Damien Gaudin (Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre) claimed the early race lead in the Skoda Tour of Luxembourg with a victory in Wednesday's two-kilometre prologue.

The Frenchman set the fastest mark on the short – though intermittently cobbled – course at exactly three minutes, topping BMC Racing's Greg Van Avermaet by one second and Jean-Pierre Drucker by four.

"I am pretty happy with my ride. I was not expecting anything coming into today's race, but it is a course that really suits me. It’s a bit disappointing that I am not in my best condition right now but I am happy with what I did, and we will see what happens over the next few days," said Van Avermaet.

Racing continues Thursday with a rolling 170km stage 1 from Luxembourg to Bascharage.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:03:00 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:01 3 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:00:04 4 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:05 5 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre 6 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:06 7 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:08 9 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 12 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:09 14 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 15 Tom Wirtgen (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling 16 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:10 17 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:11 19 Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 20 Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre 21 Aksel Nommela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling 22 Andreas Hyldgaard Jepssen (Den) Team Veloconcept 23 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:12 24 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 26 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre 28 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 29 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:13 30 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 31 Gaeten Pons (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling 32 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 33 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 34 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:14 35 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 37 Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 38 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 39 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:15 40 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 41 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 42 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 43 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 44 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 45 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:16 47 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre 48 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 49 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 51 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 52 Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 53 Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 54 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 55 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 56 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Veloconcept 57 Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 58 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 59 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 60 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:18 61 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 62 Rasmus Guldhammer Poulsen (Den) Team Veloconcept 63 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:19 64 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 65 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 67 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 68 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 69 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:20 70 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 71 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 72 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling 73 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:21 74 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept 75 Mike Diener (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 76 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 77 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:22 78 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre 79 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 80 Michael Reihs (Den) Team Veloconcept 81 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:23 82 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:00:24 83 Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling 84 Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 85 John Mandrysch (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling 86 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 0:00:25 87 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 88 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre 89 Luc Turchi (Lux) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 90 Richard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 0:00:26 91 Nicolaj Steen (Den) Team Veloconcept 92 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 93 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:27 94 Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 95 Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 96 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:28 97 Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Team Veloconcept 98 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:00:30 99 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 100 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:31 101 Tom Vermeer (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch 102 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:34 103 Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Veloconcept 104 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:39 105 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:40 106 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:43 107 Claudio Catania (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:48 108 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:59