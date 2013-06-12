Jimmy Engoulvent won the prologue of the Tour de Luxembourg. The Sojasun rider clocked a time of 3:42 on the 2.55 kilometre-long stretch through the nation’s capital. Danny van Poppel of Vacansoleil-DCM came in second at one second and Engoulvents teammate Jonathan Hivert finished third.

The 33-year-old Engoulvent is a specialist for the Luxembourg prologue. He won it in 2007, 2010 and 2012 and came second in 2011. The Sojasun rider took advantage of his knowledge of the course, especially on the cobbled climb; a 300 meter stretch with a 13 per cent average. He started the climb six seconds down on sprinters like Jean-Pierre Drucker (Accent Jobs-Wanty) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Radioshack-Leopard) but finished three seconds ahead of Drucker and 17 seconds ahead of Nizzolo.

The course is not for the time trial specialists but favours the explosive and powerful sprinters like Danny van Poppel (second), Sojasun’s Jonathan Hivert (third), (Drucker (fourth) and Blanco Pro Cycling’s Paul Martens (sixth) showed on Wednesday evening.

The Dutchman, only 19 years old, finished only one second behind Engoulvent. The youngest pro in the WorldTour showed his huge potential again. After podium spots in Tour of Belgium, Tour de Picardie and the Handzame Classic, it was Van Poppel’s fourth top three result in his debut year.

The first stage runs from Luxembourg to Hautcharage. With 182,3 kilometres it is the longest stage of the five-day event. It features six rated climbs but traditionally finishes with a bunch kick. The line-up presents sprinters like Milan-San Remo winner Gerald Ciolek (MTN Qhubeka), Katusha’s Rudiger Selig and Marco Haller, Euskaltel’s Juanjo Lobato, Danny van Poppel, Blanco’s Moreno Hofland, Jean-Pierre Drucker, Ag2r-La Mondiale’s Manuel Belletti and Gediminas Bagdonas and IAM Cycling’s Matteo Pelucchi.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 0:03:42 2 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:01 3 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:00:03 5 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 7 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:06 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:07 9 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 10 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:08 12 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 13 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 14 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:09 15 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun 16 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:10 17 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 18 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Team Lëtzebuerg 19 Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 21 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 0:00:11 22 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:12 23 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 24 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 25 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 27 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 28 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 29 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 31 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 32 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:00:14 33 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 34 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 35 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:15 39 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 40 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 42 Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:16 43 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 44 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 45 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 46 Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 47 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 49 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 50 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 51 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha 0:00:17 52 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 53 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 54 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 55 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 56 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:18 57 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 58 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 59 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 61 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Team Lëtzebuerg 62 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:19 63 Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 64 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 65 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 66 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 67 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 68 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale 69 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:00:20 70 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun 71 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 72 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:00:21 73 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 74 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 75 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 76 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Lëtzebuerg 77 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 78 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 79 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:00:22 80 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 81 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 82 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi 83 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 84 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 85 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:23 86 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 87 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 88 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:00:24 89 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 90 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 91 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 92 César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:25 93 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 94 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 95 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 96 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 0:00:26 97 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Team Lëtzebuerg 98 André Schulze (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:27 99 Ralph Diseviscourt (Lux) 100 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 101 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 102 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 103 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:28 104 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 105 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 106 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:00:29 107 Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch 108 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 109 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:30 110 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:31 111 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 112 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 113 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 114 Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) 115 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:00:32 116 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 117 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:00:33 118 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 119 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 120 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:35 121 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale 122 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:37 123 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 124 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 0:00:38 125 Jerome Theis (Lux) 0:00:39 126 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 127 Mike Diener (Lux) 128 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:41 129 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:00:43 130 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale