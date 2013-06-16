Image 1 of 8 Bob Jungels (RadioShack-Leopard). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 8 Bob Jungels (RadioShack-Leopard) celebrates on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 8 Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) claimed the mountains classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 8 Paul Martens (Blanco) flanked by Mathias Brandle (IAM Cycling) and Jonathan Hivert (Sojasun) on the final podium of the Tour of Luxembourg. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 8 Bob Jungels (RadioShack-Leopard) wins the final stage of the Tour of Luxembourg. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 8 Paul Martens (Blanco) beat Jonathan Hivert (Sojasun) and Mathias Brandle (IAM Cycling) to win the Tour of Luxembourg. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 8 Paul Martens (Blanco) won the Tour of Luxembourg. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Leopard) won the points classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bob Jungels of Radioshack-Leopard won the final stage at the Tour de Luxembourg while stage runner-up Paul Martens (Blanco) secured overall victory in the city of Luxembourg. The top three on the stage was rounded out by Jungels' teammate Jan Bakelants.

Overnight leader Jonathan Hivert (Sojasun) finished fourth at seven seconds, but dropped to second overall behind Martens on the final general classification, four seconds back. Bakelants placed third overall at six seconds.

Blanco started the final stage in the five-day race with four riders in the top 20. "We had four cards to play," Martens told Cyclingnews. "Maarten Wynants, Robert Gesink and Laurens ten Dam. We discussed that our rivals would be watching me because I was third in the overall. I am also the fastest to the line when compared to my teammates. That's why we decided that initially we would not all ride for me. We could play our game in different ways during the race. Laurens [ten Dam and Robert [Gesink can handle long attacks quite well. Especially Robert was very strong today, trying several times to get away but in the last two laps we decided that it would be for me today."

The stage's tactic unfolded when Blanco sent Moreno Hofland into the break of the day with Marco Corti (Colombia), Pierrig Quemeneur (Europcar) and Christian Helmig (Team Differdange). The four riders gained a lead of over six minutes in the 143.6 kilometre stage from Mersch to Luxembourg. However, when they arrived on the local laps in the country's capital their lead quickly evaporated.

The local laps featured a new climb compared to previous years. The 800-metre long Pabeierbierg averaged 9.1 percent and would prove to be decisive for the overall classification. After Quemeneur, the last of the breakaway riders, was caught, Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) launched an attack. The winner of the third stage in last year's edition is building up towards his Tour de France form but the attack today was too early.

In the penultimate lap local favourite Bob Jungels, only 20 years old and in his first year as a professional, attacked. On the last climb of the Pabeierbierg Martens and Jungels' teammate Jan Bakelants joined him but the young rider kept his ground. "When he attacked with two laps to go I stayed relaxed because there was a lot of wind. I never thought he would make it on his own, but he did. When we sprinted I reached his bracket," Martens said, "but he was just stronger than I was today. If you had given me 5 metres extra, I might have made it."

After the finish it was decided however that Jungels' attack in the penultimate lap was irregular. Danilo Hondo gave a so-called hand sling to his young teammate when he attacked. The move which comes from the track discipline of Madison is not allowed in road races. When Jungels won the stage several teams protested. After long jury deliberations it was decided that Jungels would keep his stage victory but would receive a ten-second penalty which cost him his second place in the overall and the white jersey. He finished fifth in the general classification.

When talking to Cyclingnews the winner was unaware of the jury deciding on his faith. "I felt Martens approaching fast," the third youngest WorldTour-rider explained. "I tried to accelerate some more and just beat him to the line. I am obviously very happy to win here in Luxembourg."

Paul Martens took the yellow jersey from Jonathan Hivert who finished at seven seconds from the stage winner and Martens. The Sojasun Frenchman started the final day with a three-second gap on Martens. "In the race I watched Hivert mostly. Yesterday I was quite disappointed because I started my sprint too soon and finished fourth. The team worked so hard for me that day. Today I played the game in a smarter way, and won."

It's the first stage race victory for the 29-year-old German rider. It's a double victory for Blanco after Lars Boom won the overall classification today at the Ster ZLM Toer in the Netherlands.

Full Results 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 3:24:39 2 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 4 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:07 5 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:10 7 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12 8 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 9 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 10 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 12 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 13 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 15 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16 16 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 17 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 18 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange-Losch 0:00:21 20 César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange-Losch 21 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:22 22 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 23 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 24 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:24 25 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 26 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 28 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 29 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:00:37 30 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:50 31 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:54 32 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:22 33 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 34 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg 0:01:33 35 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:01:37 36 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 37 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:01:47 38 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:49 39 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:52 40 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:50 41 Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg 0:03:23 42 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:03:46 43 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 44 Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange-Losch 45 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 47 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 48 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 49 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty 51 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 52 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 53 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 54 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 56 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:04:06 57 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun 0:04:15 58 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:43 59 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 60 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:08 61 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 0:06:24 62 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:31 64 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 65 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 66 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 67 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 68 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 69 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 70 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:34 71 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 72 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 73 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 74 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:06:44 75 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 76 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:06:53 77 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:06:56 78 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 79 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange-Losch 81 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 82 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 83 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 84 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 85 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:03 DNF Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard DNF Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNF Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun DNF Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun DNF Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun DNF Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun DNF Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun DNF Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNF Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg DNF Ralph Diseviscourt (Lux) Luxembourg DNF Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Luxembourg DNF Mike Diener (Lux) Luxembourg DNF Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha DNF Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha DNF Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha DNF Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff DNF Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia DNF Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia DNF Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch DNF Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Team Differdange-Losch DNF Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange-Losch DNF Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling DNF Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling DNF Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka DNF Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka DNF Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka DNF Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale

Points 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 20 pts 2 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 16 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 13 4 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 11 5 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 6 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 7 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 8 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 3 9 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 2 10 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 2) 25.7km 1 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2 3 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - (Cat. 1) 35.3km 1 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 5 pts 2 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 3 3 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 1

Mountain 3 - (Cat. 2) 69.9km 1 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 3 pts 2 Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange-Losch 2 3 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 4 - (Cat. 1) 97.3km 1 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 5 pts 2 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 3 3 Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange-Losch 2 4 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 5 - (Cat. 2) 105.9km 1 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 3 pts 2 Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange-Losch 2 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 6 - (Cat. 1) 110.4km 1 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 5 pts 2 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 3 3 Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange-Losch 2 4 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1

Teams 1 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 10:14:30 2 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:18 3 RadioShack Leopard 0:00:21 4 Team Europcar 0:00:28 5 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:53 6 IAM Cycling 0:01:06 7 Colombia 0:02:08 8 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:02:53 9 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:42 10 Team Differdange-Losch 0:03:55 11 Sojasun 0:04:01 12 Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:07:21 13 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:09:43 14 MTN-Qhubeka 0:10:11 15 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:12:34 16 Katusha 0:12:37

Final general classification 1 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 16:45:38 2 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:04 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:06 4 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:13 6 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15 7 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:20 8 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:21 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 10 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:22 11 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:24 12 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 13 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:25 14 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:26 15 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 16 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 17 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:00:32 18 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 19 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 20 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:38 21 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:52 22 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:54 23 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:08 24 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:01:09 25 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:01:16 26 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:02:14 27 Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange-Losch 0:02:27 28 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:30 29 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:53 30 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:23 31 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:56 32 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:05:25 33 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:06:04 34 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:06:41 35 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:53 36 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun 0:07:19 37 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:07:49 38 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:08:09 39 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:39 40 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:42 41 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:15 42 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:10:17 43 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:10:29 44 Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg 0:10:44 45 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:11:02 46 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:16 47 César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange-Losch 0:11:29 48 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:38 49 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg 0:12:20 50 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:13:12 51 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:13:19 52 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:13:40 53 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:13:57 54 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:14:06 55 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 0:14:23 56 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:08 57 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:33 58 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:16:26 59 Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:18:07 60 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:24 61 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:19:38 62 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:19:43 63 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:20:15 64 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:24 65 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:20:35 66 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:20:39 67 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:40 68 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:41 69 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:20:48 70 Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange-Losch 0:22:10 71 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 0:22:30 72 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 0:23:23 73 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:23:44 74 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:23:56 75 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:24:01 76 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:25 77 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:24:55 78 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:25:04 79 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:25:14 80 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:25:55 81 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange-Losch 0:29:25 82 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:29:48 83 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:30:23 84 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 0:32:00 85 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:40:43

Points classification 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 40 pts 2 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 40 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 20 4 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 20 5 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 6 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 19 7 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 17 8 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 9 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 13 10 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 13 11 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 12 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 11 13 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 10 14 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 15 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 16 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 17 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 18 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 19 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 20 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 5 21 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 3 22 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 23 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 2 24 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 25 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 26 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 2 27 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 42 pts 2 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 22 3 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 21 4 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 21 5 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 18 6 Marco Corti (Ita) Colombia 16 7 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 10 8 Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange-Losch 8 9 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 10 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 4 11 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 12 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 3 13 Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 1 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 16 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 17 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 1 18 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1 19 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 1

Young riders classification 1 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 16:45:44 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:07 3 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:15 4 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 0:00:18 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:50 6 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:05:19 7 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:36 8 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:09 9 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:10:11 10 Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg 0:10:38 11 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:10 12 César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange-Losch 0:11:23 13 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg 0:12:14 14 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:13:51 15 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:14:00 16 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:16:20 17 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:20:09 18 Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:20:33 19 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:34 20 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:23:38 21 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:23:50 22 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:19 23 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange-Losch 0:29:19 24 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:30:17 25 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:40:37