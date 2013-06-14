Giacomo Nizzolo won the second stage in the Tour of Luxembourg. The Radioshack-Leopard rider beat Saxo Tinkoff's Marko Kump and Blanco's Paul Martens in a sprint.

Jonathan Hivert (Sojasun) is the new race leader. He finished in the first group of 25 riders and takes the yellow jersey off his teammate Jimmy Engoulvent.

The break of the day in the 173-kilometre long stage was formed after 20 kilometres and featured Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), Europcar's Sebastien Turgot and Mattia Pozzo of Vini Fantini. The three were a strong collective, but Thomas de Gendt was the strongest when he continued on his own in the final. The Belgian number three of last year's Giro decided last minute to come to Luxembourg for some extra race days after he abandoned the Criterium du Dauphiné. He plans on leaving the Tour of Luxembourg tonight.

In the penultimate lap around Walferdange, De Gendt was caught by a thinned out peloton. Yellow jersey wearer Engoulvent had trouble following the peloton on the hard climbs and lost many minutes.

The final lap saw several attacks by Radioshack-Leopard's Jan Bakelants among others, but the stage finished with a bunch kick of a 25-rider strong first group. Nizzolo jumped from Kump's wheel and won the second stage by over a bike length. It's his first season victory.

"This was a collective victory, one for the team like it usually is in cycling," a smiling winner told Cyclingnews. "We had discussed this morning that if I would survive the climbs today, it would be for me."

"I felt good after the Giro and this is my last race before the break. I am very motivated." Nizzolo was unlucky in yesterday's sprint. In the final corner another rider hit his derailleur which broke off. "That's cycling, it happens," he said.

Radioshack won the overall classification in the last two years with Jakob Fuglsang and Linus Gerdemann. The Tour of Luxembourg is an important objective for the Luxembourg-based team. "Bob Jungels, who is from around here, is obviously very motivated. We also have Jan Bakelants who is in great shape. We have two cards to play for tomorrow," Nizzolo said.

Engoulvent lost 12 minutes and saw the yellow jersey pass over to his Sojasun teammate Hivert. "The course turned out harder than we had expected," Hivert told Cyclingnews. "It was too hard for Jimmy but we are used to that. It happened the other years, too, when he won the prologue and then also the jersey moved on to a teammate," Hivert said.

"We have never won the general classification though, so that's a goal. I think I can do well in tomorrow's stage. In 2012 I was fourth in the final overall. This year is my best season so far. I won great races, but I never won a stage race in my career."

The same goes for the Sojasun team in Luxembourg. "The team has won stages and many podium spots in this event but never the yellow jersey in Luxembourg-City. We will try to control the race tomorrow, watch the other teams but it will not be easy. Our goal is to keep this jersey," Hivert said.

The Saturday stage is traditionally the hardest stage in the five-day event. The overall classification will be shaped in the 178.8-kilometre long stage between Eschweiler and Diekirch.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 4:10:24 2 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 7 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 8 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 9 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 12 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 13 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 15 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 16 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 17 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 18 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 19 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 20 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 22 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 23 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 25 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 26 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:15 27 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:25 29 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 31 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 32 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 34 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 35 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 36 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun 39 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 41 Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange-Losch 42 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 43 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 44 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 45 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 46 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 47 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 49 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 51 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:35 52 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:46 53 Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty 54 Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg 0:00:57 55 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 56 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 57 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 58 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 59 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:01:25 60 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 61 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 63 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 64 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg 0:01:50 66 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 67 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:07 68 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 69 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:56 70 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:05:58 71 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 72 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 73 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:23 74 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Team Differdange-Losch 75 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:09:07 77 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 78 Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange-Losch 0:09:18 79 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 80 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 81 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 82 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 83 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange-Losch 84 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 85 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 86 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 87 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 88 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 89 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 90 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 94 César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange-Losch 95 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg 96 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 97 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 98 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 99 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 100 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 101 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 102 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 103 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 104 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 105 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 106 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch 0:10:31 107 Joël Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg 108 Ralph Diseviscourt (Lux) Luxembourg 0:12:45 109 Mike Diener (Lux) Luxembourg 110 Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg 111 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 112 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 113 Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange-Losch 114 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 115 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 116 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun 117 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Team Differdange-Losch 118 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 119 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 120 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 121 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 122 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 123 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 124 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 125 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi 126 Jérôme Theis (Lux) Luxembourg 127 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Ramon Carretero (Pan) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia

Mountain 1 - 32.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 2 4 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 1

Mountain 2 - 51.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 3 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 1

Mountain 3 - 56.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 4 - 67km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 3 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun 1

