Perez claims stage 3 in Luxembourg
Van Avermaet takes race lead
Stage 3: Eschweiler (Wiltz) - Diekirch
Cofidis' Anthony Perez nabbed stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg on Saturday, sprinting the victory on an uphill finish at Wiltz-Diekirch ahead of BMC's Greg Van Avermaet.
Related Articles
A four-man escape was brought back in the closing kilometres, putting the stage win into play for the pack. Van Avermaet led into the finale, but Perez surged past to take the stage win ahead of him, with Xandro Meurisse taking third.
Despite missing out on the stage win, Van Avermaet pulled on the race leader's jersey, taking over atop the GC leaderboard from BMC teammate Jean-Pierre Drucker, who finished over a minute back and dropped out of the top 10.
Van Avermaet was frustrated to settle for second on the stage, but tipped his cap to Perez.
"When you lose a race you always have to think about what you did right and what you did wrong. I am not really happy about coming second today," the Belgian said.
"The only thing I can say is that maybe I went a little too early and was a bit too confident. When [Anthony] Perez came next to me, I didn't have the power to keep him on my line. For sure I am not at 100 per cent yet, and it is normal that sometimes you get beaten. It was a really good finish for me, and I was pretty confident that I could do it but you have to admit when someone does a better job than you."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:58:16
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:01
|5
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|6
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Veloconcept
|7
|Rasmus Poulsen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|8
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|9
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Armée de Terre
|11
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armée de Terre
|14
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:09
|16
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:10
|17
|Raffael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|18
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|19
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|21
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|22
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|23
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|24
|Nicolaj Steen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|0:00:17
|25
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|27
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:20
|28
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|29
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:00:23
|30
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:29
|32
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:37
|33
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:41
|34
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:00
|36
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:02
|37
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|38
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:19
|39
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:21
|40
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:02:10
|41
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:13
|42
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:22
|43
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armée de Terre
|44
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:03:03
|45
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:09
|46
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:14
|47
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:03:26
|48
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|49
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:03:31
|50
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:59
|51
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|52
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|53
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:30
|54
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:00
|55
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|56
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|57
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|58
|Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|59
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|60
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|61
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|62
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|63
|Krisztián Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
|64
|Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|65
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|66
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|67
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Veloconcept
|68
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|69
|Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Team Veloconcept
|70
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|71
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Armée de Terre
|72
|Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|73
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|74
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:06:06
|75
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:08:55
|76
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|77
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|78
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|79
|John Mandrysch (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|80
|Andreas Hyldgaard Jeppesen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|81
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|82
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|83
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|84
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Richard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|86
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|87
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|88
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
|89
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|90
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:03
|91
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:09:04
|93
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|94
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:06
|95
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:09:14
|96
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armée de Terre
|97
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armée de Terre
|98
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:12:14
|99
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|100
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept
|101
|Mike Diener (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|102
|Luc Turchi (Lux) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:16:55
|DNF
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Claudio Catania (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13:41:52
|2
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:22
|3
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:00:23
|4
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:26
|6
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:28
|7
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Raffael Freienstein (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:00:29
|9
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:30
|10
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Armée de Terre
|11
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:31
|12
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:33
|13
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:34
|14
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:35
|15
|Rasmus Poulsen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|0:00:36
|16
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:37
|17
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:39
|18
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:40
|19
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|21
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Veloconcept
|0:00:48
|22
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:50
|23
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:55
|24
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:56
|25
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:57
|26
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|27
|Nicolaj Steen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|0:01:00
|28
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:04
|29
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|30
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:10
|31
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:12
|32
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:20
|33
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:26
|34
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:33
|36
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:54
|38
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:02:19
|39
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:47
|40
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:55
|41
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:33
|42
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:03:34
|43
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:53
|44
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:04:05
|45
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:39
|46
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:14
|47
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:05:42
|48
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:05:53
|49
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:06:20
|50
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:06:28
|51
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|0:06:34
|52
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:09:10
|53
|Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|54
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:09:20
|55
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:09:36
|56
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:09:37
|57
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:09:41
|58
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:10:01
|59
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:10:42
|60
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:10:48
|61
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:10:51
|62
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:00
|63
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:24
|64
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:33
|65
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|66
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:34
|67
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Veloconcept
|0:12:44
|68
|Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:12:46
|69
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:12:56
|70
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:14:33
|71
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:15:26
|72
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|73
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:15:41
|74
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:48
|75
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:27
|76
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|77
|Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Den) Team Veloconcept
|0:18:13
|78
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:24
|79
|Jan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|80
|Krisztián Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:18:25
|81
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:18:26
|82
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:18:28
|83
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:18:31
|84
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:18:33
|85
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Team Veloconcept
|0:18:57
|86
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:19:01
|87
|Andreas Hyldgaard Jeppesen (Den) Team Veloconcept
|0:21:13
|88
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:14
|89
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:21:21
|90
|John Mandrysch (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:21:26
|91
|Richard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:21:28
|92
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:21:29
|93
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|94
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:30
|95
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:21:36
|96
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:21:38
|97
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:23:56
|98
|Mike Diener (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:24:42
|99
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:26:31
|100
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:28:03
|101
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:28:13
|102
|Luc Turchi (Lux) Team Lotto - Kern Haus
|0:46:33
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy