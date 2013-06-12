Engoulvent wins opening time trial
Sojasun rider becomes first race leader
Prologue: Luxembourg (ITT) -
Jimmy Engoulvent won the prologue of the Tour de Luxembourg. The Sojasun rider clocked a time of 3:42 on the 2.55 kilometre-long stretch through the nation’s capital. Danny van Poppel of Vacansoleil-DCM came in second at one second and Engoulvents teammate Jonathan Hivert finished third.
The 33-year-old Engoulvent is a specialist for the Luxembourg prologue. He won it in 2007, 2010 and 2012 and came second in 2011. The Sojasun rider took advantage of his knowledge of the course, especially on the cobbled climb; a 300 meter stretch with a 13 per cent average. He started the climb six seconds down on sprinters like Jean-Pierre Drucker (Accent Jobs-Wanty) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Radioshack-Leopard) but finished three seconds ahead of Drucker and 17 seconds ahead of Nizzolo.
The course is not for the time trial specialists but favours the explosive and powerful sprinters like Danny van Poppel (second), Sojasun’s Jonathan Hivert (third), (Drucker (fourth) and Blanco Pro Cycling’s Paul Martens (sixth) showed on Wednesday evening.
The Dutchman, only 19 years old, finished only one second behind Engoulvent. The youngest pro in the WorldTour showed his huge potential again. After podium spots in Tour of Belgium, Tour de Picardie and the Handzame Classic, it was Van Poppel’s fourth top three result in his debut year.
The first stage runs from Luxembourg to Hautcharage. With 182,3 kilometres it is the longest stage of the five-day event. It features six rated climbs but traditionally finishes with a bunch kick. The line-up presents sprinters like Milan-San Remo winner Gerald Ciolek (MTN Qhubeka), Katusha’s Rudiger Selig and Marco Haller, Euskaltel’s Juanjo Lobato, Danny van Poppel, Blanco’s Moreno Hofland, Jean-Pierre Drucker, Ag2r-La Mondiale’s Manuel Belletti and Gediminas Bagdonas and IAM Cycling’s Matteo Pelucchi.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|0:03:42
|2
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:03
|5
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|7
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:06
|8
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:07
|9
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|10
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|12
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|14
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|15
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
|16
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:10
|17
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|18
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Team Lëtzebuerg
|19
|Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|21
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:11
|22
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:12
|23
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|24
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|25
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|27
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|28
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|29
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|32
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:00:14
|33
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|34
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:15
|39
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|40
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|42
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:16
|43
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|44
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|45
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|46
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|47
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|49
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|50
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|51
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:17
|52
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|53
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|54
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|56
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:18
|57
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|58
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|59
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|61
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Team Lëtzebuerg
|62
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:19
|63
|Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|64
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|68
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale
|69
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:00:20
|70
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|71
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|72
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:00:21
|73
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|74
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|75
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|76
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Lëtzebuerg
|77
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|78
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|79
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:00:22
|80
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|81
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|82
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|83
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|84
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|85
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:23
|86
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|87
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|88
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:00:24
|89
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|90
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|92
|César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:25
|93
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|94
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|95
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|96
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:26
|97
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Team Lëtzebuerg
|98
|André Schulze (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:27
|99
|Ralph Diseviscourt (Lux)
|100
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|101
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|102
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|103
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:28
|104
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|105
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|106
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:00:29
|107
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
|108
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|109
|Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:30
|110
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:31
|111
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|112
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|113
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|114
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux)
|115
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:32
|116
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|117
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:00:33
|118
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|119
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|120
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:35
|121
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|122
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:37
|123
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|124
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|0:00:38
|125
|Jerome Theis (Lux)
|0:00:39
|126
|Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
|127
|Mike Diener (Lux)
|128
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:41
|129
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:00:43
|130
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