Mountain 5 - 131km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 6 - 139.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 2 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 20 pts 2 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 3 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 13 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 5 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 6 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 7 7 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 5 8 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 3 9 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 10 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 RadioShack Leopard 12:31:12 2 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 IAM Cycling 5 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:15 6 Sojasun 0:00:25 7 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Team Europcar 9 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:00:50 10 MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:00 11 Colombia 0:01:15 12 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:40 13 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:47 14 Katusha 0:05:32 15 Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:10:29 16 Team Létzebuerg 0:12:05 17 Team Differdange-Losch 0:17:06

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 8:54:57 2 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:02 3 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:03 4 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:05 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:06 6 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:07 8 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:08 9 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:09 10 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 11 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:11 12 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 13 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:12 14 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 15 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:14 17 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 0:00:15 18 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:16 19 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:17 21 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:18 22 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:20 24 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:00:23 25 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 26 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:00:26 27 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:28 28 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:31 29 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:36 30 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:00:37 31 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:38 33 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:39 34 Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange-Losch 0:00:40 35 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 36 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 38 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 39 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:00:42 40 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:43 41 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:00:44 42 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun 43 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:00:45 44 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 45 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:00:46 46 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:47 47 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:48 48 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:49 49 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:51 50 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:00:52 51 Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:00:55 52 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:10 53 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:11 54 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 55 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:13 56 Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg 0:01:17 57 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:21 58 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:01:25 59 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:32 60 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:38 61 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:40 62 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:41 63 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg 0:01:59 64 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:30 65 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:39 66 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:04:38 67 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:04:41 68 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:57 69 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:57 70 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:06:11 71 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:06:19 72 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 0:06:23 73 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:41 74 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:50 75 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Team Differdange-Losch 0:07:52 76 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:09:27 77 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:29 78 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:09:30 79 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:09:33 80 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:09:34 81 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:09:35 82 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg 83 Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange-Losch 0:09:36 84 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 85 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 0:09:37 86 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:38 87 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:39 88 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:09:40 89 César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange-Losch 0:09:42 90 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange-Losch 0:09:48 91 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 92 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:09:50 93 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 94 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 0:09:56 95 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:58 96 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:00 97 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:10:03 98 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:10:04 99 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:10:11 100 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:10:14 101 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:19 102 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 0:10:22 103 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 104 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:10:46 105 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 0:10:47 106 Joël Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg 0:10:56 107 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch 0:11:05 108 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 0:12:44 109 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 0:12:52 110 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun 0:12:53 111 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 0:12:55 112 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:58 113 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:13:06 114 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:13:07 115 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:13:08 116 Ralph Diseviscourt (Lux) Luxembourg 0:13:11 117 Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange-Losch 0:13:13 118 Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg 0:13:15 119 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:13:17 120 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Team Differdange-Losch 0:13:29 121 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 0:13:35 122 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:13:45 123 Jérôme Theis (Lux) Luxembourg 0:13:53 124 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:14:29 125 Mike Diener (Lux) Luxembourg 0:14:41 126 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:01 127 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:20:33

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 23 pts 2 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 21 3 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 18 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 5 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 10 6 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch 6 7 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 3 8 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 2 9 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 1 10 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 1 11 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 1 12 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 20 pts 2 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 20 3 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 4 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 16 5 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 13 6 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 7 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 8 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 11 9 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 10 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 9 11 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 7 12 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 13 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 5 14 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 5 15 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 3 16 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 17 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 18 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 2 19 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 20 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 8:54:59 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:04 3 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:09 4 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:12 5 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 0:00:13 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:14 7 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 8 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:34 9 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:36 10 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:37 11 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:00:44 12 Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg 0:01:15 13 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:01:23 14 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:30 15 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:38 16 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg 0:01:57 17 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:04:36 18 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:04:39 19 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:06:09 20 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Team Differdange-Losch 0:07:50 21 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:27 22 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:09:31 23 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:09:33 24 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg 25 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:37 26 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:09:38 27 César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange-Losch 0:09:40 28 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange-Losch 0:09:46 29 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:56 30 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:10:01 31 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:10:02 32 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:10:12 33 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 0:10:20 34 Joël Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg 0:10:54 35 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch 0:11:03 36 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun 0:12:51 37 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:56 38 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:13:06 39 Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange-Losch 0:13:11 40 Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg 0:13:13 41 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:13:15 42 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 0:13:33 43 Jérôme Theis (Lux) Luxembourg 0:13:51 44 Mike Diener (Lux) Luxembourg 0:14:39 45 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:20:31