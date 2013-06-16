Trending

Martens wins overall at Skoda-Tour de Luxembourg

Jungels claims final stage victory

Image 1 of 8

Bob Jungels (RadioShack-Leopard).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 8

Bob Jungels (RadioShack-Leopard) celebrates on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 8

Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) claimed the mountains classification.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 8

Paul Martens (Blanco) flanked by Mathias Brandle (IAM Cycling) and Jonathan Hivert (Sojasun) on the final podium of the Tour of Luxembourg.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 8

Bob Jungels (RadioShack-Leopard) wins the final stage of the Tour of Luxembourg.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 8

Paul Martens (Blanco) beat Jonathan Hivert (Sojasun) and Mathias Brandle (IAM Cycling) to win the Tour of Luxembourg.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 8

Paul Martens (Blanco) won the Tour of Luxembourg.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 8

Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Leopard) won the points classification.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bob Jungels of Radioshack-Leopard won the final stage at the Tour de Luxembourg while stage runner-up Paul Martens (Blanco) secured overall victory in the city of Luxembourg. The top three on the stage was rounded out by Jungels' teammate Jan Bakelants.

Overnight leader Jonathan Hivert (Sojasun) finished fourth at seven seconds, but dropped to second overall behind Martens on the final general classification, four seconds back. Bakelants placed third overall at six seconds.

Blanco started the final stage in the five-day race with four riders in the top 20. "We had four cards to play," Martens told Cyclingnews. "Maarten Wynants, Robert Gesink and Laurens ten Dam. We discussed that our rivals would be watching me because I was third in the overall. I am also the fastest to the line when compared to my teammates. That's why we decided that initially we would not all ride for me. We could play our game in different ways during the race. Laurens [ten Dam and Robert [Gesink can handle long attacks quite well. Especially Robert was very strong today, trying several times to get away but in the last two laps we decided that it would be for me today."

The stage's tactic unfolded when Blanco sent Moreno Hofland into the break of the day with Marco Corti (Colombia), Pierrig Quemeneur (Europcar) and Christian Helmig (Team Differdange). The four riders gained a lead of over six minutes in the 143.6 kilometre stage from Mersch to Luxembourg. However, when they arrived on the local laps in the country's capital their lead quickly evaporated.

The local laps featured a new climb compared to previous years. The 800-metre long Pabeierbierg averaged 9.1 percent and would prove to be decisive for the overall classification. After Quemeneur, the last of the breakaway riders, was caught, Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) launched an attack. The winner of the third stage in last year's edition is building up towards his Tour de France form but the attack today was too early.

In the penultimate lap local favourite Bob Jungels, only 20 years old and in his first year as a professional, attacked. On the last climb of the Pabeierbierg Martens and Jungels' teammate Jan Bakelants joined him but the young rider kept his ground. "When he attacked with two laps to go I stayed relaxed because there was a lot of wind. I never thought he would make it on his own, but he did. When we sprinted I reached his bracket," Martens said, "but he was just stronger than I was today. If you had given me 5 metres extra, I might have made it."

After the finish it was decided however that Jungels' attack in the penultimate lap was irregular. Danilo Hondo gave a so-called hand sling to his young teammate when he attacked. The move which comes from the track discipline of Madison is not allowed in road races. When Jungels won the stage several teams protested. After long jury deliberations it was decided that Jungels would keep his stage victory but would receive a ten-second penalty which cost him his second place in the overall and the white jersey. He finished fifth in the general classification.

When talking to Cyclingnews the winner was unaware of the jury deciding on his faith. "I felt Martens approaching fast," the third youngest WorldTour-rider explained. "I tried to accelerate some more and just beat him to the line. I am obviously very happy to win here in Luxembourg."

Paul Martens took the yellow jersey from Jonathan Hivert who finished at seven seconds from the stage winner and Martens. The Sojasun Frenchman started the final day with a three-second gap on Martens. "In the race I watched Hivert mostly. Yesterday I was quite disappointed because I started my sprint too soon and finished fourth. The team worked so hard for me that day. Today I played the game in a smarter way, and won."

It's the first stage race victory for the 29-year-old German rider. It's a double victory for Blanco after Lars Boom won the overall classification today at the Ster ZLM Toer in the Netherlands.

Full Results
1Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard3:24:39
2Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
4Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:00:07
5Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
6Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:10
7Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
8Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
9Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
10Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
12Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
13Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
15Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
16Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
17Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
18Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
19Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange-Losch0:00:21
20César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange-Losch
21Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
22Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
23Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
24Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:24
25Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
26Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
27Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
28Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
29Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:00:37
30Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:50
31Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:54
32Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:01:22
33Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
34Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg0:01:33
35Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:37
36Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
37Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:01:47
38Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:49
39Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:01:52
40Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:50
41Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg0:03:23
42Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:46
43Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
44Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange-Losch
45Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
47Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
48Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
49Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
50Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
51Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
52Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia
53Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
54Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
55Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
56Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:04:06
57Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun0:04:15
58Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:04:43
59Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
60Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:08
61Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:06:24
62Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale
63Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:31
64Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
65Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
66Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
67Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
68Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
69Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
70Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:34
71Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
72Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
73Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
74Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:06:44
75Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
76Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:06:53
77Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:06:56
78Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
79Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
80Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange-Losch
81Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
82Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
83Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
84Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
85Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:03
DNFNelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
DNFDennis Van Winden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFJulien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMaxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
DNFJimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
DNFRony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
DNFJean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
DNFEvaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
DNFTim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFPit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
DNFRalph Diseviscourt (Lux) Luxembourg
DNFKevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg
DNFMike Diener (Lux) Luxembourg
DNFViacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
DNFMarco Haller (Aut) Katusha
DNFTimofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
DNFPablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFSteffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFBruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFPerrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFKevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNFMattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNFSascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch
DNFSjef De Wilde (Bel) Team Differdange-Losch
DNFGediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange-Losch
DNFRémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
DNFGerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFIgnatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFAndreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale

Points
1Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard20pts
2Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team16
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard13
4Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun11
5Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
6Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling7
7Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
8Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar3
9Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun2
10Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 2) 25.7km
1Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2
3Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - (Cat. 1) 35.3km
1Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar5pts
2Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard3
3Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
4Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard1

Mountain 3 - (Cat. 2) 69.9km
1Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia3pts
2Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange-Losch2
3Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 4 - (Cat. 1) 97.3km
1Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia5pts
2Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar3
3Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange-Losch2
4Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 5 - (Cat. 2) 105.9km
1Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia3pts
2Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange-Losch2
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 6 - (Cat. 1) 110.4km
1Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia5pts
2Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar3
3Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange-Losch2
4Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1

Teams
1Blanco Pro Cycling Team10:14:30
2Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
3RadioShack Leopard0:00:21
4Team Europcar0:00:28
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:53
6IAM Cycling0:01:06
7Colombia0:02:08
8Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:02:53
9Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:42
10Team Differdange-Losch0:03:55
11Sojasun0:04:01
12Accent Jobs-Wanty0:07:21
13Ag2R La Mondiale0:09:43
14MTN-Qhubeka0:10:11
15Euskaltel-Euskadi0:12:34
16Katusha0:12:37

Final general classification
1Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team16:45:38
2Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:00:04
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:00:06
4Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
5Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:00:13
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
7Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun0:00:20
8Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:21
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
10Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:22
11Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:24
12Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
13Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:25
14Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:26
15Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
16Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
17Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:32
18Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
19Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
20Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:38
21Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:52
22Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:54
23Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:08
24Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:01:09
25Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:01:16
26Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:02:14
27Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange-Losch0:02:27
28Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:03:30
29Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:53
30Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:23
31Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:04:56
32Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:05:25
33Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:06:04
34Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:06:41
35Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:53
36Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun0:07:19
37Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:07:49
38Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:08:09
39Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:39
40Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:42
41Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:15
42Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling0:10:17
43Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:10:29
44Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg0:10:44
45Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:11:02
46Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:16
47César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange-Losch0:11:29
48Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:38
49Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg0:12:20
50Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:13:12
51Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:13:19
52Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:13:40
53Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:13:57
54Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:14:06
55Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:14:23
56Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:08
57Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:33
58Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:16:26
59Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:18:07
60Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:24
61James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:19:38
62Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:19:43
63Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:20:15
64Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:24
65Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:20:35
66Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:20:39
67Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:40
68Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:41
69Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:20:48
70Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange-Losch0:22:10
71Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia0:22:30
72Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:23:23
73Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:23:44
74Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:23:56
75Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:24:01
76Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:25
77Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:24:55
78Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:25:04
79Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:25:14
80Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:25:55
81Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange-Losch0:29:25
82Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:29:48
83Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:30:23
84Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:32:00
85Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:40:43

Points classification
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard40pts
2Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team40
3Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard20
4Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha20
5Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
6Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha19
7Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun17
8Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16
9Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard13
10Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia13
11Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
12Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale11
13Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar10
14Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
15Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
16Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling7
17Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
18Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
19Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
20Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia5
21Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar3
22Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
23Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun2
24Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
25Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
26Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty2
27Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar42pts
2Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff22
3Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia21
4Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha21
5Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka18
6Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia16
7Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar10
8Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange-Losch8
9Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
10Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia4
11Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
12Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard3
13Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard1
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
16Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
17Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard1
18Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1
19Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty1

Young riders classification
1Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling16:45:44
2Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:00:07
3Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:15
4Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha0:00:18
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:04:50
6Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:05:19
7Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:36
8Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:09
9Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling0:10:11
10Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg0:10:38
11Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:10
12César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange-Losch0:11:23
13Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg0:12:14
14Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:13:51
15Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:14:00
16Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:16:20
17Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:20:09
18Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:20:33
19Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:34
20Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:23:38
21Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:23:50
22Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:19
23Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange-Losch0:29:19
24Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:30:17
25Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:40:37

Teams classification
1Blanco Pro Cycling Team50:17:35
2Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:19
3RadioShack Leopard0:00:35
4Team Europcar0:01:11
5IAM Cycling0:02:35
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:55
7Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:18
8Sojasun0:05:46
9Colombia0:13:47
10Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:14:36
11Ag2R La Mondiale0:14:46
12MTN-Qhubeka0:15:34
13Katusha0:19:59
14Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:57
15Accent Jobs-Wanty0:32:53
16Team Differdange-Losch0:33:26

