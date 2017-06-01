Image 1 of 6 Jempy Drucker (BMC) takes the victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Jempy Drucker (BMC) soaks in the victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Stage winner Jempy Drucker (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Jempy Drucker (BMC) in the leader's yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Jempy Drucker (BMC) beats home Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems Crelan) and Aksel Nommela (Leopard Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Jempy Drucker (BMC) takes out stage 1 in the KOM jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

A day after his third place in the prologue, BMC's Jempy Drucker sprinted to his first win of the season and moved into the Tour de Luxembourg leader's jersey. Drucker took the win ahead of Timothy Dupont (Veranda's Willems Crelan) and Aksel Nommela (Leopard Pro Cycling) and now leads Damien Gaudin (Armee de Terre) by six seconds in the GC. Teammate Greg Van Avermaet sits third overall at seven seconds.

"It feels really good. I'm working for the team a lot of the time and I don't have many chances like this so, if I get the opportunity I always try to win. But, it's not always easy. I'm a sprinter, and there are a lot of strong guys, and I'm not always as fast as the likes of [Marcel] Kittel," said Drucker.

"Most of the time, I don't have a specific sprint train, but today the guys were perfect. I had Greg as my main lead-out man and Loïc setting the pace in the last kilometer. But, everyone did a great job in the final. We came in with a plan to win this stage today so, it is perfect that it worked out."

Drucker finished his home race in second place overall last year despite crashing on the Steinfort to Walferdange stage. With a slender lead in the GC, Drucker explained he expects the stage to again be a tough day but is aiming to retain the yellow jersey.

"We know it will be a hard day, but now I have won a stage, it is already a good race for me. Plus, I will be wearing yellow tomorrow which is also a nice feeling. I think we are in a good position overall as we have Greg Van Avermaet up there and he is also in great shape," he added.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 4:06:06 2 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 3 Aksel Nommela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling 4 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept 7 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 8 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 9 Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 10 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 11 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Veloconcept 13 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 14 Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 15 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 17 Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 18 John Mandrysch (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling 19 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 21 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 22 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 23 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 24 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre 25 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 Rasmus Guldhammer Poulsen (Den) Team Veloconcept 27 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 29 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 30 Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre 31 Tom Vermeer (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch 32 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 33 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 34 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 35 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 36 Michael Reihs (Den) Team Veloconcept 37 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 38 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 39 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 40 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 41 Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Team Veloconcept 42 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 43 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch 45 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 46 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 47 Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 48 Gaeten Pons (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling 49 Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 50 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre 51 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 52 Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling 53 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 54 Richard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 55 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 56 Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 57 Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre 58 Nicolaj Steen (Den) Team Veloconcept 59 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 60 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling 61 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 62 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 63 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 64 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 65 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 66 Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 67 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 68 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 70 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 72 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 73 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 74 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 75 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 76 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 77 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 78 Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 79 Andreas Hyldgaard Jepssen (Den) Team Veloconcept 80 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 81 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 82 Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Veloconcept 83 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre 84 Mike Diener (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 85 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 86 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 87 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 88 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 90 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 91 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 92 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 93 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 94 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 95 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 96 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 97 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 98 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 100 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:02:24 101 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 102 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 103 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:06:27 104 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre 105 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre 106 Tom Wirtgen (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:08:11 107 Luc Turchi (Lux) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 0:10:04 108 Claudio Catania (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 20 pts 2 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 16 3 Aksel Nommela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling 13 4 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 6 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept 7 7 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 5 8 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 9 Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 2 10 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1

Mountain 1 (Cat 2) km. 47.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Wirtgen (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 2 3 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) km. 68.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Wirtgen (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 2 3 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 4:09:00 2 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:00:06 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:07 4 Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 0:00:08 5 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:10 6 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:00:11 7 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:12 8 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Aksel Nommela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:13 10 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:14 11 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 13 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:15 16 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 17 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 18 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:16 19 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:17 21 Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre 22 Andreas Hyldgaard Jepssen (Den) Team Veloconcept 23 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:18 24 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 26 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre 28 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 29 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:19 30 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 31 Gaeten Pons (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling 32 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 33 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 34 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:20 35 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 37 Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 38 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 39 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:21 40 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 41 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 42 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 43 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:22 45 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre 46 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 47 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 48 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 50 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 51 Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 52 Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 53 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 54 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 55 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Veloconcept 56 Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 57 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 58 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 59 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:24 60 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 61 Rasmus Guldhammer Poulsen (Den) Team Veloconcept 62 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:25 63 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 64 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 66 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 67 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 68 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:26 69 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 70 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling 72 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:27 73 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept 74 Mike Diener (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 75 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 76 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:28 77 Michael Reihs (Den) Team Veloconcept 78 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:29 79 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:00:30 80 Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling 81 Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 82 John Mandrysch (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling 83 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 0:00:31 84 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 85 Richard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 0:00:32 86 Nicolaj Steen (Den) Team Veloconcept 87 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 88 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:33 89 Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 90 Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 91 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:34 92 Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Team Veloconcept 93 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:36 94 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:37 95 Tom Vermeer (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch 96 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:40 97 Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Veloconcept 98 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:45 99 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:46 100 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:49 101 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:05 102 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:03:00 103 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:06:48 104 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:06:55 105 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:06:58 106 Tom Wirtgen (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:08:24 107 Luc Turchi (Lux) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 0:10:35 108 Claudio Catania (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch 0:10:58

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 20 pts 2 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 16 3 Aksel Nommela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling 13 4 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 6 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept 7 7 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 5 8 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 9 Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 2 10 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Wirtgen (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling 6 pts 2 Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 4 3 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 4:09:08 2 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:02 3 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:00:03 4 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:04 5 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Aksel Nommela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:05 7 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:06 8 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:08 10 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:09 11 Andreas Hyldgaard Jepssen (Den) Team Veloconcept 12 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:10 13 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 14 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:11 16 Gaeten Pons (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling 17 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 18 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 19 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:12 20 Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 21 Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 22 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 23 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:13 24 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:00:14 26 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 28 Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 29 Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 30 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 31 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 32 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Veloconcept 33 Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 34 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 35 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:17 36 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 37 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 39 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 40 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:18 41 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling 43 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept 0:00:19 44 Mike Diener (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 45 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:21 46 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:00:22 47 Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling 48 John Mandrysch (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling 49 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 0:00:23 50 Richard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 0:00:24 51 Nicolaj Steen (Den) Team Veloconcept 52 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 53 Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 0:00:25 54 Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 55 Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Team Veloconcept 0:00:26 56 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:28 57 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:32 58 Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Veloconcept 59 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:38 60 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:41 61 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:06:40 62 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:06:50 63 Tom Wirtgen (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:08:16 64 Luc Turchi (Lux) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 0:10:27 65 Claudio Catania (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch 0:10:50