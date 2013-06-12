Trending

Engoulvent wins opening time trial

Sojasun rider becomes first race leader

Jimmy Engoulvent won the prologue of the Tour de Luxembourg. The Sojasun rider clocked a time of 3:42 on the 2.55 kilometre-long stretch through the nation’s capital. Danny van Poppel of Vacansoleil-DCM came in second at one second and Engoulvents teammate Jonathan Hivert finished third.

The 33-year-old Engoulvent is a specialist for the Luxembourg prologue. He won it in 2007, 2010 and 2012 and came second in 2011. The Sojasun rider took advantage of his knowledge of the course, especially on the cobbled climb; a 300 meter stretch with a 13 per cent average. He started the climb six seconds down on sprinters like Jean-Pierre Drucker (Accent Jobs-Wanty) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Radioshack-Leopard) but finished three seconds ahead of Drucker and 17 seconds ahead of Nizzolo.

The course is not for the time trial specialists but favours the explosive and powerful sprinters like Danny van Poppel (second), Sojasun’s Jonathan Hivert (third), (Drucker (fourth) and Blanco Pro Cycling’s Paul Martens (sixth) showed on Wednesday evening.

The Dutchman, only 19 years old, finished only one second behind Engoulvent. The youngest pro in the WorldTour showed his huge potential again. After podium spots in Tour of Belgium, Tour de Picardie and the Handzame Classic, it was Van Poppel’s fourth top three result in his debut year.

The first stage runs from Luxembourg to Hautcharage. With 182,3 kilometres it is the longest stage of the five-day event. It features six rated climbs but traditionally finishes with a bunch kick. The line-up presents sprinters like Milan-San Remo winner Gerald Ciolek (MTN Qhubeka), Katusha’s Rudiger Selig and Marco Haller, Euskaltel’s Juanjo Lobato, Danny van Poppel, Blanco’s Moreno Hofland, Jean-Pierre Drucker, Ag2r-La Mondiale’s Manuel Belletti and Gediminas Bagdonas and IAM Cycling’s Matteo Pelucchi.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun0:03:42
2Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:01
3Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:03
5Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
6Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
7Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:06
8Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:00:07
9Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
10Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
12Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
13Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
14Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
15Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
16Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:10
17Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
18Alex Kirsch (Lux) Team Lëtzebuerg
19Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
21Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:00:11
22Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:12
23Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
24Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
25Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
27Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
28Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
29Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
31Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
32Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:00:14
33Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
34Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
38Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:15
39Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
40Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
41Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
42Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:16
43Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
44Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
45Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
46Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
47Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
49Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
50Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
51Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha0:00:17
52Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
53Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
54Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
55Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
56Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:18
57Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
58Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
59Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
61Pit Schlechter (Lux) Team Lëtzebuerg
62Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:19
63Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
64Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
65Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
66Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
67Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
68Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale
69Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:00:20
70Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
71Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
72Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:00:21
73Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
74Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
75Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
76Tom Thill (Lux) Team Lëtzebuerg
77Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
78Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
79Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:00:22
80Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
81Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
82Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
83Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
84Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
85Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:00:23
86Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
87Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
88Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:24
89Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
90Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
91Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
92César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:25
93Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
94Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
95Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
96Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:00:26
97Joel Zangerle (Lux) Team Lëtzebuerg
98André Schulze (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:27
99Ralph Diseviscourt (Lux)
100Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
101Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
102Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
103Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:28
104Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
105Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
106Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:00:29
107Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
108Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
109Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:30
110Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:31
111Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
112Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
113James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
114Kevin Feiereisen (Lux)
115Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:32
116Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
117Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:33
118Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
119Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
120Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:35
121Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
122Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:37
123Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
124Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:00:38
125Jerome Theis (Lux)0:00:39
126Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
127Mike Diener (Lux)
128Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:41
129Ramon Carretero (Pan) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:43
130Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale

