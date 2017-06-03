Image 1 of 13 Anthony Perez wins stage 3 at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 13 Greg Van Avermaet in yellow after stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 13 Maxime Farazijn at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 13 Greg Van Avermaet on the Tour de Luxembourg podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 13 Greg Van Avermaet celebrating his race lead of at Tour de Luxembourg lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 13 Greg Van Avermaet consolidating the jerseys after stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 13 Brice Feillu in the mountains jersey at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 13 Anthony Perez after his Tour de Luxembourg stage 3 win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 13 Greg Van Avermaet at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 13 Jean-Pierre Drucker handed the yellow jersey to BMC teammate Greg Van Avermaet after stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 13 Anthony Perez celebrates his Tour de Luxembourg stage win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 13 Greg Van Avermaet and Jean-Pierre Drucker at the start of stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 13 BMC at the front of the Tour de Luxembourg peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cofidis' Anthony Perez nabbed stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg on Saturday, sprinting the victory on an uphill finish at Wiltz-Diekirch ahead of BMC's Greg Van Avermaet.

A four-man escape was brought back in the closing kilometres, putting the stage win into play for the pack. Van Avermaet led into the finale, but Perez surged past to take the stage win ahead of him, with Xandro Meurisse taking third.

Despite missing out on the stage win, Van Avermaet pulled on the race leader's jersey, taking over atop the GC leaderboard from BMC teammate Jean-Pierre Drucker, who finished over a minute back and dropped out of the top 10.

Van Avermaet was frustrated to settle for second on the stage, but tipped his cap to Perez.

"When you lose a race you always have to think about what you did right and what you did wrong. I am not really happy about coming second today," the Belgian said.

"The only thing I can say is that maybe I went a little too early and was a bit too confident. When [Anthony] Perez came next to me, I didn't have the power to keep him on my line. For sure I am not at 100 per cent yet, and it is normal that sometimes you get beaten. It was a really good finish for me, and I was pretty confident that I could do it but you have to admit when someone does a better job than you."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:58:16 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:01 5 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 6 Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Veloconcept 7 Rasmus Poulsen (Den) Team Veloconcept 8 Huub Duyn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 9 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Julien Loubet (Fra) Armée de Terre 11 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armée de Terre 14 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:09 16 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:10 17 Raffael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 18 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 19 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 21 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 22 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 23 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 24 Nicolaj Steen (Den) Team Veloconcept 0:00:17 25 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 27 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:20 28 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:22 29 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armée de Terre 0:00:23 30 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 31 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:29 32 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:37 33 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:41 34 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:00 36 Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 0:01:02 37 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 38 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:19 39 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:01:21 40 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:02:10 41 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:13 42 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:22 43 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armée de Terre 44 Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:03:03 45 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:09 46 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:14 47 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:03:26 48 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 49 Tom Vermeer (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch 0:03:31 50 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:59 51 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 52 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 53 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:30 54 Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:06:00 55 Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 56 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 57 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 58 Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling 59 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 60 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 61 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 62 Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 63 Krisztián Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch 64 Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 65 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 66 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 67 Michael Reihs (Den) Team Veloconcept 68 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Veloconcept 69 Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Team Veloconcept 70 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 71 Fabien Canal (Fra) Armée de Terre 72 Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 73 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 74 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:06:06 75 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:08:55 76 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 77 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 78 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 79 John Mandrysch (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 80 Andreas Hyldgaard Jeppesen (Den) Team Veloconcept 81 Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 82 Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 83 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 84 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 85 Richard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 86 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 87 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 88 Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling 89 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 90 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:03 91 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 92 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:09:04 93 Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 94 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:06 95 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armée de Terre 0:09:14 96 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armée de Terre 97 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armée de Terre 98 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 0:12:14 99 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 100 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept 101 Mike Diener (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 102 Luc Turchi (Lux) Team Lotto - Kern Haus 0:16:55 DNF Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Claudio Catania (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch DNF Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini