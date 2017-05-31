Gaudin takes prologue in Luxembourg
Frenchman bests Van Avermaet and Drucker for race lead
Prologue: Luxembourg - Ville
Damien Gaudin (Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre) claimed the early race lead in the Skoda Tour of Luxembourg with a victory in Wednesday's two-kilometre prologue.
The Frenchman set the fastest mark on the short – though intermittently cobbled – course at exactly three minutes, topping BMC Racing's Greg Van Avermaet by one second and Jean-Pierre Drucker by four.
"I am pretty happy with my ride. I was not expecting anything coming into today's race, but it is a course that really suits me. It’s a bit disappointing that I am not in my best condition right now but I am happy with what I did, and we will see what happens over the next few days," said Van Avermaet.
Racing continues Thursday with a rolling 170km stage 1 from Luxembourg to Bascharage.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:03:00
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:05
|5
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|6
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:06
|7
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:08
|9
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|12
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:09
|14
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|15
|Tom Wirtgen (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
|16
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:10
|17
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:11
|19
|Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|20
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre
|21
|Aksel Nommela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
|22
|Andreas Hyldgaard Jepssen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|23
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:12
|24
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|26
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|28
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:13
|30
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|31
|Gaeten Pons (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
|32
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|33
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|34
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|35
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|37
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|38
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|39
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:15
|40
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|41
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|42
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|43
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|44
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|45
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:16
|47
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|48
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|49
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|51
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|52
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|53
|Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|54
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|55
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|56
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|57
|Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|58
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|59
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|60
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:18
|61
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|62
|Rasmus Guldhammer Poulsen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|63
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:19
|64
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|65
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|67
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|69
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:20
|70
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|71
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|72
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|73
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:21
|74
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept
|75
|Mike Diener (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|76
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|77
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:22
|78
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|79
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|80
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Veloconcept
|81
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:23
|82
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:24
|83
|Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|84
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|85
|John Mandrysch (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|86
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:00:25
|87
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|88
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|89
|Luc Turchi (Lux) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|90
|Richard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:00:26
|91
|Nicolaj Steen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|92
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|93
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:27
|94
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|95
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|96
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:28
|97
|Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Team Veloconcept
|98
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:30
|99
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|100
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:31
|101
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch
|102
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:34
|103
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Veloconcept
|104
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:39
|105
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:40
|106
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:43
|107
|Claudio Catania (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:48
|108
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:59
