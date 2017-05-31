Trending

Gaudin takes prologue in Luxembourg

Frenchman bests Van Avermaet and Drucker for race lead

Damien Gaudin (Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre) continued his good 2017 season with the prologue victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sander Cordeel (Veranda's Willems Crelan)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Dries De Bondt (Veranda's Willems Crelan)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Sébastien Delfosse (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Raphael Freienstein (Team Lotto - Kern Haus)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Hugo Hofstetter (Cofidis, Solutions Credits)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Arnold Jeannesson (Fortuneo - Vital Concept)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Yuma Koishi (Nippo - Vini Fantini)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Wesley Kreder (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
John Mandrysch (Leopard Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Aksel Nommela (Leopard Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Gaeten Pons (Leopard Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rasmus Guldhammer Poulsen (Team Veloconcept)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo - Vital Concept)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Stijn Steels (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Loic Chetout (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Martijn Budding (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Bob Jungels was a guest at his home race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Tim Ariesen (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Giacomo Berlato (Nippo - Vini Fantini)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Best young rider Piet Allegaert (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Race leader Damien Gaudin (Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jean-Pierre Drucker in the KOM jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) riding to second place

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nathan Van Hooydonck was 11th on his BMC Racing debut

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michael Schar (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Floris Gerts (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Martin Elmiger (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) making his return to racing and placing second

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Damien Gaudin (Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre) on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Damien Gaudin (Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre) claimed the early race lead in the Skoda Tour of Luxembourg with a victory in Wednesday's two-kilometre prologue.

The Frenchman set the fastest mark on the short – though intermittently cobbled – course at exactly three minutes, topping BMC Racing's Greg Van Avermaet by one second and Jean-Pierre Drucker by four.

"I am pretty happy with my ride. I was not expecting anything coming into today's race, but it is a course that really suits me. It’s a bit disappointing that I am not in my best condition right now but I am happy with what I did, and we will see what happens over the next few days," said Van Avermaet.

Racing continues Thursday with a rolling 170km stage 1 from Luxembourg to Bascharage.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre0:03:00
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
4Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:05
5Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
6Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:06
7Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:08
9Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
12Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
13Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:09
14Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
15Tom Wirtgen (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
16Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:10
17Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:11
19Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
20Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee de Terre
21Aksel Nommela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
22Andreas Hyldgaard Jepssen (Den) Team Veloconcept
23Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:12
24Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
25Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
26Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
27Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
28Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
29Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:13
30Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
31Gaeten Pons (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
32Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
33Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
34Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:14
35Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
37Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
38Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
39Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:15
40Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
41Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
42Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
43Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
44Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
45Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:16
47Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
48Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
49Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
51Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
52Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
53Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
54Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
55Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
56Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Veloconcept
57Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
58Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
59Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
60Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:18
61Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
62Rasmus Guldhammer Poulsen (Den) Team Veloconcept
63Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:19
64Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
65Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
67Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
68Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
69Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:20
70Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
71Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
73Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:21
74Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept
75Mike Diener (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
76Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
77Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:22
78Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
79Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
80Michael Reihs (Den) Team Veloconcept
81Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:23
82Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:24
83Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
84Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
85John Mandrysch (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
86Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:00:25
87Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
88Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
89Luc Turchi (Lux) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
90Richard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:00:26
91Nicolaj Steen (Den) Team Veloconcept
92Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
93Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:27
94Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
95Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
96Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:28
97Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Team Veloconcept
98Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:30
99Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
100Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:31
101Tom Vermeer (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch
102Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:34
103Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Veloconcept
104Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:39
105Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:40
106Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:43
107Claudio Catania (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:48
108Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:59

