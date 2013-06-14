Nizzolo wins stage 2 at Tour of Luxembourg
Kump and Martens round out top three
Stage 2: Shifflange - Walferdange
Giacomo Nizzolo won the second stage in the Tour of Luxembourg. The Radioshack-Leopard rider beat Saxo Tinkoff's Marko Kump and Blanco's Paul Martens in a sprint.
Jonathan Hivert (Sojasun) is the new race leader. He finished in the first group of 25 riders and takes the yellow jersey off his teammate Jimmy Engoulvent.
The break of the day in the 173-kilometre long stage was formed after 20 kilometres and featured Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), Europcar's Sebastien Turgot and Mattia Pozzo of Vini Fantini. The three were a strong collective, but Thomas de Gendt was the strongest when he continued on his own in the final. The Belgian number three of last year's Giro decided last minute to come to Luxembourg for some extra race days after he abandoned the Criterium du Dauphiné. He plans on leaving the Tour of Luxembourg tonight.
In the penultimate lap around Walferdange, De Gendt was caught by a thinned out peloton. Yellow jersey wearer Engoulvent had trouble following the peloton on the hard climbs and lost many minutes.
The final lap saw several attacks by Radioshack-Leopard's Jan Bakelants among others, but the stage finished with a bunch kick of a 25-rider strong first group. Nizzolo jumped from Kump's wheel and won the second stage by over a bike length. It's his first season victory.
"This was a collective victory, one for the team like it usually is in cycling," a smiling winner told Cyclingnews. "We had discussed this morning that if I would survive the climbs today, it would be for me."
"I felt good after the Giro and this is my last race before the break. I am very motivated." Nizzolo was unlucky in yesterday's sprint. In the final corner another rider hit his derailleur which broke off. "That's cycling, it happens," he said.
Radioshack won the overall classification in the last two years with Jakob Fuglsang and Linus Gerdemann. The Tour of Luxembourg is an important objective for the Luxembourg-based team. "Bob Jungels, who is from around here, is obviously very motivated. We also have Jan Bakelants who is in great shape. We have two cards to play for tomorrow," Nizzolo said.
Engoulvent lost 12 minutes and saw the yellow jersey pass over to his Sojasun teammate Hivert. "The course turned out harder than we had expected," Hivert told Cyclingnews. "It was too hard for Jimmy but we are used to that. It happened the other years, too, when he won the prologue and then also the jersey moved on to a teammate," Hivert said.
"We have never won the general classification though, so that's a goal. I think I can do well in tomorrow's stage. In 2012 I was fourth in the final overall. This year is my best season so far. I won great races, but I never won a stage race in my career."
The same goes for the Sojasun team in Luxembourg. "The team has won stages and many podium spots in this event but never the yellow jersey in Luxembourg-City. We will try to control the race tomorrow, watch the other teams but it will not be easy. Our goal is to keep this jersey," Hivert said.
The Saturday stage is traditionally the hardest stage in the five-day event. The overall classification will be shaped in the 178.8-kilometre long stage between Eschweiler and Diekirch.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|4:10:24
|2
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|8
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|9
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|13
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|15
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|16
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|17
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|19
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|20
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|23
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:15
|27
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:25
|29
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|31
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|32
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|34
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|35
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|36
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|39
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|40
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|41
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange-Losch
|42
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|43
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|44
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|45
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|46
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|47
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|49
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|51
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:35
|52
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:46
|53
|Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|54
|Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:57
|55
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|56
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|57
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|58
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|59
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:01:25
|60
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|61
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|64
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:01:50
|66
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|67
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:07
|68
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|69
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:56
|70
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:05:58
|71
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|72
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|73
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:23
|74
|Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Team Differdange-Losch
|75
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:09:07
|77
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|78
|Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange-Losch
|0:09:18
|79
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|80
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|81
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|82
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|83
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange-Losch
|84
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|85
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|86
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|88
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|89
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|90
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|94
|César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange-Losch
|95
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
|96
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|98
|Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
|99
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|100
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|101
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|102
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|103
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|104
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|105
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|106
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch
|0:10:31
|107
|Joël Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
|108
|Ralph Diseviscourt (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:12:45
|109
|Mike Diener (Lux) Luxembourg
|110
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg
|111
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|112
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|113
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange-Losch
|114
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|115
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|116
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
|117
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Team Differdange-Losch
|118
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|119
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|120
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|121
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|122
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|123
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|125
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|126
|Jérôme Theis (Lux) Luxembourg
|127
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|4
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|2
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|pts
|2
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|3
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|5
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|6
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|7
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|5
|8
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|3
|9
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|10
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RadioShack Leopard
|12:31:12
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|IAM Cycling
|5
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:15
|6
|Sojasun
|0:00:25
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Team Europcar
|9
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:00:50
|10
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:00
|11
|Colombia
|0:01:15
|12
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:40
|13
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:47
|14
|Katusha
|0:05:32
|15
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:10:29
|16
|Team Létzebuerg
|0:12:05
|17
|Team Differdange-Losch
|0:17:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|8:54:57
|2
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:05
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:06
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|8
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|9
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:09
|10
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:11
|12
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|13
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:12
|14
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|15
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:14
|17
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:15
|18
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:16
|19
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:17
|21
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|22
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:20
|24
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:00:23
|25
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|26
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:26
|27
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:28
|28
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:31
|29
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:36
