Nizzolo wins stage 2 at Tour of Luxembourg

Kump and Martens round out top three

Giacomo Nizzolo won the second stage in the Tour of Luxembourg. The Radioshack-Leopard rider beat Saxo Tinkoff's Marko Kump and Blanco's Paul Martens in a sprint.

Jonathan Hivert (Sojasun) is the new race leader. He finished in the first group of 25 riders and takes the yellow jersey off his teammate Jimmy Engoulvent.

The break of the day in the 173-kilometre long stage was formed after 20 kilometres and featured Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), Europcar's Sebastien Turgot and Mattia Pozzo of Vini Fantini. The three were a strong collective, but Thomas de Gendt was the strongest when he continued on his own in the final. The Belgian number three of last year's Giro decided last minute to come to Luxembourg for some extra race days after he abandoned the Criterium du Dauphiné. He plans on leaving the Tour of Luxembourg tonight.

In the penultimate lap around Walferdange, De Gendt was caught by a thinned out peloton. Yellow jersey wearer Engoulvent had trouble following the peloton on the hard climbs and lost many minutes.

The final lap saw several attacks by Radioshack-Leopard's Jan Bakelants among others, but the stage finished with a bunch kick of a 25-rider strong first group. Nizzolo jumped from Kump's wheel and won the second stage by over a bike length. It's his first season victory.

"This was a collective victory, one for the team like it usually is in cycling," a smiling winner told Cyclingnews. "We had discussed this morning that if I would survive the climbs today, it would be for me."

"I felt good after the Giro and this is my last race before the break. I am very motivated." Nizzolo was unlucky in yesterday's sprint. In the final corner another rider hit his derailleur which broke off. "That's cycling, it happens," he said.

Radioshack won the overall classification in the last two years with Jakob Fuglsang and Linus Gerdemann. The Tour of Luxembourg is an important objective for the Luxembourg-based team. "Bob Jungels, who is from around here, is obviously very motivated. We also have Jan Bakelants who is in great shape. We have two cards to play for tomorrow," Nizzolo said.

Engoulvent lost 12 minutes and saw the yellow jersey pass over to his Sojasun teammate Hivert. "The course turned out harder than we had expected," Hivert told Cyclingnews. "It was too hard for Jimmy but we are used to that. It happened the other years, too, when he won the prologue and then also the jersey moved on to a teammate," Hivert said.

"We have never won the general classification though, so that's a goal. I think I can do well in tomorrow's stage. In 2012 I was fourth in the final overall. This year is my best season so far. I won great races, but I never won a stage race in my career."

The same goes for the Sojasun team in Luxembourg. "The team has won stages and many podium spots in this event but never the yellow jersey in Luxembourg-City. We will try to control the race tomorrow, watch the other teams but it will not be easy. Our goal is to keep this jersey," Hivert said.

The Saturday stage is traditionally the hardest stage in the five-day event. The overall classification will be shaped in the 178.8-kilometre long stage between Eschweiler and Diekirch.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard4:10:24
2Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
3Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
6Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
7Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
8Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
9Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
10Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
13Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
15Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
16Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
17Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
18Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
19Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
20Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
22Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
23Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
25Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
26Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:15
27Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
28Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:25
29Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
31Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
32Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
34Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
35Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
36Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
38Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
39Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
40Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
41Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange-Losch
42Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
43Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
44Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
45Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
46Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
47Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
49Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
51Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:35
52Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:46
53Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
54Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:57
55Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
56Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
57Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
58Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
59Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:01:25
60Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
61Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
62Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
63Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
64Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
65Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg0:01:50
66Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
67Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:07
68Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
69Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:56
70Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:05:58
71Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
72Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
73Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:23
74Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Team Differdange-Losch
75Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale
76Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:09:07
77Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
78Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange-Losch0:09:18
79Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
80Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
81James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
82Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
83Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange-Losch
84Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
85Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
86Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
87Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
88Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
89Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
90Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
91Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
92Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
93Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange-Losch
95Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
96Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
97Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
98Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
99Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
100Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
101Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
102Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
103Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
104Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
105Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
106Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch0:10:31
107Joël Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
108Ralph Diseviscourt (Lux) Luxembourg0:12:45
109Mike Diener (Lux) Luxembourg
110Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg
111Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
112Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
113Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange-Losch
114Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
115Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
116Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
117Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Team Differdange-Losch
118Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
119Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
120Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
121Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
122Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
123Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
124Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
125Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
126Jérôme Theis (Lux) Luxembourg
127Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFRafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFRamon Carretero (Pan) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia

Mountain 1 - 32.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar2
4Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun1

Mountain 2 - 51.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5pts
2Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar3
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun1

Mountain 3 - 56.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
3Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 4 - 67km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5pts
2Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar3
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun1

Mountain 5 - 131km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
3Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 6 - 139.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia2
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard20pts
2Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16
3Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team13
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
5Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale9
6Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar7
7Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun5
8Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha3
9Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
10Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack Leopard12:31:12
2Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Blanco Pro Cycling Team
4IAM Cycling
5Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:15
6Sojasun0:00:25
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Team Europcar
9Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:50
10MTN-Qhubeka0:01:00
11Colombia0:01:15
12Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:40
13Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:47
14Katusha0:05:32
15Accent Jobs-Wanty0:10:29
16Team Létzebuerg0:12:05
17Team Differdange-Losch0:17:06

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun8:54:57
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:02
3Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:03
4Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:05
5Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:00:06
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
8Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
9Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:09
10Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
11Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:11
12Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
13Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:12
14Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
15Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:14
17Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha0:00:15
18Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:00:16
19Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
20Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:17
21Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
22Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:20
24Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:23
25Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
26Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:26
27Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:28
28Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:31
29Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:36
30Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:37
31Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:38
33Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:39
34Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange-Losch0:00:40
35Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
36Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
38Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
39Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:00:42
40Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:43
41Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:00:44
42Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
43Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:00:45
44Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
45Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:00:46
46Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:00:47
47Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:48
48Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:49
49Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:51
50Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:52
51Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:55
52Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:01:10
53Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:11
54Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
55Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:13
56Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg0:01:17
57Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:01:21
58Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:01:25
59Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
60Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:38
61Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:40
62Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:41
63Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg0:01:59
64Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:30
65Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:39
66Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:04:38
67Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:04:41
68Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:57
69Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:57
70Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:06:11
71Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:06:19
72Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:06:23
73Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:41
74Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:50
75Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Team Differdange-Losch0:07:52
76Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:09:27
77Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:29
78Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:09:30
79Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:09:33
80Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:09:34
81Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:09:35
82Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
83Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange-Losch0:09:36
84Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
85Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:09:37
86Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:38
87Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:39
88Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:09:40
89César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange-Losch0:09:42
90Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange-Losch0:09:48
91James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
92Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:09:50
93Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
94Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia0:09:56
95Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:58
96Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:00
97Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:10:03
98Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:10:04
99Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:10:11
100Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:10:14
101Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:19
102Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun0:10:22
103Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
104Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:46
105Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha0:10:47
106Joël Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg0:10:56
107Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch0:11:05
108Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun0:12:44
109Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun0:12:52
110Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun0:12:53
111Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:12:55
112Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:58
113Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:13:06
114Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:13:07
115Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:13:08
116Ralph Diseviscourt (Lux) Luxembourg0:13:11
117Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange-Losch0:13:13
118Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg0:13:15
119Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:13:17
120Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Team Differdange-Losch0:13:29
121Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun0:13:35
122Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:13:45
123Jérôme Theis (Lux) Luxembourg0:13:53
124Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:14:29
125Mike Diener (Lux) Luxembourg0:14:41
126Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:01
127Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:20:33

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia23pts
2Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia21
3Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka18
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
5Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar10
6Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch6
7Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun3
8Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun2
9Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard1
10Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty1
11Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun1
12Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard20pts
2Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha20
3Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16
4Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka16
5Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team13
6Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
7Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale11
9Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale9
10Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling9
11Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar7
12Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
13Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun5
14Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia5
15Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha3
16Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
17Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
18Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty2
19Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
20Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling8:54:59
2Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:00:04
3Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:09
4Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:12
5Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha0:00:13
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:00:14
7Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
8Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:34
9Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:36
10Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:37
11Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:00:44
12Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg0:01:15
13Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:01:23
14Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:30
15Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:38
16Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg0:01:57
17Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:04:36
18Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:04:39
19Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:06:09
20Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Team Differdange-Losch0:07:50
21Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:27
22Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:09:31
23Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:09:33
24Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
25Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:37
26Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:09:38
27César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange-Losch0:09:40
28Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange-Losch0:09:46
29Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:56
30Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:10:01
31Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:10:02
32Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:10:12
33Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun0:10:20
34Joël Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg0:10:54
35Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch0:11:03
36Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun0:12:51
37Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:56
38Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:13:06
39Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange-Losch0:13:11
40Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg0:13:13
41Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:13:15
42Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun0:13:33
43Jérôme Theis (Lux) Luxembourg0:13:51
44Mike Diener (Lux) Luxembourg0:14:39
45Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:20:31

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1IAM Cycling26:45:08
2Blanco Pro Cycling Team
3Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycl0:00:01
4Radioshack Leopard0:00:14
5Sojasun
6Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:36
7Cofidis,Solutions Credit0:00:39
8Team Europcar0:00:43
9Vini Fantini-Selle Itali0:01:23
10Mtn-Qhubeka0:01:29
11Colombia0:01:53
12Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:01
13Euskatel Euskadi0:03:13
14Katusha0:05:53
15Accent Jobs-Wanty0:10:38
16Team Létzebuerg0:12:34
17Team Differdange-Losch0:17:42

