) Team Veloconcept
78Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:29
79Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:30
80Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
81Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
82John Mandrysch (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
83Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:00:31
84Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
85Richard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:00:32
86Nicolaj Steen (Den) Team Veloconcept
87Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
88Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:33
89Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
90Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
91Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:34
92Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Team Veloconcept
93Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:36
94Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:37
95Tom Vermeer (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch
96Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:40
97Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Veloconcept
98Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:45
99Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:46
100Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:49
101Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:05
102Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:03:00
103Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre0:06:48
104Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre0:06:55
105Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre0:06:58
106Tom Wirtgen (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling0:08:24
107Luc Turchi (Lux) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:10:35
108Claudio Catania (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch0:10:58

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team20pts
2Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan16
3Aksel Nommela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling13
4Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise11
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
6Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept7
7Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect5
8Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
9Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch2
10Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Wirtgen (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling6pts
2Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus4
3Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus4:09:08
2Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:02
3Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre0:00:03
4Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:04
5Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Aksel Nommela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:05
7Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:06
8Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:08
10Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:09
11Andreas Hyldgaard Jepssen (Den) Team Veloconcept
12Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:10
13Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
14Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:11
16Gaeten Pons (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
17Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
18Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
19Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:12
20Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
21Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
22Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
23Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:13
24Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre0:00:14
26Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
28Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
29Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
30Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
32Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Veloconcept
33Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
34Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
35Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:17
36Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
39Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
40Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:18
41Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
43Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept0:00:19
44Mike Diener (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
45Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:21
46Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:22
47Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
48John Mandrysch (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
49Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:00:23
50Richard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:00:24
51Nicolaj Steen (Den) Team Veloconcept
52Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
53Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:00:25
54Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
55Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Team Veloconcept0:00:26
56Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:28
57Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:32
58Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Veloconcept
59Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:38
60Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:41
61Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre0:06:40
62Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre0:06:50
63Tom Wirtgen (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling0:08:16
64Luc Turchi (Lux) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:10:27
65Claudio Catania (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch0:10:50

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team12:18:18
2Team Veloconcept
3Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Team Differdange - Losch
5Leopard Pro Cycling
6WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Nippo - Vini Fantini
9Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
10Fortuneo - Vital Concept
11Armee de Terre
12Team Lotto - Kern Haus
13Veranda's Willems Crelan
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Latest on Cyclingnews