|30
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:00:37
|31
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:38
|33
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:39
|34
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange-Losch
|0:00:40
|35
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|36
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|38
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|39
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:00:42
|40
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:43
|41
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:00:44
|42
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|43
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:00:45
|44
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|45
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:00:46
|46
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:47
|47
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:48
|48
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:49
|49
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:51
|50
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:00:52
|51
|Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:55
|52
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:10
|53
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:11
|54
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|55
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:13
|56
|Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:01:17
|57
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:21
|58
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:01:25
|59
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|60
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:38
|61
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:40
|62
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:41
|63
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:01:59
|64
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:30
|65
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:39
|66
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:04:38
|67
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:04:41
|68
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:57
|69
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:57
|70
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:06:11
|71
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:06:19
|72
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|0:06:23
|73
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:41
|74
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:50
|75
|Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Team Differdange-Losch
|0:07:52
|76
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:09:27
|77
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:29
|78
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:30
|79
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:09:33
|80
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:09:34
|81
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:09:35
|82
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
|83
|Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange-Losch
|0:09:36
|84
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|85
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|0:09:37
|86
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:38
|87
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:39
|88
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:09:40
|89
|César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange-Losch
|0:09:42
|90
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange-Losch
|0:09:48
|91
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|92
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:09:50
|93
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|94
|Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
|0:09:56
|95
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:58
|96
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:00
|97
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:10:03
|98
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:10:04
|99
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:10:11
|100
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:10:14
|101
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:19
|102
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|0:10:22
|103
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:46
|105
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|0:10:47
|106
|Joël Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:10:56
|107
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch
|0:11:05
|108
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|0:12:44
|109
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|0:12:52
|110
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:12:53
|111
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:12:55
|112
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:58
|113
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:13:06
|114
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:13:07
|115
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:13:08
|116
|Ralph Diseviscourt (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:13:11
|117
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange-Losch
|0:13:13
|118
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:13:15
|119
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:13:17
|120
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Team Differdange-Losch
|0:13:29
|121
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|0:13:35
|122
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:45
|123
|Jérôme Theis (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:13:53
|124
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:14:29
|125
|Mike Diener (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:14:41
|126
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:01
|127
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:20:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|23
|pts
|2
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|21
|3
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|18
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|5
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|6
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch
|6
|7
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|3
|8
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|9
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|10
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|1
|11
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|12
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|pts
|2
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|20
|3
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|4
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|16
|5
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13
|6
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|7
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|8
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|9
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|10
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|9
|11
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|12
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|13
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|5
|14
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|5
|15
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|3
|16
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|17
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|18
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|2
|19
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|20
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|8:54:59
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:04
|3
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:09
|4
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:12
|5
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:13
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:14
|7
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|8
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:34
|9
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:36
|10
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:37
|11
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:00:44
|12
|Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:01:15
|13
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:01:23
|14
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|15
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:38
|16
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:01:57
|17
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:04:36
|18
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:04:39
|19
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:06:09
|20
|Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Team Differdange-Losch
|0:07:50
|21
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:27
|22
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:09:31
|23
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:09:33
|24
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
|25
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:37
|26
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:09:38
|27
|César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange-Losch
|0:09:40
|28
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange-Losch
|0:09:46
|29
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:56
|30
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:10:01
|31
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:10:02
|32
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:10:12
|33
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|0:10:20
|34
|Joël Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:10:54
|35
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch
|0:11:03
|36
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:12:51
|37
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:56
|38
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:13:06
|39
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange-Losch
|0:13:11
|40
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:13:13
|41
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:13:15
|42
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|0:13:33
|43
|Jérôme Theis (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:13:51
|44
|Mike Diener (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:14:39
|45
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:20:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|IAM Cycling
|26:45:08
|2
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycl
|0:00:01
|4
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:00:14
|5
|Sojasun
|6
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:36
|7
|Cofidis,Solutions Credit
|0:00:39
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:00:43
|9
|Vini Fantini-Selle Itali
|0:01:23
|10
|Mtn-Qhubeka
|0:01:29
|11
|Colombia
|0:01:53
|12
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:01
|13
|Euskatel Euskadi
|0:03:13
|14
|Katusha
|0:05:53
|15
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:10:38
|16
|Team Létzebuerg
|0:12:34
|17
|Team Differdange-Losch
|0:17:42
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy