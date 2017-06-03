Trending

Perez claims stage 3 in Luxembourg

Van Avermaet takes race lead

Cofidis' Anthony Perez nabbed stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg on Saturday, sprinting the victory on an uphill finish at Wiltz-Diekirch ahead of BMC's Greg Van Avermaet.

A four-man escape was brought back in the closing kilometres, putting the stage win into play for the pack. Van Avermaet led into the finale, but Perez surged past to take the stage win ahead of him, with Xandro Meurisse taking third.

Despite missing out on the stage win, Van Avermaet pulled on the race leader's jersey, taking over atop the GC leaderboard from BMC teammate Jean-Pierre Drucker, who finished over a minute back and dropped out of the top 10.

Van Avermaet was frustrated to settle for second on the stage, but tipped his cap to Perez.

"When you lose a race you always have to think about what you did right and what you did wrong. I am not really happy about coming second today," the Belgian said.

"The only thing I can say is that maybe I went a little too early and was a bit too confident. When [Anthony] Perez came next to me, I didn't have the power to keep him on my line. For sure I am not at 100 per cent yet, and it is normal that sometimes you get beaten. It was a really good finish for me, and I was pretty confident that I could do it but you have to admit when someone does a better job than you."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:58:16
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:01
5Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
6Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Veloconcept
7Rasmus Poulsen (Den) Team Veloconcept
8Huub Duyn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
9Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Julien Loubet (Fra) Armée de Terre
11Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armée de Terre
14Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:09
16Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:10
17Raffael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
18Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
19Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
20Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
21Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
22Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
23Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
24Nicolaj Steen (Den) Team Veloconcept0:00:17
25Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
27Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:20
28Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:22
29Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armée de Terre0:00:23
30Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:29
32Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:37
33Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:41
34Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:00
36Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:02
37Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
38Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:19
39Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:01:21
40Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:02:10
41Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:13
42Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:22
43Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armée de Terre
44Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:03:03
45Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:09
46Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:14
47Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:03:26
48Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
49Tom Vermeer (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch0:03:31
50Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:59
51Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
52Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
53Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:30
54Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:06:00
55Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
56Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
57Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
58Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
59Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
60Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
61Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
62Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
63Krisztián Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
64Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
65Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
66Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
67Michael Reihs (Den) Team Veloconcept
68Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Veloconcept
69Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Team Veloconcept
70Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
71Fabien Canal (Fra) Armée de Terre
72Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
73Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
74Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling0:06:06
75Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:08:55
76Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
77Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
78Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
79John Mandrysch (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
80Andreas Hyldgaard Jeppesen (Den) Team Veloconcept
81Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
82Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
83Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
84Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
85Richard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
86Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
87Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
88Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
89Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
90Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:03
91Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:09:04
93Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
94Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:06
95Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armée de Terre0:09:14
96Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armée de Terre
97Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armée de Terre
98Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:12:14
99Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
100Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept
101Mike Diener (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
102Luc Turchi (Lux) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:16:55
DNFLoic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAndrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFClaudio Catania (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFRiccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team13:41:52
2Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:22
3Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armée de Terre0:00:23
4Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Huub Duyn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:26
6Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:28
7Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Raffael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:00:29
9Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:30
10Julien Loubet (Fra) Armée de Terre
11Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:31
12Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:33
13Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:34
14Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:35
15Rasmus Poulsen (Den) Team Veloconcept0:00:36
16Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:37
17Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:39
18Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:40
19Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
20Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:41
21Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Veloconcept0:00:48
22Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:50
23Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:55
24Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:56
25Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:57
26Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:58
27Nicolaj Steen (Den) Team Veloconcept0:01:00
28Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:04
29Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
30Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:10
31Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:12
32Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:20
33Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:26
34Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
35Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:33
36Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
37Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:54
38Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armée de Terre0:02:19
39Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:47
40Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:55
41Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:33
42Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:03:34
43Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:53
44Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:04:05
45Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:39
46Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:14
47Tom Vermeer (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch0:05:42
48Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:05:53
49Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:06:20
50Fabien Canal (Fra) Armée de Terre0:06:28
51Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Veloconcept0:06:34
52Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:09:10
53Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
54Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:09:20
55Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:09:36
56Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:09:37
57Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:09:41
58Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:10:01
59Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling0:10:42
60Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling0:10:48
61Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armée de Terre0:10:51
62Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:00
63Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:24
64Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:33
65Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
66Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:34
67Michael Reihs (Den) Team Veloconcept0:12:44
68Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling0:12:46
69Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:12:56
70Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:14:33
71Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:15:26
72Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
73Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:15:41
74Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:48
75Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:27
76Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
77Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Team Veloconcept0:18:13
78Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:18:24
79Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
80Krisztián Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch0:18:25
81Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:18:26
82Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:18:28
83Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:18:31
84Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:18:33
85Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept0:18:57
86Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:19:01
87Andreas Hyldgaard Jeppesen (Den) Team Veloconcept0:21:13
88Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:14
89Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armée de Terre0:21:21
90John Mandrysch (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:21:26
91Richard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:21:28
92Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:21:29
93Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
94Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:30
95Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:21:36
96Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:21:38
97Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:23:56
98Mike Diener (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:24:42
99Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling0:26:31
100Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armée de Terre0:28:03
101Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armée de Terre0:28:13
102Luc Turchi (Lux) Team Lotto - Kern Haus0:46:33

 

